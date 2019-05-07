BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 84134 16.92 16.30 16.53—.28 AT&TInc 2.04 256133 30.59 30.28 30.53—.06 Alibaba 224322 186.45 179.63 181.43—6.81 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 84134 16.92 16.30 16.53—.28 AT&TInc 2.04 256133 30.59 30.28 30.53—.06 Alibaba 224322 186.45 179.63 181.43—6.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 100178 9.89 9.75 9.89+.03 Ambev .05e 473547 4.50 4.31 4.47—.08 AmIntlGrp 1.28 292188 51.31 50.00 50.30+3.19 Anadarko 1.20 163857 75.87 75.36 75.82+.33 Annaly 1.20e 221942 9.70 9.60 9.65+.05 AnteroRes 1 140418 8.09 7.45 8.00+.46 Aramark .44e 173131 29.55 25.49 29.53—1.78 AuroraCn 146185 8.84 8.55 8.60—.28 BPPLC 2.44 75683 42.32 41.76 42.22—.71 BcoBrads .06a 131957 8.75 8.47 8.75—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 102272 4.76 4.67 4.69—.15 BkofAm .60 582178 30.17 29.63 29.92—.55 BarrickGld 127106 12.80 12.52 12.72+.12 BauschHl 93241 25.74 24.79 25.49+.01 Boeing 8.22 97316 367.71 355.02 357.23—14.37 BrMySq 1.64 127284 47.92 46.93 47.22—.88 CVSHealth 2 95769 56.48 54.92 55.35—1.25 CallonPet 98895 7.56 7.18 7.49—.07 Centenes 171435 56.95 54.90 55.85—.19 CntryLink 1m 163232 11.50 11.29 11.41—.11 ChesEng 620079 2.86 2.73 2.78—.11 Chevron 4.76 91552 118.27 116.50 118.27—.13 CgpVelLCrd 89093 19.27 18.27 18.79—1.48 CgpVelICrd 115736 6.34 6.04 6.18+.44 Citigroup 1.80 176493 69.50 67.62 68.16—2.25 ClevCliffs .20 117026 10.54 10.01 10.13—.15 CocaCola 1.60 109334 48.29 47.77 48.00—.47 Coty .50 321481 12.38 11.75 12.25+.11 CousPrp .29f 75430 9.46 9.18 9.29—.18 DeanFoods .12m 75112 1.87 1.61 1.76+.08 DenburyR 129594 2.03 1.91 1.94—.12 DeutschBk .12e 78754 7.95 7.81 7.82—.29 DBXHvChiA .29e 187871 27.27 26.52 26.74—1.00 DxSOXBrrs 158299 5.27 4.91 5.11+.34 DxGBullrs 92836 15.51 14.31 15.27+.88 DrGMBllrs .09e 143080 7.39 6.76 7.33+.45 DirSPBears 126278 20.23 19.25 19.82+.96 DxSPOGBls 101704 9.61 9.01 9.50—.41 DxSCBearrs 191539 9.19 8.62 8.98+.50 DrxSPBulls 85379 50.55 47.91 49.06—2.58 Disney 1.76f 108954 135.97 132.76 133.44—1.56 DowIncn .70p 73269 53.33 52.65 52.95—.51 DowDuPnt .56 238924 33.25 32.04 32.14—1.48 EnCanag .07 230789 6.84 6.66 6.84—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 93541 15.14 14.84 15.11—.03 ExxonMbl 3.48f 128708 76.79 75.77 76.72—.41 Fitbitn 75649 5.10 4.98 5.03—.13 FordM .60a 406701 10.41 10.30 10.38+.01 FrptMcM .20 227724 11.70 11.37 11.44—.28 GenElec .04 568278 10.36 10.06 10.11—.32 GenMotors 1.52 109251 38.89 38.27 38.53+.44 Gerdau .02e 132023 3.54 3.42 3.54+.01 HPInc .64 92639 19.96 19.47 19.61—.48 Hallibrtn .72 102978 27.37 26.59 26.94—.69 Hess 1 91856 62.32 61.15 62.30—.51 HPEntn .45e 75586 15.62 15.33 15.43—.23 HostHotls 1a 80522 19.81 19.20 19.36—.52 IAMGldg 1.52f 188443 2.80 2.50 2.53—.38 ICICIBk .16e 78299 11.05 10.89 10.91—.41 iShGold 190393 12.31 12.26 12.29+.04 iShBrazil .67e 314409 40.12 39.10 40.12—.34 iShHK .61e 85766 26.26 25.89 26.05—.34 iShSKor .65e 72906 60.07 59.18 59.30—1.07 iShChinaLC .87e 505556 43.04 42.29 42.56—1.18 iShEMkts .59e 941852 42.86 42.21 42.46—.85 iShiBoxIG 3.87 115754 119.29 119.00 119.08—.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 89838 125.14 124.39 124.95+.95 iSEafe 1.66e 306356 65.69 64.87 65.07—1.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 302663 86.45 85.95 86.09—.52 iShR2K 1.77e 254158 159.87 156.25 157.53—3.18 iShChina .61e 87952 61.85 60.39 60.81—1.91 iShREst 2.76e 87339 87.21 85.28 85.78—1.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 80909 61.55 60.80 61.02—1.06 Infosyss 132620 10.46 10.29 10.34—.11 iShJapanrs 164070 54.97 54.22 54.38—1.01 iSTaiwnrs 73600 35.80 35.30 35.45—.33 iShCorEM .95e 224794 51.61 50.84 51.13—1.02 ItauUnHs 288458 8.24 8.01 8.24—.10 JPMorgCh 3.20 149993 114.03 112.29 113.21—1.88 Keycorp .56 98236 17.56 17.24 17.35—.33 KindMorg 1f 152161 19.67 19.24 19.56+.12 Kinrossg 127753 3.10 3.02 3.06—.01 LVSands 3.08f 97570 66.62 62.76 64.45—2.12 Macys 1.51 75489 23.15 22.60 22.79—.41 Mallinckdt 86442 17.00 15.61 16.11—.28 MarathnO .20 146823 15.56 15.25 15.51—.26 MarathPts 2.12 96873 59.50 57.53 59.43—.06 McDerIrs 72852 8.07 7.55 7.67—.53 Merck 2.20 100272 79.29 77.42 77.90—1.58 MorgStan 1.20 103649 47.20 46.25 46.71—1.00 Mosaic .10 111816 25.03 22.84 23.25—2.02 Nabors .24 118860 3.83 3.65 3.81—.03 NewmtM .56 136880 30.83 29.86 30.72+.78 NikeB s .88 98034 83.63 81.83 82.54—1.03 NobleEngy .48f 77811 24.60 23.86 24.28—.49 NokiaCp .19e 399334 5.10 4.98 5.04—.10 OasisPet 138628 5.62 5.31 5.40—.18 OcciPet 3.12 215246 59.77 58.17 59.69+.92 Oracle .96f 116995 54.64 53.65 54.00—.85 PG&ECp 2.12f 82136 21.58 20.90 21.00—.34 Penney 73306 1.31 1.24 1.26—.04 PennyMac 1.88 97389 20.99 20.65 20.81—1.02 Petrobras 136749 14.72 14.35 14.71—.15 Pfizer 1.44 250397 41.71 40.50 40.83—.82 PUltSP500s 115027 53.22 50.44 51.67—2.72 PrUShSPrs 86521 32.67 31.61 32.18+1.01 PrUShD3rs 71175 13.85 13.17 13.60+.70 RangeRs .08 111545 9.53 8.93 9.41+.15 RltyInco 2.71f 147240 68.17 66.58 66.63—3.33 RegionsFn .56 93939 15.25 15.02 15.11—.28 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1440519 290.81 285.81 287.93—4.89 SpdrOGEx .73e 260151 29.59 29.00 29.48—.42 Schlmbrg 2 104320 40.76 39.97 40.60—.64 Schwab .68f 71080 46.15 45.30 45.68—.58 SnapIncAn 207409 11.78 11.07 11.17—.60 SwstnEngy 137491 4.03 3.89 4.01+.06 Sprint 262092 5.84 5.69 5.79+.05 Squaren 107003 70.34 67.37 68.42—1.72 SPMatls .98e 97509 55.43 54.59 54.88—.98 SPHlthC 1.01e 179720 90.36 88.36 88.88—1.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 201154 57.17 56.45 56.75—.57 SPEngy 2.04e 150644 63.80 62.94 63.75—.56 SPDRFncl .46e 598687 27.89 27.23 27.42—.46 SPInds 1.12e 183537 76.85 75.49 76.08—1.57 SPTech .78e 206236 77.65 75.85 76.55—1.68 SPUtil 1.55e 125335 58.03 57.53 57.80—.18 TaiwSemi .73e 99251 44.05 43.29 43.76 TakedaPhn 73604 19.13 18.68 18.70+.34 TargaRes 3.64 76766 41.10 38.23 40.80+.85 TevaPhrm .73e 118586 14.75 14.36 14.61—.28 Transocn 160245 7.48 7.25 7.37—.22 Twitter 167506 40.15 38.12 38.62—1.61 USOilFd 299206 12.85 12.63 12.73—.34 USSteel .20 164721 16.93 16.00 16.41—.22 ValeSA .29e 187888 12.50 12.17 12.49—.03 VanEGold .06e 489654 20.83 20.27 20.71+.41 VnEkRus .01e 81121 21.35 21.09 21.16—.24 VnEkSemi .58e 115279 114.51 111.76 112.97—2.64 VanEJrGld 144233 29.20 28.33 29.10+.61 VangEmg 1.10e 167991 42.37 41.76 42.05—.81 VangFTSE 1.10e 114271 41.32 40.83 40.98—.70 Vereit .55 101983 8.35 8.18 8.19—.16 VerizonCm 2.41 129037 56.82 56.33 56.63—.28 WellsFargo 1.80 238786 48.16 46.91 47.17—1.26 WstnUnion .80f 93809 19.27 19.01 19.20—.02 Yamanag .02 114125 2.15 2.09 2.13+.01 iPtShFutn 854313 32.07 28.14 31.33+4.47 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.