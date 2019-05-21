BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 6812 2.31 2.27 2.30+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 31622 32.43 32.09 32.41+.22 Alibaba 59474 165.59 162.52 163.07+2.42 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|6812
|2.31
|2.27
|2.30+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|31622
|32.43
|32.09
|32.41+.22
|Alibaba
|59474
|165.59
|162.52
|163.07+2.42
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9814
|10.03
|9.97
|10.03+.06
|Ambev .05e
|43621
|4.12
|4.05
|4.11+.07
|Anadarko 1.20
|8025
|72.76
|72.62
|72.69—.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|21971
|9.32
|9.26
|9.30+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|8093
|7.29
|7.14
|7.25—.04
|Aphrian
|7585
|6.99
|6.77
|6.97+.34
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|6917
|16.41
|16.21
|16.35+.26
|AtHomGrn
|10908
|22.69
|20.75
|21.33—1.57
|AuroraCn
|23717
|8.73
|8.58
|8.66+.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|11131
|8.35
|8.22
|8.35+.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14588
|4.55
|4.51
|4.52—.02
|BkofAm .60
|47951
|28.65
|28.45
|28.52+.12
|BarrickGld
|13285
|12.17
|12.00
|12.01—.19
|Boeing 8.22
|10414
|360.77
|356.67
|357.29+4.50
|BostonSci
|10846
|37.88
|37.51
|37.70+.41
|BrMySq 1.64
|11818
|46.77
|46.48
|46.50+.19
|CVSHealth 2
|9661
|53.48
|52.85
|53.46+.46
|CallonPet
|11758
|7.81
|7.66
|7.78+.16
|CntryLink 1m
|14947
|10.25
|10.04
|10.18+.05
|ChesEng
|40881
|2.34
|2.29
|2.31+.01
|Circor .15
|11830
|45.99
|44.00
|44.40+13.74
|CgpVelLCrd
|9425
|20.47
|20.24
|20.39—.16
|CgpVelICrd
|9266
|5.71
|5.64
|5.67+.04
|Citigroup 1.80
|12925
|65.73
|65.20
|65.67+.71
|ClevCliffs .20
|9710
|9.70
|9.44
|9.68+.20
|CocaCola 1.60
|9716
|49.03
|48.65
|48.75—.11
|Corning .80
|7579
|30.38
|29.84
|29.96+.36
|CousPrp .29f
|11178
|9.26
|9.20
|9.25+.08
|DenburyR
|7930
|1.81
|1.77
|1.78+.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|51618
|6.69
|6.39
|6.62—.33
|DxGBullrs
|11595
|14.83
|14.59
|14.68—.41
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|27040
|6.73
|6.61
|6.67—.16
|DirSPBears
|10104
|20.28
|20.17
|20.25—.39
|DxSPOGBls
|16476
|9.54
|9.23
|9.52+.38
|DxSCBearrs
|20924
|9.84
|9.72
|9.73—.27
|Disney 1.76f
|6653
|134.57
|133.78
|133.86—.05
|DowDuPnt .56
|25090
|32.14
|31.45
|32.08+1.05
|EnCanag .07
|25150
|6.74
|6.59
|6.74+.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|14459
|14.90
|14.75
|14.88+.15
|EnscoRrs
|12779
|10.32
|10.07
|10.16—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|8953
|76.27
|75.93
|76.13+.23
|FordM .60a
|51079
|10.31
|10.15
|10.18—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|25525
|10.32
|10.20
|10.26+.06
|GenElec .04
|88662
|9.96
|9.83
|9.85—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|14279
|37.02
|36.73
|36.92—.06
|Gerdau .02e
|x10502
|3.37
|3.31
|3.37+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|18049
|3.70
|3.59
|3.69+.10
|HPInc .64
|12606
|19.29
|19.08
|19.29+.33
|HalconRsn
|20706
|.25
|.21
|.24+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|12296
|25.58
|25.16
|25.55+.47
|HeclaM .01e
|20129
|1.43
|1.32
|1.37—.04
|HPEntn .45e
|10279
|14.98
|14.86
|14.96+.21
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|20690
|190.20
|186.34
|189.32—1.63
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|6996
|2.56
|2.52
|2.55—.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|8904
|11.43
|11.34
|11.35—.29
|iShGold
|26061
|12.18
|12.15
|12.17—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|30856
|38.27
|37.74
|38.24+.52
|iShMexico .78e
|13343
|44.81
|44.21
|44.31—.32
|iShSilver
|11740
|13.52
|13.47
|13.50—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23211
|40.79
|40.65
|40.66+.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|42877
|40.44
|40.29
|40.33+.21
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11974
|64.87
|64.72
|64.74+.23
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13371
|86.10
|85.99
|86.05+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|18569
|153.18
|152.58
|153.12+1.34
|iShChina .61e
|11123
|56.83
|56.54
|56.57+.56
|Infosyss
|11929
|10.21
|10.14
|10.14—.06
|iSTaiwnrs
|8014
|33.28
|33.14
|33.15+.28
|iShCorEM .95e
|10241
|48.73
|48.56
|48.61+.26
|ItauUnHs
|14672
|8.02
|7.90
|8.02+.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|8525
|111.88
|111.33
|111.58+.23
|Keycorp .56
|9555
|17.07
|16.92
|17.00+.13
|KindMorg 1f
|10479
|20.46
|20.26
|20.44+.15
|Kinrossg
|6586
|3.15
|3.11
|3.11—.05
|Kohls 2.68f
|68072
|55.96
|54.15
|54.87—8.04
|Kroger s .56f
|21169
|24.56
|24.29
|24.53+.46
|LibtProp 1.64f
|7214
|47.92
|47.56
|47.86+.47
|LloydBkg .47a
|9184
|3.06
|3.04
|3.04+.04
|Lowes 1.92
|8762
|109.55
|107.62
|108.79—.41
|Macys 1.51
|32608
|21.41
|20.86
|21.24—.34
|Mallinckdt
|60019
|9.46
|8.45
|9.20—3.84
|MarathnO .20
|10376
|15.94
|15.60
|15.92+.38
|Merck 2.20
|12252
|79.28
|78.53
|79.05+.17
|Nabors .24
|9351
|3.29
|3.22
|3.25+.03
|NewmtM .56
|7573
|31.00
|30.80
|30.91—.26
|NikeB s .88
|6798
|83.39
|82.51
|82.54—.31
|NokiaCp .19e
|66242
|5.17
|5.12
|5.13+.05
|OasisPet
|17472
|5.80
|5.55
|5.79+.31
|OcciPet 3.12
|24394
|53.51
|52.87
|53.26—.20
|Oracle .96f
|10047
|54.26
|54.04
|54.11+.45
|Penney
|39522
|1.08
|1.04
|1.06—.10
|PetrbrsA
|9186
|12.52
|12.34
|12.52+.17
|Petrobras
|9602
|13.81
|13.62
|13.80+.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|32245
|41.81
|41.49
|41.58—.01
|Pinterestn
|9588
|26.55
|25.81
|25.97+.12
|PivotalAcn
|36974
|10.28
|10.17
|10.23+.33
|PUltSP500s
|9068
|50.34
|50.07
|50.13+.85
|PrUShSPrs
|8383
|32.76
|32.63
|32.73—.41
|QEPRes .08
|6988
|8.06
|7.93
|8.02+.12
|Qudiann
|21329
|6.95
|6.28
|6.86+.72
|RangeRs .08
|7762
|8.41
|8.28
|8.40+.09
|RegionsFn .56
|9196
|14.62
|14.50
|14.58+.11
|SpdrGold
|10166
|120.08
|119.83
|119.99—.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|65286
|286.11
|285.55
|285.67+1.72
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8725
|42.72
|42.42
|42.54+.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15182
|29.68
|29.32
|29.66+.42
|STMicro .40
|13928
|16.45
|16.21
|16.27+.71
|SeaLtdn
|7703
|26.75
|25.38
|25.76—.04
|SnapIncAn
|35376
|11.55
|11.30
|11.48+.29
|SwstnEngy
|9257
|3.85
|3.79
|3.83+.03
|Sprint
|66811
|7.25
|7.12
|7.19—.15
|Squaren
|9365
|66.09
|65.15
|65.45+1.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13376
|89.22
|88.84
|89.09+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8820
|57.84
|57.60
|57.61
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13459
|64.36
|63.97
|64.34+.56
|SPDRFncl .46e
|41393
|27.13
|27.02
|27.07+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|18805
|75.42
|75.07
|75.13+.50
|SPTech .78e
|15072
|75.06
|74.76
|74.81+.74
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12282
|59.16
|58.81
|59.09+.23
|TJX .92f
|18009
|53.55
|51.71
|51.75—1.22
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11188
|39.19
|38.71
|38.81+.15
|Target 2.56
|11654
|72.30
|70.71
|71.80—.28
|TevaPhrm .73e
|20398
|11.89
|11.58
|11.83+.34
|Transocn
|11320
|7.57
|7.43
|7.55+.16
|Travelport .30
|11336
|15.25
|15.19
|15.21—.01
|TurqHillRs
|6772
|1.29
|1.26
|1.26—.01
|Twitter
|14410
|37.86
|37.45
|37.69+.54
|UberTchn
|21671
|42.24
|41.32
|41.52—.08
|USOilFd
|21483
|13.13
|13.09
|13.11—.04
|USSteel .20
|14666
|14.58
|14.28
|14.57+.31
|ValeSA .29e
|22049
|11.35
|11.23
|11.32—.09
|VanEGold .06e
|22641
|20.59
|20.46
|20.50—.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|7318
|21.49
|21.43
|21.45+.24
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|22538
|103.85
|102.57
|102.90+1.66
|VEckVcREr .50a
|7893
|15.50
|14.83
|14.86+.33
|VanEJrGld
|8939
|28.38
|28.21
|28.30—.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|26541
|40.25
|40.12
|40.17+.24
|VerizonCm 2.41
|14582
|59.11
|58.76
|59.09+.08
|Vipshop
|11154
|7.84
|7.71
|7.83+.25
|Visa s 1
|6834
|164.86
|163.69
|163.79+.32
|WPXEngy
|6634
|12.63
|12.35
|12.62+.34
|WalMart 2.12f
|6841
|101.65
|100.62
|101.04—.48
|WashPrGp 1
|10152
|4.65
|4.46
|4.52—.04
|WellsFargo 1.80
|13983
|45.77
|45.52
|45.73+.28
|WhitngPetrs
|6923
|23.04
|22.52
|22.93+.19
|WmsCos 1.52f
|6721
|27.82
|27.50
|27.80+.34
|Yamanag .02
|18519
|2.02
|1.98
|1.98—.02
|iPtShFutn
|42284
|28.02
|27.72
|27.89—1.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.