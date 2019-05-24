202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

BC-150-actives-f,

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 5:32 pm 05/24/2019 05:32pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 55112 16.87 16.48 16.50—.29
AKSteel 114041 2.18 1.99 1.99—.15
AT&TInc 2.04 161004 32.35 32.10 32.27+.13
Alibaba 214646 158.43 154.90 155.00—1.00
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 83679 9.92 9.79 9.87—.01
Altria 3.20 57328 53.11 51.60 52.40—.41
Ambev .05e 201523 4.28 4.18 4.26
Anadarko 1.20 93044 72.60 71.64 71.99—.30
Annaly 1.20e 122170 9.25 9.19 9.21—.01
AnteroRes 1 94690 7.12 6.79 7.08+.19
Aphrian 127852 7.43 6.64 7.35+.94
AuroraCn 74270 8.42 8.27 8.31+.06
Avon 291362 3.72 3.52 3.70+.10
BcoBrads .06a 82977 8.58 8.41 8.49—.04
BkofAm .60 354988 28.26 27.86 28.18+.42
BarrickGld 110212 12.00 11.75 11.95—.01
BestBuy 2 60838 66.21 63.34 65.94+.12
Blackstone 2.17e
51951 41.15 40.35 40.65—.50
Boeing 8.22 53756 361.40 353.00 354.90+4.35
BostonSci 82293 38.65 37.68 38.47+.68
BrMySq 1.64 94647 47.54 46.78 46.81—.49
CVSHealth 2 56809 53.17 52.59 53.07+.28
CabotO&G .36f 61321 25.83 25.39 25.70+.09
CallonPet 80825 7.20 6.65 6.81—.19
Cemex .29t 60181 4.36 4.19 4.21—.11
Cemigpf .08e 53905 3.43 3.32 3.32—.06
Centenes 133024 57.51 54.58 56.87+1.45
CntryLink 1 155233 10.19 9.82 10.11+.45
ChesEng 362856 2.13 2.00 2.01—.05
CgpVelLCrd 88065 16.31 15.24 16.30+.54
CgpVelICrd 122069 7.31 6.81 6.82—.25
Citigroup 1.80 97140 64.71 64.06 64.39+.49
ClevCliffs .20 53084 9.42 9.22 9.31
CocaCola 1.60 68792 49.89 49.53 49.61—.24
ConocoPhil 1.22 60668 60.41 58.93 59.88+.38
CousPrp .29f 87927 9.23 9.07 9.13—.04
DXCTchn .84f 80079 54.59 52.26 53.08+1.10
DenburyR 96103 1.66 1.53 1.60+.05
DBXHvChiA .29e
82798 26.01 25.71 25.74—.10
DxSOXBrrs 83674 7.47 6.99 7.46+.19
DxGBullrs 52371 14.88 14.43 14.77+.18
DrGMBllrs .09e 72221 6.63 6.43 6.59+.07
DirSPBears 61652 21.04 20.57 20.89—.08
DxSPOGBls 104848 7.55 6.86 7.13+.02
DxSCBearrs 94052 10.37 10.10 10.19—.25
DowDuPnt .56 95403 31.38 30.69 31.08+.14
EnCanag .07 284705 6.13 5.85 5.91—.09
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 76306 14.74 14.49 14.60+.13
EnscoRrs 76999 9.09 8.48 8.63—.22
ExxonMbl 3.48f 70516 74.25 73.44 74.10+.31
FstDatan 63659 26.22 25.72 25.77—.10
FootLockr 1.52f
276178 45.40 43.04 44.40—8.43
FordM .60a 221075 9.95 9.80 9.83—.02
FrptMcM .20 164285 10.17 9.93 10.08+.13
GenElec .04 474924 9.68 9.44 9.45—.11
GenMotors 1.52 52590 35.42 34.87 35.12—.01
GlobPays .04
53325 158.73 151.50 153.44+5.48
HPInc .64 135467 20.23 19.40 20.03+.84
Hallibrtn .72 102098 23.84 22.87 22.97—.54
HeclaM .01e 70229 1.42 1.32 1.39+.01
HPEntn .45e 248096 15.17 14.28 14.39+.07
Hormels .84 56464 40.54 39.07 40.27+1.14
ICICIBk .16e 92176 12.47 12.17 12.42+.78
iShGold 72066 12.30 12.26 12.29+.01
iShBrazil .67e 209765 39.50 39.07 39.22+.13
iShChinaLC .87e
209484 40.26 39.90 39.93—.19
iShEMkts .59e 661136 40.27 39.91 39.95+.04
iShiBoxIG 3.87
59596 119.75 119.52 119.73+.25
iSEafe 1.66e 233195 64.79 64.54 64.78+.69
iShiBxHYB 5.09
176045 85.97 85.64 85.65—.12
iShR2K 1.77e
160446 151.09 149.79 150.79+1.40
iShChina .61e 70423 55.56 54.81 54.88—.32
Infosyss 105788 10.35 10.23 10.23+.07
iShUK rs 82928 32.40 32.29 32.40+.36
iShCorEM .95e 87849 48.53 48.11 48.19+.10
ItauUnHs 177846 8.35 8.21 8.28—.03
JPMorgCh 3.20
84896 109.96 109.19 109.71+1.07
JohnJn 3.80f
x54729 139.50 138.56 138.85+.01
JohnContln 1.04
140403 38.94 38.47 38.51—.25
Keycorp .56 x63171 16.67 16.42 16.63+.28
KindMorg 1f 96448 20.12 19.98 20.06+.10
Kohls 2.68 56389 52.10 50.40 51.12—.03
KontoorBn 60666 38.44 36.39 36.40
Kroger s .56f 52292 23.79 23.45 23.72+.19
LBrands 1.20 62411 25.07 24.15 24.84+.58
Lowes 1.92 70714 95.76 94.39 95.37+.57
Macys 1.51 96107 21.36 20.81 21.01—.26
MarathnO .20 88155 14.86 14.31 14.43—.13
McDerIrs 65965 6.50 5.97 6.22+.02
Medtrnic 2 72749 93.92 92.01 93.03+1.39
Merck 2.20 57918 81.94 81.11 81.17+.15
MorgStan 1.20 61718 43.20 42.69 42.96+.25
Nabors .24 165934 2.73 2.33 2.35—.21
NewmtM .56 61339 31.97 31.47 31.92+.28
NikeB s .88 59958 83.17 82.09 82.16—.48
NokiaCp .19e 223809 5.15 5.04 5.12+.15
OasisPet 124428 5.06 4.80 5.01+.05
OcciPet 3.12 149821 53.98 53.03 53.47+.56
Oracle .96f 90881 53.47 52.59 52.77—.31
PPLCorp 1.65 53424 30.85 30.39 30.80+.44
ParsleyEn 63181 18.62 17.80 18.40+.15
Petrobras 74472 14.20 13.97 14.10+.19
Pfizer 1.44 145922 42.31 41.87 41.95+.03
Pinterestn 77138 25.99 23.89 25.50+1.70
PureStrgn 53449 16.25 15.78 16.14+.32
RangeRs .08 65255 8.12 7.80 7.96+.19
RegionsFn .56 75616 14.25 14.05 14.19+.12
S&P500ETF 4.13e
528208 284.20 282.09 282.78+.64
SpdrOGEx .73e 209795 27.62 26.73 27.12+.02
Schlmbrg 2 76494 37.90 36.93 37.00—.49
SnapIncAn 291512 11.81 11.40 11.56+.44
SwstnEngy 125993 3.79 3.66 3.79+.11
Sprint 216350 7.27 6.84 7.16+.21
Squaren 79877 65.04 63.76 64.66+.91
SPHlthC 1.01e 99780 90.10 89.34 89.56+.13
SPCnSt 1.28e 95304 57.88 57.35 57.52—.21
SPEngy 2.04e 101510 62.12 61.09 61.62+.23
SPDRFncl .46e
305066 26.87 26.67 26.86+.21
SPInds 1.12e 111259 74.37 73.58 73.78+.03
SPTech .78e 117483 74.06 73.22 73.30+.02
SPUtil 1.55e 87101 60.27 59.76 59.83—.09
TJX .92f 76701 52.59 51.42 51.62—.54
TaiwSemi .73e 104562 38.74 38.19 38.20+.13
Tapestry 1.35 59843 30.53 29.44 29.71—.52
Target 2.56 78451 81.66 79.58 81.57+2.17
TevaPhrm .73e 141956 11.19 10.82 10.87—.17
TotalSys .52
107654 117.44 107.60 113.45+13.83
Transocn 116616 7.08 6.68 6.75—.10
Travelport .30 61762 15.22 14.83 15.13—.02
Twitter 92882 37.85 37.27 37.41+.22
UberTchn 87726 41.51 40.50 41.51+1.04
USBancrp 1.48 56140 51.52 51.18 51.33+.16
USOilFd 215125 12.24 11.95 12.23+.14
USSteel .20 85944 13.89 13.50 13.63—.07
ValeSA .29e 288457 12.20 12.02 12.02+.23
VanEGold .06e 154823 20.62 20.40 20.57+.13
VnEkRus .01e 71053 21.74 21.53 21.62+.22
VnEkSemi .58e 95457 101.33 99.43 99.43—.61
VEckOilSvc .47e
71048 14.27 13.78 13.81—.20
VanEJrGld 55990 28.27 27.98 28.19+.13
VangEmg 1.10e 82910 40.12 39.77 39.85+.06
Vereit .55 53170 8.75 8.65 8.65—.03
VerizonCm 2.41 87358 59.36 58.67 59.32+.45
Vipshop 114708 8.04 7.61 7.65+.15
WPXEngy 86857 11.53 10.100 11.28—.05
WellsFargo 1.80
134234 46.35 45.59 46.17+.61
WhitngPetrs 61405 19.90 18.68 19.24—.08
WmsCos 1.52f 64844 27.33 26.84 26.99—.02
Yamanag .02 76995 1.90 1.82 1.88+.03
iPtShFutn 245718 28.80 27.88 28.42—.60

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!