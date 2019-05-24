BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 55112 16.87 16.48 16.50—.29 AKSteel 114041 2.18 1.99 1.99—.15 AT&TInc 2.04 161004 32.35 32.10 32.27+.13 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|55112
|16.87
|16.48
|16.50—.29
|AKSteel
|114041
|2.18
|1.99
|1.99—.15
|AT&TInc 2.04
|161004
|32.35
|32.10
|32.27+.13
|Alibaba
|214646
|158.43
|154.90
|155.00—1.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|83679
|9.92
|9.79
|9.87—.01
|Altria 3.20
|57328
|53.11
|51.60
|52.40—.41
|Ambev .05e
|201523
|4.28
|4.18
|4.26
|Anadarko 1.20
|93044
|72.60
|71.64
|71.99—.30
|Annaly 1.20e
|122170
|9.25
|9.19
|9.21—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|94690
|7.12
|6.79
|7.08+.19
|Aphrian
|127852
|7.43
|6.64
|7.35+.94
|AuroraCn
|74270
|8.42
|8.27
|8.31+.06
|Avon
|291362
|3.72
|3.52
|3.70+.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|82977
|8.58
|8.41
|8.49—.04
|BkofAm .60
|354988
|28.26
|27.86
|28.18+.42
|BarrickGld
|110212
|12.00
|11.75
|11.95—.01
|BestBuy 2
|60838
|66.21
|63.34
|65.94+.12
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|51951
|41.15
|40.35
|40.65—.50
|Boeing 8.22
|53756
|361.40
|353.00
|354.90+4.35
|BostonSci
|82293
|38.65
|37.68
|38.47+.68
|BrMySq 1.64
|94647
|47.54
|46.78
|46.81—.49
|CVSHealth 2
|56809
|53.17
|52.59
|53.07+.28
|CabotO&G .36f
|61321
|25.83
|25.39
|25.70+.09
|CallonPet
|80825
|7.20
|6.65
|6.81—.19
|Cemex .29t
|60181
|4.36
|4.19
|4.21—.11
|Cemigpf .08e
|53905
|3.43
|3.32
|3.32—.06
|Centenes
|133024
|57.51
|54.58
|56.87+1.45
|CntryLink 1
|155233
|10.19
|9.82
|10.11+.45
|ChesEng
|362856
|2.13
|2.00
|2.01—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|88065
|16.31
|15.24
|16.30+.54
|CgpVelICrd
|122069
|7.31
|6.81
|6.82—.25
|Citigroup 1.80
|97140
|64.71
|64.06
|64.39+.49
|ClevCliffs .20
|53084
|9.42
|9.22
|9.31
|CocaCola 1.60
|68792
|49.89
|49.53
|49.61—.24
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|60668
|60.41
|58.93
|59.88+.38
|CousPrp .29f
|87927
|9.23
|9.07
|9.13—.04
|DXCTchn .84f
|80079
|54.59
|52.26
|53.08+1.10
|DenburyR
|96103
|1.66
|1.53
|1.60+.05
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|82798
|26.01
|25.71
|25.74—.10
|DxSOXBrrs
|83674
|7.47
|6.99
|7.46+.19
|DxGBullrs
|52371
|14.88
|14.43
|14.77+.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|72221
|6.63
|6.43
|6.59+.07
|DirSPBears
|61652
|21.04
|20.57
|20.89—.08
|DxSPOGBls
|104848
|7.55
|6.86
|7.13+.02
|DxSCBearrs
|94052
|10.37
|10.10
|10.19—.25
|DowDuPnt .56
|95403
|31.38
|30.69
|31.08+.14
|EnCanag .07
|284705
|6.13
|5.85
|5.91—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|76306
|14.74
|14.49
|14.60+.13
|EnscoRrs
|76999
|9.09
|8.48
|8.63—.22
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|70516
|74.25
|73.44
|74.10+.31
|FstDatan
|63659
|26.22
|25.72
|25.77—.10
|FootLockr 1.52f
|
|276178
|45.40
|43.04
|44.40—8.43
|FordM .60a
|221075
|9.95
|9.80
|9.83—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|164285
|10.17
|9.93
|10.08+.13
|GenElec .04
|474924
|9.68
|9.44
|9.45—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|52590
|35.42
|34.87
|35.12—.01
|GlobPays .04
|
|53325
|158.73
|151.50
|153.44+5.48
|HPInc .64
|135467
|20.23
|19.40
|20.03+.84
|Hallibrtn .72
|102098
|23.84
|22.87
|22.97—.54
|HeclaM .01e
|70229
|1.42
|1.32
|1.39+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|248096
|15.17
|14.28
|14.39+.07
|Hormels .84
|56464
|40.54
|39.07
|40.27+1.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|92176
|12.47
|12.17
|12.42+.78
|iShGold
|72066
|12.30
|12.26
|12.29+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|209765
|39.50
|39.07
|39.22+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|209484
|40.26
|39.90
|39.93—.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|661136
|40.27
|39.91
|39.95+.04
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|59596
|119.75
|119.52
|119.73+.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|233195
|64.79
|64.54
|64.78+.69
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|176045
|85.97
|85.64
|85.65—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|160446
|151.09
|149.79
|150.79+1.40
|iShChina .61e
|70423
|55.56
|54.81
|54.88—.32
|Infosyss
|105788
|10.35
|10.23
|10.23+.07
|iShUK rs
|82928
|32.40
|32.29
|32.40+.36
|iShCorEM .95e
|87849
|48.53
|48.11
|48.19+.10
|ItauUnHs
|177846
|8.35
|8.21
|8.28—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|84896
|109.96
|109.19
|109.71+1.07
|JohnJn 3.80f
|
|x54729
|139.50
|138.56
|138.85+.01
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|140403
|38.94
|38.47
|38.51—.25
|Keycorp .56
|x63171
|16.67
|16.42
|16.63+.28
|KindMorg 1f
|96448
|20.12
|19.98
|20.06+.10
|Kohls 2.68
|56389
|52.10
|50.40
|51.12—.03
|KontoorBn
|60666
|38.44
|36.39
|36.40
|Kroger s .56f
|52292
|23.79
|23.45
|23.72+.19
|LBrands 1.20
|62411
|25.07
|24.15
|24.84+.58
|Lowes 1.92
|70714
|95.76
|94.39
|95.37+.57
|Macys 1.51
|96107
|21.36
|20.81
|21.01—.26
|MarathnO .20
|88155
|14.86
|14.31
|14.43—.13
|McDerIrs
|65965
|6.50
|5.97
|6.22+.02
|Medtrnic 2
|72749
|93.92
|92.01
|93.03+1.39
|Merck 2.20
|57918
|81.94
|81.11
|81.17+.15
|MorgStan 1.20
|61718
|43.20
|42.69
|42.96+.25
|Nabors .24
|165934
|2.73
|2.33
|2.35—.21
|NewmtM .56
|61339
|31.97
|31.47
|31.92+.28
|NikeB s .88
|59958
|83.17
|82.09
|82.16—.48
|NokiaCp .19e
|223809
|5.15
|5.04
|5.12+.15
|OasisPet
|124428
|5.06
|4.80
|5.01+.05
|OcciPet 3.12
|149821
|53.98
|53.03
|53.47+.56
|Oracle .96f
|90881
|53.47
|52.59
|52.77—.31
|PPLCorp 1.65
|53424
|30.85
|30.39
|30.80+.44
|ParsleyEn
|63181
|18.62
|17.80
|18.40+.15
|Petrobras
|74472
|14.20
|13.97
|14.10+.19
|Pfizer 1.44
|145922
|42.31
|41.87
|41.95+.03
|Pinterestn
|77138
|25.99
|23.89
|25.50+1.70
|PureStrgn
|53449
|16.25
|15.78
|16.14+.32
|RangeRs .08
|65255
|8.12
|7.80
|7.96+.19
|RegionsFn .56
|75616
|14.25
|14.05
|14.19+.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|528208
|284.20
|282.09
|282.78+.64
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|209795
|27.62
|26.73
|27.12+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|76494
|37.90
|36.93
|37.00—.49
|SnapIncAn
|291512
|11.81
|11.40
|11.56+.44
|SwstnEngy
|125993
|3.79
|3.66
|3.79+.11
|Sprint
|216350
|7.27
|6.84
|7.16+.21
|Squaren
|79877
|65.04
|63.76
|64.66+.91
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|99780
|90.10
|89.34
|89.56+.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|95304
|57.88
|57.35
|57.52—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|101510
|62.12
|61.09
|61.62+.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|305066
|26.87
|26.67
|26.86+.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|111259
|74.37
|73.58
|73.78+.03
|SPTech .78e
|117483
|74.06
|73.22
|73.30+.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|87101
|60.27
|59.76
|59.83—.09
|TJX .92f
|76701
|52.59
|51.42
|51.62—.54
|TaiwSemi .73e
|104562
|38.74
|38.19
|38.20+.13
|Tapestry 1.35
|59843
|30.53
|29.44
|29.71—.52
|Target 2.56
|78451
|81.66
|79.58
|81.57+2.17
|TevaPhrm .73e
|141956
|11.19
|10.82
|10.87—.17
|TotalSys .52
|
|107654
|117.44
|107.60
|113.45+13.83
|Transocn
|116616
|7.08
|6.68
|6.75—.10
|Travelport .30
|61762
|15.22
|14.83
|15.13—.02
|Twitter
|92882
|37.85
|37.27
|37.41+.22
|UberTchn
|87726
|41.51
|40.50
|41.51+1.04
|USBancrp 1.48
|56140
|51.52
|51.18
|51.33+.16
|USOilFd
|215125
|12.24
|11.95
|12.23+.14
|USSteel .20
|85944
|13.89
|13.50
|13.63—.07
|ValeSA .29e
|288457
|12.20
|12.02
|12.02+.23
|VanEGold .06e
|154823
|20.62
|20.40
|20.57+.13
|VnEkRus .01e
|71053
|21.74
|21.53
|21.62+.22
|VnEkSemi .58e
|95457
|101.33
|99.43
|99.43—.61
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|71048
|14.27
|13.78
|13.81—.20
|VanEJrGld
|55990
|28.27
|27.98
|28.19+.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|82910
|40.12
|39.77
|39.85+.06
|Vereit .55
|53170
|8.75
|8.65
|8.65—.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|87358
|59.36
|58.67
|59.32+.45
|Vipshop
|114708
|8.04
|7.61
|7.65+.15
|WPXEngy
|86857
|11.53
|10.100
|11.28—.05
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|134234
|46.35
|45.59
|46.17+.61
|WhitngPetrs
|61405
|19.90
|18.68
|19.24—.08
|WmsCos 1.52f
|64844
|27.33
|26.84
|26.99—.02
|Yamanag .02
|76995
|1.90
|1.82
|1.88+.03
|iPtShFutn
|245718
|28.80
|27.88
|28.42—.60
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.