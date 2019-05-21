202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 10:11 am 05/21/2019 10:11am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 6812 2.31 2.27 2.30+.04
AT&TInc 2.04 31622 32.43 32.09 32.41+.22
Alibaba 59474 165.59 162.52 163.07+2.42
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9814 10.03 9.97 10.03+.06
Ambev .05e 43621 4.12 4.05 4.11+.07
Anadarko 1.20 8025 72.76 72.62 72.69—.06
Annaly 1.20e 21971 9.32 9.26 9.30+.04
AnteroRes 1 8093 7.29 7.14 7.25—.04
Aphrian 7585 6.99 6.77 6.97+.34
ArcelorMrs .10p 6917 16.41 16.21 16.35+.26
AtHomGrn 10908 22.69 20.75 21.33—1.57
AuroraCn 23717 8.73 8.58 8.66+.17
BcoBrads .06a 11131 8.35 8.22 8.35+.13
BcoSantSA .21e 14588 4.55 4.51 4.52—.02
BkofAm .60 47951 28.65 28.45 28.52+.12
BarrickGld 13285 12.17 12.00 12.01—.19
Boeing 8.22 10414 360.77 356.67 357.29+4.50
BostonSci 10846 37.88 37.51 37.70+.41
BrMySq 1.64 11818 46.77 46.48 46.50+.19
CVSHealth 2 9661 53.48 52.85 53.46+.46
CallonPet 11758 7.81 7.66 7.78+.16
CntryLink 1m 14947 10.25 10.04 10.18+.05
ChesEng 40881 2.34 2.29 2.31+.01
Circor .15 11830 45.99 44.00 44.40+13.74
CgpVelLCrd 9425 20.47 20.24 20.39—.16
CgpVelICrd 9266 5.71 5.64 5.67+.04
Citigroup 1.80 12925 65.73 65.20 65.67+.71
ClevCliffs .20 9710 9.70 9.44 9.68+.20
CocaCola 1.60 9716 49.03 48.65 48.75—.11
Corning .80 7579 30.38 29.84 29.96+.36
CousPrp .29f 11178 9.26 9.20 9.25+.08
DenburyR 7930 1.81 1.77 1.78+.01
DxSOXBrrs 51618 6.69 6.39 6.62—.33
DxGBullrs 11595 14.83 14.59 14.68—.41
DrGMBllrs .09e 27040 6.73 6.61 6.67—.16
DirSPBears 10104 20.28 20.17 20.25—.39
DxSPOGBls 16476 9.54 9.23 9.52+.38
DxSCBearrs 20924 9.84 9.72 9.73—.27
Disney 1.76f 6653 134.57 133.78 133.86—.05
DowDuPnt .56 25090 32.14 31.45 32.08+1.05
EnCanag .07 25150 6.74 6.59 6.74+.11
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 14459 14.90 14.75 14.88+.15
EnscoRrs 12779 10.32 10.07 10.16—.08
ExxonMbl 3.48f 8953 76.27 75.93 76.13+.23
FordM .60a 51079 10.31 10.15 10.18—.11
FrptMcM .20 25525 10.32 10.20 10.26+.06
GenElec .04 88662 9.96 9.83 9.85—.03
GenMotors 1.52 14279 37.02 36.73 36.92—.06
Gerdau .02e x10502 3.37 3.31 3.37+.06
GoldFLtd .01e 18049 3.70 3.59 3.69+.10
HPInc .64 12606 19.29 19.08 19.29+.33
HalconRsn 20706 .25 .21 .24+.01
Hallibrtn .72 12296 25.58 25.16 25.55+.47
HeclaM .01e 20129 1.43 1.32 1.37—.04
HPEntn .45e 10279 14.98 14.86 14.96+.21
HomeDp 5.44f
20690 190.20 186.34 189.32—1.63
IAMGldg 1.52f 6996 2.56 2.52 2.55—.01
ICICIBk .16e 8904 11.43 11.34 11.35—.29
iShGold 26061 12.18 12.15 12.17—.05
iShBrazil .67e 30856 38.27 37.74 38.24+.52
iShMexico .78e 13343 44.81 44.21 44.31—.32
iShSilver 11740 13.52 13.47 13.50—.05
iShChinaLC .87e 23211 40.79 40.65 40.66+.25
iShEMkts .59e 42877 40.44 40.29 40.33+.21
iSEafe 1.66e 11974 64.87 64.72 64.74+.23
iShiBxHYB 5.09 13371 86.10 85.99 86.05+.19
iShR2K 1.77e
18569 153.18 152.58 153.12+1.34
iShChina .61e 11123 56.83 56.54 56.57+.56
Infosyss 11929 10.21 10.14 10.14—.06
iSTaiwnrs 8014 33.28 33.14 33.15+.28
iShCorEM .95e 10241 48.73 48.56 48.61+.26
ItauUnHs 14672 8.02 7.90 8.02+.13
JPMorgCh 3.20
8525 111.88 111.33 111.58+.23
Keycorp .56 9555 17.07 16.92 17.00+.13
KindMorg 1f 10479 20.46 20.26 20.44+.15
Kinrossg 6586 3.15 3.11 3.11—.05
Kohls 2.68f 68072 55.96 54.15 54.87—8.04
Kroger s .56f 21169 24.56 24.29 24.53+.46
LibtProp 1.64f 7214 47.92 47.56 47.86+.47
LloydBkg .47a 9184 3.06 3.04 3.04+.04
Lowes 1.92 8762 109.55 107.62 108.79—.41
Macys 1.51 32608 21.41 20.86 21.24—.34
Mallinckdt 60019 9.46 8.45 9.20—3.84
MarathnO .20 10376 15.94 15.60 15.92+.38
Merck 2.20 12252 79.28 78.53 79.05+.17
Nabors .24 9351 3.29 3.22 3.25+.03
NewmtM .56 7573 31.00 30.80 30.91—.26
NikeB s .88 6798 83.39 82.51 82.54—.31
NokiaCp .19e 66242 5.17 5.12 5.13+.05
OasisPet 17472 5.80 5.55 5.79+.31
OcciPet 3.12 24394 53.51 52.87 53.26—.20
Oracle .96f 10047 54.26 54.04 54.11+.45
Penney 39522 1.08 1.04 1.06—.10
PetrbrsA 9186 12.52 12.34 12.52+.17
Petrobras 9602 13.81 13.62 13.80+.12
Pfizer 1.44 32245 41.81 41.49 41.58—.01
Pinterestn 9588 26.55 25.81 25.97+.12
PivotalAcn 36974 10.28 10.17 10.23+.33
PUltSP500s 9068 50.34 50.07 50.13+.85
PrUShSPrs 8383 32.76 32.63 32.73—.41
QEPRes .08 6988 8.06 7.93 8.02+.12
Qudiann 21329 6.95 6.28 6.86+.72
RangeRs .08 7762 8.41 8.28 8.40+.09
RegionsFn .56 9196 14.62 14.50 14.58+.11
SpdrGold 10166 120.08 119.83 119.99—.65
S&P500ETF 4.13e
65286 286.11 285.55 285.67+1.72
SpdrRetls .49e 8725 42.72 42.42 42.54+.03
SpdrOGEx .73e 15182 29.68 29.32 29.66+.42
STMicro .40 13928 16.45 16.21 16.27+.71
SeaLtdn 7703 26.75 25.38 25.76—.04
SnapIncAn 35376 11.55 11.30 11.48+.29
SwstnEngy 9257 3.85 3.79 3.83+.03
Sprint 66811 7.25 7.12 7.19—.15
Squaren 9365 66.09 65.15 65.45+1.06
SPHlthC 1.01e 13376 89.22 88.84 89.09+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e 8820 57.84 57.60 57.61
SPEngy 2.04e 13459 64.36 63.97 64.34+.56
SPDRFncl .46e 41393 27.13 27.02 27.07+.16
SPInds 1.12e 18805 75.42 75.07 75.13+.50
SPTech .78e 15072 75.06 74.76 74.81+.74
SPUtil 1.55e 12282 59.16 58.81 59.09+.23
TJX .92f 18009 53.55 51.71 51.75—1.22
TaiwSemi .73e 11188 39.19 38.71 38.81+.15
Target 2.56 11654 72.30 70.71 71.80—.28
TevaPhrm .73e 20398 11.89 11.58 11.83+.34
Transocn 11320 7.57 7.43 7.55+.16
Travelport .30 11336 15.25 15.19 15.21—.01
TurqHillRs 6772 1.29 1.26 1.26—.01
Twitter 14410 37.86 37.45 37.69+.54
UberTchn 21671 42.24 41.32 41.52—.08
USOilFd 21483 13.13 13.09 13.11—.04
USSteel .20 14666 14.58 14.28 14.57+.31
ValeSA .29e 22049 11.35 11.23 11.32—.09
VanEGold .06e 22641 20.59 20.46 20.50—.18
VnEkRus .01e 7318 21.49 21.43 21.45+.24
VnEkSemi .58e
22538 103.85 102.57 102.90+1.66
VEckVcREr .50a 7893 15.50 14.83 14.86+.33
VanEJrGld 8939 28.38 28.21 28.30—.16
VangEmg 1.10e 26541 40.25 40.12 40.17+.24
VerizonCm 2.41 14582 59.11 58.76 59.09+.08
Vipshop 11154 7.84 7.71 7.83+.25
Visa s 1 6834 164.86 163.69 163.79+.32
WPXEngy 6634 12.63 12.35 12.62+.34
WalMart 2.12f 6841 101.65 100.62 101.04—.48
WashPrGp 1 10152 4.65 4.46 4.52—.04
WellsFargo 1.80 13983 45.77 45.52 45.73+.28
WhitngPetrs 6923 23.04 22.52 22.93+.19
WmsCos 1.52f 6721 27.82 27.50 27.80+.34
Yamanag .02 18519 2.02 1.98 1.98—.02
iPtShFutn 42284 28.02 27.72 27.89—1.05
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!