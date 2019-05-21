BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 73107 16.53 16.26 16.37+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 232923 32.64 32.09 32.41+.22 Alibaba 219963 165.59 162.52 163.43+2.78 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|73107
|16.53
|16.26
|16.37+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|232923
|32.64
|32.09
|32.41+.22
|Alibaba
|219963
|165.59
|162.52
|163.43+2.78
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|101749
|10.09
|9.97
|10.07+.10
|Altria 3.20
|62188
|52.60
|51.83
|51.87—.46
|Ambev .05e
|193729
|4.25
|4.05
|4.21+.17
|Anadarko 1.20
|89559
|72.81
|72.61
|72.77+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|239274
|9.40
|9.26
|9.30+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|63702
|7.39
|7.12
|7.39+.11
|AuroraCn
|118955
|8.79
|8.58
|8.66+.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|158973
|8.74
|8.22
|8.63+.41
|BcoSantSA .21e
|72759
|4.58
|4.51
|4.57+.03
|BkofAm .60
|391169
|28.75
|28.45
|28.69+.29
|BarrickGld
|114007
|12.17
|11.92
|12.12—.08
|BostonSci
|79330
|37.88
|37.41
|37.70+.41
|BrMySq 1.64
|120185
|47.46
|46.48
|47.43+1.12
|Brookdale
|58403
|7.06
|6.93
|7.05+.09
|CVSHealth 2
|81577
|53.69
|52.85
|53.52+.52
|CabotO&G .36f
|76118
|27.42
|26.38
|27.35+.90
|CallonPet
|95249
|7.91
|7.66
|7.85+.23
|Centenes
|61834
|57.31
|55.91
|57.14+1.63
|CntryLink 1m
|105791
|10.36
|10.04
|10.23+.10
|ChesEng
|306526
|2.40
|2.29
|2.38+.08
|Citigroup 1.80
|110477
|66.09
|65.20
|66.08+1.12
|ClevCliffs .20
|65722
|9.80
|9.44
|9.71+.23
|CocaCola 1.60
|105873
|49.03
|48.45
|48.60—.25
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|58552
|63.96
|62.69
|63.62+1.17
|Corning .80
|57554
|30.43
|29.84
|30.33+.73
|Coty .50
|71622
|13.70
|13.36
|13.51+.01
|CousPrp .29f
|63349
|9.29
|9.20
|9.24+.07
|DenburyR
|100367
|1.88
|1.77
|1.87+.10
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|97656
|26.35
|26.16
|26.29+.51
|DxSOXBrrs
|131474
|6.69
|6.39
|6.51—.44
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|82822
|6.89
|6.61
|6.85+.02
|DirSPBears
|56604
|20.29
|19.98
|20.10—.54
|DxSPOGBls
|71064
|9.78
|9.23
|9.78+.64
|DxSCBearrs
|119114
|9.84
|9.55
|9.59—.41
|Disney 1.76f
|70387
|134.57
|133.11
|134.09+.18
|DowDuPnt .56
|159754
|32.31
|31.45
|31.99+.96
|EnCanag .07
|141210
|6.83
|6.59
|6.83+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|108306
|15.08
|14.75
|14.93+.20
|EnscoRrs
|60912
|10.59
|10.07
|10.37+.14
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|84895
|76.46
|75.93
|76.25+.35
|Farfetchn
|75576
|22.27
|21.07
|22.01+.82
|FordM .60a
|300609
|10.31
|10.15
|10.24—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|193105
|10.41
|10.20
|10.35+.15
|GameStop 1.52
|56965
|8.14
|7.89
|8.13+.07
|GenElec .04
|603960
|9.96
|9.80
|9.96+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|83855
|37.24
|36.73
|37.13+.16
|Gerdau .02e
|x94122
|3.51
|3.31
|3.48+.17
|GoldFLtd .01e
|119962
|3.79
|3.59
|3.77+.18
|HPInc .64
|115546
|19.58
|19.08
|19.44+.48
|Hallibrtn .72
|87647
|25.75
|25.16
|25.59+.51
|HeclaM .01e
|70209
|1.48
|1.32
|1.45+.05
|HPEntn .45e
|111374
|15.31
|14.86
|15.25+.50
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|85555
|192.52
|186.34
|191.45+.50
|ICICIBk .16e
|69475
|11.54
|11.34
|11.54—.10
|iShGold
|110900
|12.20
|12.15
|12.19—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|358373
|39.39
|37.74
|39.26+1.54
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|245583
|40.88
|40.63
|40.85+.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|598311
|40.64
|40.29
|40.63+.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|208388
|65.03
|64.70
|64.94+.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|150043
|86.15
|85.99
|86.13+.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|116425
|154.04
|152.58
|153.82+2.04
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|87994
|60.13
|59.75
|60.05+.41
|Infosyss
|138412
|10.21
|10.12
|10.18—.02
|iShJapanrs
|70527
|53.80
|53.56
|53.77+.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|137651
|49.02
|48.56
|49.02+.67
|ItauUnHs
|351249
|8.31
|7.90
|8.23+.34
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|79439
|111.92
|111.22
|111.73+.38
|JohnContln 1.04
|64837
|39.52
|39.11
|39.49+.40
|Keycorp .56
|77715
|17.13
|16.90
|16.95+.08
|KindMorg 1f
|107055
|20.57
|20.26
|20.34+.05
|Kohls 2.68
|259369
|57.71
|54.15
|55.15—7.76
|Kroger s .56f
|154454
|24.63
|24.08
|24.30+.23
|LVSands 3.08f
|64946
|59.99
|58.58
|58.68—.54
|LendingClb
|64427
|3.29
|3.23
|3.24
|Lowes 1.92
|64088
|111.71
|107.62
|111.10+1.90
|Macys 1.51
|130382
|21.88
|20.86
|21.77+.19
|Mallinckdt
|170871
|9.94
|8.45
|9.87—3.16
|MarathnO .20
|111415
|16.02
|15.60
|15.84+.30
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|68634
|53.78
|52.48
|53.28+1.16
|Medtrnic 2
|63785
|88.69
|87.71
|87.77+.20
|Merck 2.20
|103755
|79.73
|78.53
|79.50+.62
|MetLife 1.76f
|64191
|50.40
|47.77
|48.13+.61
|MorgStan 1.20
|59362
|44.53
|44.14
|44.39+.52
|Nabors .24
|121886
|3.32
|3.19
|3.28+.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|81942
|10.36
|10.19
|10.36+.07
|NewmtM .56
|71622
|31.45
|30.80
|31.34+.17
|NikeB s .88
|57622
|83.80
|82.51
|83.64+.79
|NokiaCp .19e
|248481
|5.17
|5.09
|5.10+.02
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|90463
|38.19
|36.77
|37.85+.39
|OasisPet
|103094
|5.88
|5.55
|5.81+.33
|OcciPet 3.12
|120451
|53.66
|52.87
|53.51+.05
|Oracle .96f
|84820
|54.27
|54.03
|54.17+.51
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|57227
|18.49
|17.53
|18.45+.77
|Penney
|141045
|1.08
|1.02
|1.07—.08
|PetrbrsA
|86755
|12.98
|12.34
|12.96+.61
|Petrobras
|145356
|14.17
|13.62
|14.10+.42
|Pfizer 1.44
|273102
|41.81
|41.49
|41.67+.08
|Pinterestn
|64687
|26.55
|25.30
|25.41—.44
|Qudiann
|88357
|7.38
|6.28
|7.09+.95
|RangeRs .08
|75916
|8.60
|8.28
|8.60+.29
|RegionsFn .56
|98341
|14.65
|14.50
|14.56+.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|466106
|286.93
|285.55
|286.51+2.56
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|154750
|29.94
|29.32
|29.87+.63
|Schlmbrg 2
|67146
|39.73
|38.96
|39.50+.38
|Schwab .68f
|58684
|44.26
|43.70
|44.02+.47
|SeaLtdn
|68324
|26.75
|25.26
|25.39—.41
|SnapIncAn
|183228
|11.56
|11.30
|11.54+.35
|SwstnEngy
|114743
|3.95
|3.79
|3.95+.15
|Sprint
|517246
|7.34
|7.12
|7.22—.12
|Squaren
|56937
|66.09
|65.15
|65.92+1.53
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|116840
|89.61
|88.84
|89.23+.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|81239
|57.84
|57.40
|57.49—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|183792
|64.70
|63.97
|64.52+.74
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|367062
|27.19
|27.02
|27.19+.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|106122
|75.60
|75.07
|75.51+.88
|SPTech .78e
|148400
|75.22
|74.68
|74.98+.91
|SPUtil 1.55e
|115043
|59.45
|58.81
|58.97+.11
|SupEnrgy .32
|58397
|2.37
|2.10
|2.33+.14
|Synchrony .84
|70978
|35.50
|35.15
|35.15+.15
|TJX .92f
|122452
|53.65
|51.28
|53.26+.29
|TaiwSemi .73e
|117968
|39.34
|38.66
|39.30+.64
|Target 2.56
|76867
|72.95
|70.71
|71.96—.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|126463
|12.05
|11.58
|11.86+.37
|Transocn
|122274
|7.83
|7.43
|7.63+.24
|Travelport .30
|66740
|15.35
|14.94
|14.99—.22
|TurqHillRs
|95276
|1.29
|1.25
|1.25—.02
|Twitter
|88452
|37.86
|37.33
|37.47+.32
|UberTchn
|103761
|42.24
|41.25
|41.50—.09
|USOilFd
|146657
|13.17
|13.05
|13.13—.02
|USSteel .20
|100349
|15.02
|14.28
|14.90+.64
|ValeSA .29e
|262575
|11.84
|11.23
|11.71+.30
|VanEGold .06e
|134334
|20.73
|20.46
|20.71+.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|81771
|21.58
|21.42
|21.56+.35
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|98995
|106.70
|102.57
|103.55+2.31
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|109374
|40.47
|40.12
|40.47+.54
|Vereit .55
|60074
|8.59
|8.48
|8.55+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|139967
|59.63
|58.76
|59.50+.49
|Vipshop
|71515
|7.84
|7.65
|7.66+.08
|Visa s 1
|90889
|164.86
|163.19
|163.86+.39
|VistraEnn .50
|85895
|25.98
|25.13
|25.75+.69
|WPXEngy
|67579
|12.77
|12.35
|12.69+.41
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|68884
|101.65
|100.40
|101.12—.40
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|184162
|46.36
|45.52
|46.33+.88
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|69209
|23.65
|23.30
|23.51+.05
|WmsCos 1.52f
|62487
|27.96
|27.50
|27.89+.43
|Yamanag .02
|124015
|2.02
|1.92
|1.95—.05
|iPtShFutn
|234292
|28.02
|27.39
|27.48—1.46
