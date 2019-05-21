BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 6812 2.31 2.27 2.30+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31622 32.43 32.09 32.41+.22 Alibaba 59474 165.59 162.52 163.07+2.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 6812 2.31 2.27 2.30+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31622 32.43 32.09 32.41+.22 Alibaba 59474 165.59 162.52 163.07+2.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9814 10.03 9.97 10.03+.06 Ambev .05e 43621 4.12 4.05 4.11+.07 Anadarko 1.20 8025 72.76 72.62 72.69—.06 Annaly 1.20e 21971 9.32 9.26 9.30+.04 AnteroRes 1 8093 7.29 7.14 7.25—.04 Aphrian 7585 6.99 6.77 6.97+.34 ArcelorMrs .10p 6917 16.41 16.21 16.35+.26 AtHomGrn 10908 22.69 20.75 21.33—1.57 AuroraCn 23717 8.73 8.58 8.66+.17 BcoBrads .06a 11131 8.35 8.22 8.35+.13 BcoSantSA .21e 14588 4.55 4.51 4.52—.02 BkofAm .60 47951 28.65 28.45 28.52+.12 BarrickGld 13285 12.17 12.00 12.01—.19 Boeing 8.22 10414 360.77 356.67 357.29+4.50 BostonSci 10846 37.88 37.51 37.70+.41 BrMySq 1.64 11818 46.77 46.48 46.50+.19 CVSHealth 2 9661 53.48 52.85 53.46+.46 CallonPet 11758 7.81 7.66 7.78+.16 CntryLink 1m 14947 10.25 10.04 10.18+.05 ChesEng 40881 2.34 2.29 2.31+.01 Circor .15 11830 45.99 44.00 44.40+13.74 CgpVelLCrd 9425 20.47 20.24 20.39—.16 CgpVelICrd 9266 5.71 5.64 5.67+.04 Citigroup 1.80 12925 65.73 65.20 65.67+.71 ClevCliffs .20 9710 9.70 9.44 9.68+.20 CocaCola 1.60 9716 49.03 48.65 48.75—.11 Corning .80 7579 30.38 29.84 29.96+.36 CousPrp .29f 11178 9.26 9.20 9.25+.08 DenburyR 7930 1.81 1.77 1.78+.01 DxSOXBrrs 51618 6.69 6.39 6.62—.33 DxGBullrs 11595 14.83 14.59 14.68—.41 DrGMBllrs .09e 27040 6.73 6.61 6.67—.16 DirSPBears 10104 20.28 20.17 20.25—.39 DxSPOGBls 16476 9.54 9.23 9.52+.38 DxSCBearrs 20924 9.84 9.72 9.73—.27 Disney 1.76f 6653 134.57 133.78 133.86—.05 DowDuPnt .56 25090 32.14 31.45 32.08+1.05 EnCanag .07 25150 6.74 6.59 6.74+.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 14459 14.90 14.75 14.88+.15 EnscoRrs 12779 10.32 10.07 10.16—.08 ExxonMbl 3.48f 8953 76.27 75.93 76.13+.23 FordM .60a 51079 10.31 10.15 10.18—.11 FrptMcM .20 25525 10.32 10.20 10.26+.06 GenElec .04 88662 9.96 9.83 9.85—.03 GenMotors 1.52 14279 37.02 36.73 36.92—.06 Gerdau .02e x10502 3.37 3.31 3.37+.06 GoldFLtd .01e 18049 3.70 3.59 3.69+.10 HPInc .64 12606 19.29 19.08 19.29+.33 HalconRsn 20706 .25 .21 .24+.01 Hallibrtn .72 12296 25.58 25.16 25.55+.47 HeclaM .01e 20129 1.43 1.32 1.37—.04 HPEntn .45e 10279 14.98 14.86 14.96+.21 HomeDp 5.44f 20690 190.20 186.34 189.32—1.63 IAMGldg 1.52f 6996 2.56 2.52 2.55—.01 ICICIBk .16e 8904 11.43 11.34 11.35—.29 iShGold 26061 12.18 12.15 12.17—.05 iShBrazil .67e 30856 38.27 37.74 38.24+.52 iShMexico .78e 13343 44.81 44.21 44.31—.32 iShSilver 11740 13.52 13.47 13.50—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 23211 40.79 40.65 40.66+.25 iShEMkts .59e 42877 40.44 40.29 40.33+.21 iSEafe 1.66e 11974 64.87 64.72 64.74+.23 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13371 86.10 85.99 86.05+.19 iShR2K 1.77e 18569 153.18 152.58 153.12+1.34 iShChina .61e 11123 56.83 56.54 56.57+.56 Infosyss 11929 10.21 10.14 10.14—.06 iSTaiwnrs 8014 33.28 33.14 33.15+.28 iShCorEM .95e 10241 48.73 48.56 48.61+.26 ItauUnHs 14672 8.02 7.90 8.02+.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 8525 111.88 111.33 111.58+.23 Keycorp .56 9555 17.07 16.92 17.00+.13 KindMorg 1f 10479 20.46 20.26 20.44+.15 Kinrossg 6586 3.15 3.11 3.11—.05 Kohls 2.68f 68072 55.96 54.15 54.87—8.04 Kroger s .56f 21169 24.56 24.29 24.53+.46 LibtProp 1.64f 7214 47.92 47.56 47.86+.47 LloydBkg .47a 9184 3.06 3.04 3.04+.04 Lowes 1.92 8762 109.55 107.62 108.79—.41 Macys 1.51 32608 21.41 20.86 21.24—.34 Mallinckdt 60019 9.46 8.45 9.20—3.84 MarathnO .20 10376 15.94 15.60 15.92+.38 Merck 2.20 12252 79.28 78.53 79.05+.17 Nabors .24 9351 3.29 3.22 3.25+.03 NewmtM .56 7573 31.00 30.80 30.91—.26 NikeB s .88 6798 83.39 82.51 82.54—.31 NokiaCp .19e 66242 5.17 5.12 5.13+.05 OasisPet 17472 5.80 5.55 5.79+.31 OcciPet 3.12 24394 53.51 52.87 53.26—.20 Oracle .96f 10047 54.26 54.04 54.11+.45 Penney 39522 1.08 1.04 1.06—.10 PetrbrsA 9186 12.52 12.34 12.52+.17 Petrobras 9602 13.81 13.62 13.80+.12 Pfizer 1.44 32245 41.81 41.49 41.58—.01 Pinterestn 9588 26.55 25.81 25.97+.12 PivotalAcn 36974 10.28 10.17 10.23+.33 PUltSP500s 9068 50.34 50.07 50.13+.85 PrUShSPrs 8383 32.76 32.63 32.73—.41 QEPRes .08 6988 8.06 7.93 8.02+.12 Qudiann 21329 6.95 6.28 6.86+.72 RangeRs .08 7762 8.41 8.28 8.40+.09 RegionsFn .56 9196 14.62 14.50 14.58+.11 SpdrGold 10166 120.08 119.83 119.99—.65 S&P500ETF 4.13e 65286 286.11 285.55 285.67+1.72 SpdrRetls .49e 8725 42.72 42.42 42.54+.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 15182 29.68 29.32 29.66+.42 STMicro .40 13928 16.45 16.21 16.27+.71 SeaLtdn 7703 26.75 25.38 25.76—.04 SnapIncAn 35376 11.55 11.30 11.48+.29 SwstnEngy 9257 3.85 3.79 3.83+.03 Sprint 66811 7.25 7.12 7.19—.15 Squaren 9365 66.09 65.15 65.45+1.06 SPHlthC 1.01e 13376 89.22 88.84 89.09+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 8820 57.84 57.60 57.61 SPEngy 2.04e 13459 64.36 63.97 64.34+.56 SPDRFncl .46e 41393 27.13 27.02 27.07+.16 SPInds 1.12e 18805 75.42 75.07 75.13+.50 SPTech .78e 15072 75.06 74.76 74.81+.74 SPUtil 1.55e 12282 59.16 58.81 59.09+.23 TJX .92f 18009 53.55 51.71 51.75—1.22 TaiwSemi .73e 11188 39.19 38.71 38.81+.15 Target 2.56 11654 72.30 70.71 71.80—.28 TevaPhrm .73e 20398 11.89 11.58 11.83+.34 Transocn 11320 7.57 7.43 7.55+.16 Travelport .30 11336 15.25 15.19 15.21—.01 TurqHillRs 6772 1.29 1.26 1.26—.01 Twitter 14410 37.86 37.45 37.69+.54 UberTchn 21671 42.24 41.32 41.52—.08 USOilFd 21483 13.13 13.09 13.11—.04 USSteel .20 14666 14.58 14.28 14.57+.31 ValeSA .29e 22049 11.35 11.23 11.32—.09 VanEGold .06e 22641 20.59 20.46 20.50—.18 VnEkRus .01e 7318 21.49 21.43 21.45+.24 VnEkSemi .58e 22538 103.85 102.57 102.90+1.66 VEckVcREr .50a 7893 15.50 14.83 14.86+.33 VanEJrGld 8939 28.38 28.21 28.30—.16 VangEmg 1.10e 26541 40.25 40.12 40.17+.24 VerizonCm 2.41 14582 59.11 58.76 59.09+.08 Vipshop 11154 7.84 7.71 7.83+.25 Visa s 1 6834 164.86 163.69 163.79+.32 WPXEngy 6634 12.63 12.35 12.62+.34 WalMart 2.12f 6841 101.65 100.62 101.04—.48 WashPrGp 1 10152 4.65 4.46 4.52—.04 WellsFargo 1.80 13983 45.77 45.52 45.73+.28 WhitngPetrs 6923 23.04 22.52 22.93+.19 WmsCos 1.52f 6721 27.82 27.50 27.80+.34 Yamanag .02 18519 2.02 1.98 1.98—.02 iPtShFutn 42284 28.02 27.72 27.89—1.05 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 