BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 5:32 pm 05/21/2019 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 73107 16.53 16.26 16.37+.13
AT&TInc 2.04 232923 32.64 32.09 32.41+.22
Alibaba 219963 165.59 162.52 163.43+2.78
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
101749 10.09 9.97 10.07+.10
Altria 3.20 62188 52.60 51.83 51.87—.46
Ambev .05e 193729 4.25 4.05 4.21+.17
Anadarko 1.20 89559 72.81 72.61 72.77+.02
Annaly 1.20e 239274 9.40 9.26 9.30+.04
AnteroRes 1 63702 7.39 7.12 7.39+.11
AuroraCn 118955 8.79 8.58 8.66+.17
BcoBrads .06a 158973 8.74 8.22 8.63+.41
BcoSantSA .21e 72759 4.58 4.51 4.57+.03
BkofAm .60 391169 28.75 28.45 28.69+.29
BarrickGld 114007 12.17 11.92 12.12—.08
BostonSci 79330 37.88 37.41 37.70+.41
BrMySq 1.64 120185 47.46 46.48 47.43+1.12
Brookdale 58403 7.06 6.93 7.05+.09
CVSHealth 2 81577 53.69 52.85 53.52+.52
CabotO&G .36f 76118 27.42 26.38 27.35+.90
CallonPet 95249 7.91 7.66 7.85+.23
Centenes 61834 57.31 55.91 57.14+1.63
CntryLink 1m 105791 10.36 10.04 10.23+.10
ChesEng 306526 2.40 2.29 2.38+.08
Citigroup 1.80 110477 66.09 65.20 66.08+1.12
ClevCliffs .20 65722 9.80 9.44 9.71+.23
CocaCola 1.60 105873 49.03 48.45 48.60—.25
ConocoPhil 1.22 58552 63.96 62.69 63.62+1.17
Corning .80 57554 30.43 29.84 30.33+.73
Coty .50 71622 13.70 13.36 13.51+.01
CousPrp .29f 63349 9.29 9.20 9.24+.07
DenburyR 100367 1.88 1.77 1.87+.10
DBXHvChiA .29e
97656 26.35 26.16 26.29+.51
DxSOXBrrs 131474 6.69 6.39 6.51—.44
DrGMBllrs .09e 82822 6.89 6.61 6.85+.02
DirSPBears 56604 20.29 19.98 20.10—.54
DxSPOGBls 71064 9.78 9.23 9.78+.64
DxSCBearrs 119114 9.84 9.55 9.59—.41
Disney 1.76f 70387 134.57 133.11 134.09+.18
DowDuPnt .56 159754 32.31 31.45 31.99+.96
EnCanag .07 141210 6.83 6.59 6.83+.20
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 108306 15.08 14.75 14.93+.20
EnscoRrs 60912 10.59 10.07 10.37+.14
ExxonMbl 3.48f 84895 76.46 75.93 76.25+.35
Farfetchn 75576 22.27 21.07 22.01+.82
FordM .60a 300609 10.31 10.15 10.24—.04
FrptMcM .20 193105 10.41 10.20 10.35+.15
GameStop 1.52 56965 8.14 7.89 8.13+.07
GenElec .04 603960 9.96 9.80 9.96+.08
GenMotors 1.52 83855 37.24 36.73 37.13+.16
Gerdau .02e x94122 3.51 3.31 3.48+.17
GoldFLtd .01e 119962 3.79 3.59 3.77+.18
HPInc .64 115546 19.58 19.08 19.44+.48
Hallibrtn .72 87647 25.75 25.16 25.59+.51
HeclaM .01e 70209 1.48 1.32 1.45+.05
HPEntn .45e 111374 15.31 14.86 15.25+.50
HomeDp 5.44f
85555 192.52 186.34 191.45+.50
ICICIBk .16e 69475 11.54 11.34 11.54—.10
iShGold 110900 12.20 12.15 12.19—.03
iShBrazil .67e 358373 39.39 37.74 39.26+1.54
iShChinaLC .87e
245583 40.88 40.63 40.85+.44
iShEMkts .59e 598311 40.64 40.29 40.63+.51
iSEafe 1.66e 208388 65.03 64.70 64.94+.43
iShiBxHYB 5.09
150043 86.15 85.99 86.13+.27
iShR2K 1.77e
116425 154.04 152.58 153.82+2.04
iSUSAMinV .87e 87994 60.13 59.75 60.05+.41
Infosyss 138412 10.21 10.12 10.18—.02
iShJapanrs 70527 53.80 53.56 53.77+.37
iShCorEM .95e 137651 49.02 48.56 49.02+.67
ItauUnHs 351249 8.31 7.90 8.23+.34
JPMorgCh 3.20
79439 111.92 111.22 111.73+.38
JohnContln 1.04 64837 39.52 39.11 39.49+.40
Keycorp .56 77715 17.13 16.90 16.95+.08
KindMorg 1f 107055 20.57 20.26 20.34+.05
Kohls 2.68 259369 57.71 54.15 55.15—7.76
Kroger s .56f 154454 24.63 24.08 24.30+.23
LVSands 3.08f 64946 59.99 58.58 58.68—.54
LendingClb 64427 3.29 3.23 3.24
Lowes 1.92 64088 111.71 107.62 111.10+1.90
Macys 1.51 130382 21.88 20.86 21.77+.19
Mallinckdt 170871 9.94 8.45 9.87—3.16
MarathnO .20 111415 16.02 15.60 15.84+.30
MarathPts 2.12
68634 53.78 52.48 53.28+1.16
Medtrnic 2 63785 88.69 87.71 87.77+.20
Merck 2.20 103755 79.73 78.53 79.50+.62
MetLife 1.76f 64191 50.40 47.77 48.13+.61
MorgStan 1.20 59362 44.53 44.14 44.39+.52
Nabors .24 121886 3.32 3.19 3.28+.06
NYCmtyB .68 81942 10.36 10.19 10.36+.07
NewmtM .56 71622 31.45 30.80 31.34+.17
NikeB s .88 57622 83.80 82.51 83.64+.79
NokiaCp .19e 248481 5.17 5.09 5.10+.02
Nordstrm 1.48a 90463 38.19 36.77 37.85+.39
OasisPet 103094 5.88 5.55 5.81+.33
OcciPet 3.12 120451 53.66 52.87 53.51+.05
Oracle .96f 84820 54.27 54.03 54.17+.51
PG&ECp 2.12f 57227 18.49 17.53 18.45+.77
Penney 141045 1.08 1.02 1.07—.08
PetrbrsA 86755 12.98 12.34 12.96+.61
Petrobras 145356 14.17 13.62 14.10+.42
Pfizer 1.44 273102 41.81 41.49 41.67+.08
Pinterestn 64687 26.55 25.30 25.41—.44
Qudiann 88357 7.38 6.28 7.09+.95
RangeRs .08 75916 8.60 8.28 8.60+.29
RegionsFn .56 98341 14.65 14.50 14.56+.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
466106 286.93 285.55 286.51+2.56
SpdrOGEx .73e 154750 29.94 29.32 29.87+.63
Schlmbrg 2 67146 39.73 38.96 39.50+.38
Schwab .68f 58684 44.26 43.70 44.02+.47
SeaLtdn 68324 26.75 25.26 25.39—.41
SnapIncAn 183228 11.56 11.30 11.54+.35
SwstnEngy 114743 3.95 3.79 3.95+.15
Sprint 517246 7.34 7.12 7.22—.12
Squaren 56937 66.09 65.15 65.92+1.53
SPHlthC 1.01e 116840 89.61 88.84 89.23+.83
SPCnSt 1.28e 81239 57.84 57.40 57.49—.12
SPEngy 2.04e 183792 64.70 63.97 64.52+.74
SPDRFncl .46e
367062 27.19 27.02 27.19+.28
SPInds 1.12e 106122 75.60 75.07 75.51+.88
SPTech .78e 148400 75.22 74.68 74.98+.91
SPUtil 1.55e 115043 59.45 58.81 58.97+.11
SupEnrgy .32 58397 2.37 2.10 2.33+.14
Synchrony .84 70978 35.50 35.15 35.15+.15
TJX .92f 122452 53.65 51.28 53.26+.29
TaiwSemi .73e 117968 39.34 38.66 39.30+.64
Target 2.56 76867 72.95 70.71 71.96—.12
TevaPhrm .73e 126463 12.05 11.58 11.86+.37
Transocn 122274 7.83 7.43 7.63+.24
Travelport .30 66740 15.35 14.94 14.99—.22
TurqHillRs 95276 1.29 1.25 1.25—.02
Twitter 88452 37.86 37.33 37.47+.32
UberTchn 103761 42.24 41.25 41.50—.09
USOilFd 146657 13.17 13.05 13.13—.02
USSteel .20 100349 15.02 14.28 14.90+.64
ValeSA .29e 262575 11.84 11.23 11.71+.30
VanEGold .06e 134334 20.73 20.46 20.71+.03
VnEkRus .01e 81771 21.58 21.42 21.56+.35
VnEkSemi .58e
98995 106.70 102.57 103.55+2.31
VangEmg 1.10e
109374 40.47 40.12 40.47+.54
Vereit .55 60074 8.59 8.48 8.55+.06
VerizonCm 2.41
139967 59.63 58.76 59.50+.49
Vipshop 71515 7.84 7.65 7.66+.08
Visa s 1 90889 164.86 163.19 163.86+.39
VistraEnn .50 85895 25.98 25.13 25.75+.69
WPXEngy 67579 12.77 12.35 12.69+.41
WalMart 2.12f
68884 101.65 100.40 101.12—.40
WellsFargo 1.80
184162 46.36 45.52 46.33+.88
Weyerhsr 1.36 69209 23.65 23.30 23.51+.05
WmsCos 1.52f 62487 27.96 27.50 27.89+.43
Yamanag .02 124015 2.02 1.92 1.95—.05
iPtShFutn 234292 28.02 27.39 27.48—1.46

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

