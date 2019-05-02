BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18165 2.33 2.25 2.32—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 33761 30.97 30.76 30.83+.04 Alibaba 19782 192.03 189.10 192.00+2.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|18165
|2.33
|2.25
|2.32—.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|33761
|30.97
|30.76
|30.83+.04
|Alibaba
|19782
|192.03
|189.10
|192.00+2.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|12791
|9.93
|9.85
|9.86—.09
|Ambev .05e
|24471
|4.68
|4.60
|4.67+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|22407
|72.47
|72.02
|72.18—.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|70407
|9.95
|9.81
|9.87—.14
|AnteroMid .45e
|10138
|11.93
|11.21
|11.64—.39
|AnteroRes 1
|14689
|7.34
|6.82
|6.96—.17
|Apache 1
|9484
|31.45
|29.85
|31.03—.68
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|8837
|21.06
|20.89
|21.02—.30
|Arconic .08m
|x8981
|22.21
|21.90
|22.07+.63
|AuroraCn
|25384
|9.00
|8.91
|8.93—.07
|Avon
|18685
|2.99
|2.83
|2.89—.27
|BcoBrads .06a
|20104
|8.96
|8.83
|8.95+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|85770
|4.96
|4.93
|4.95+.03
|BkofAm .60
|55719
|30.53
|30.23
|30.49+.23
|BarrickGld
|19797
|12.60
|12.41
|12.53—.07
|BerryPlas .12p
|17967
|54.45
|50.00
|52.07—6.68
|BostonSci
|16697
|36.43
|36.11
|36.25—.13
|BrMySq 1.64
|17123
|47.07
|46.51
|46.91+.33
|CVSHealth 2
|19554
|57.37
|56.50
|57.13—.21
|CannTrHln
|171357
|5.90
|5.55
|5.76—.68
|CanopyGrn
|9703
|50.63
|49.66
|50.32—.36
|CntryLink 1m
|11085
|11.40
|11.28
|11.32—.04
|ChesEng
|74974
|2.83
|2.72
|2.82—.01
|Chevron 4.76
|12949
|118.26
|117.03
|118.00+.19
|ChinaGreen .10e
|16262
|.68
|.55
|.64+.15
|CgpVelLCrd
|18989
|19.71
|19.39
|19.46—1.62
|CgpVelICrd
|40189
|6.00
|5.92
|5.99+.44
|Citigroup 1.80
|15182
|70.33
|69.71
|70.10+.14
|ClevCliffs .20
|14284
|9.85
|9.59
|9.84+.23
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|10691
|63.31
|62.03
|62.89+.22
|CottCp .24
|11964
|14.76
|13.74
|14.15—1.09
|CousPrp .29f
|8887
|9.60
|9.47
|9.56+.04
|DenburyR
|19423
|1.95
|1.90
|1.95
|DevonE .32
|12622
|32.00
|30.89
|31.62—.22
|DxSOXBrrs
|26723
|4.82
|4.59
|4.60—.18
|DxGBullrs
|20373
|14.65
|14.25
|14.49—.41
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|65267
|6.83
|6.62
|6.75—.37
|DirSPBears
|9609
|19.15
|18.97
|18.98—.06
|DxSPOGBrrs
|11442
|10.83
|10.32
|10.41+.29
|DirDGlBrrs
|8937
|24.22
|23.61
|23.87+.67
|DxSPOGBls
|19354
|9.77
|9.28
|9.70—.30
|DxSCBearrs
|17986
|9.23
|9.00
|9.01—.16
|Disney 1.76f
|33084
|135.69
|133.53
|134.76—1.62
|DowIncn .70p
|10348
|56.49
|54.72
|55.59—.54
|DowDuPnt .56
|x20079
|36.90
|35.90
|36.22—.95
|EnCanag .07
|36966
|6.57
|6.42
|6.54—.15
|EnscoRrs
|12430
|13.38
|12.34
|12.52—.71
|Eventbrn
|35440
|16.96
|15.30
|16.50—7.65
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|19606
|78.45
|77.83
|77.99—.68
|FiatChrys
|9196
|15.24
|15.09
|15.13+.03
|Fitbitn
|28800
|5.46
|5.19
|5.29—.08
|Fluor .84
|32389
|30.06
|28.00
|29.57—9.59
|FordM .60a
|51996
|10.31
|10.20
|10.30—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|28284
|11.72
|11.43
|11.68—.03
|GenElec .04
|110137
|10.25
|10.08
|10.21+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|15261
|38.75
|38.35
|38.67—.08
|Gerdau .02e
|9376
|3.54
|3.50
|3.52+.02
|GraphPkg .30
|10814
|13.85
|13.59
|13.74+.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|12811
|27.67
|27.21
|27.64+.05
|Hanesbdss .60
|17490
|19.10
|17.50
|17.98—.16
|HarmonyG .05
|10188
|1.66
|1.62
|1.65—.07
|HeclaM .01e
|8986
|2.07
|2.01
|2.01—.07
|HostHotls 1a
|9094
|19.99
|19.46
|19.96+.48
|iShGold
|14517
|12.16
|12.12
|12.16—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|38693
|40.83
|40.50
|40.78+.08
|iShSilver
|12194
|13.73
|13.68
|13.71—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17555
|44.40
|44.29
|44.38+.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|74729
|43.80
|43.66
|43.78+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|15307
|118.74
|118.57
|118.67—.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|12801
|66.46
|66.35
|66.42+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|31514
|86.41
|86.29
|86.38+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|26747
|157.71
|156.37
|157.58+.79
|iShREst 2.76e
|9279
|87.82
|86.77
|87.64+.70
|iShCorEM .95e
|16341
|52.73
|52.56
|52.71+.26
|ItauUnHs
|x14806
|8.61
|8.49
|8.59+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|10361
|115.78
|115.08
|115.58+.42
|Kellogg 2.24
|10511
|58.23
|56.45
|56.63—2.76
|KindMorg 1f
|12295
|19.59
|19.46
|19.54—.05
|Kinrossg
|16241
|3.07
|3.02
|3.05—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|8846
|26.10
|25.34
|25.39—.19
|LaredoPet
|23897
|3.22
|2.87
|3.17+.20
|MarathnO .20
|48439
|16.27
|15.67
|16.03—.50
|Merck 2.20
|10026
|79.37
|78.61
|79.30+.58
|MetLife 1.76f
|15199
|48.13
|46.57
|47.72+2.01
|Nabors .24
|11740
|3.59
|3.50
|3.56—.07
|NewmtM .56
|9284
|30.42
|29.94
|30.40+.08
|NobleCorp .08
|9974
|2.55
|2.35
|2.47—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|85097
|5.22
|5.17
|5.19—.03
|OasisPet
|22742
|5.67
|5.49
|5.64—.09
|OcciPet 3.12
|16475
|57.86
|57.29
|57.46—.02
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|15062
|22.60
|21.54
|21.71+.01
|ParsleyEn
|12056
|19.75
|18.52
|19.56+.48
|PetrbrsA
|14723
|13.50
|13.38
|13.46+.01
|Petrobras
|23042
|15.01
|14.81
|14.96+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|14807
|41.00
|40.65
|40.87+.10
|Pier1 .28
|8979
|.91
|.80
|.85—.05
|Pinterestn
|39698
|31.68
|28.86
|29.53—1.70
|PrUCruders
|11716
|22.98
|22.75
|22.81—1.20
|Qudiann
|19546
|7.94
|7.61
|7.94+.43
|RangeRs .08
|9677
|8.95
|8.75
|8.84—.20
|Realogy .27p
|11105
|12.32
|11.22
|11.40—1.71
|RegionsFn .56
|14014
|15.50
|15.17
|15.49+.32
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|9562
|64.37
|64.09
|64.34+1.62
|SpdrGold
|14148
|119.90
|119.54
|119.85—.55
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|67301
|292.30
|291.34
|292.23+.42
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|30436
|36.03
|35.98
|36.02+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|17471
|56.02
|55.22
|55.97+.85
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|56046
|29.73
|29.23
|29.65—.30
|Schlmbrg 2
|10787
|41.41
|40.68
|41.40+.03
|SnapIncAn
|13753
|11.25
|11.12
|11.14—.06
|SwstnEngy
|18048
|3.86
|3.75
|3.86—.02
|Sprint
|9042
|5.63
|5.55
|5.59+.03
|Squaren
|85965
|70.50
|67.61
|67.95—5.67
|SPMatls .98e
|21227
|56.44
|55.88
|56.33—.08
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|19986
|89.57
|88.83
|89.40+.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19539
|57.21
|56.80
|56.83—.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|29400
|64.73
|64.18
|64.52—.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|37304
|27.94
|27.75
|27.92+.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|17086
|77.56
|77.01
|77.52+.02
|SPTech .78e
|15293
|78.75
|78.25
|78.70+.19
|SpdrRESel
|14033
|36.46
|36.04
|36.40+.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18178
|58.31
|57.98
|58.11—.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12454
|44.10
|43.75
|44.08+.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|72359
|14.90
|14.26
|14.70—.53
|3MCo 5.76f
|9563
|186.50
|183.38
|185.81—.26
|Transocn
|51593
|7.49
|7.23
|7.45—.19
|Twilion
|10741
|131.96
|126.75
|130.29+1.72
|Twitter
|23511
|40.00
|39.15
|39.52+.23
|UndrArms
|50215
|24.10
|23.10
|23.26+1.22
|UnArCwi
|18441
|21.65
|20.75
|20.88+1.20
|USOilFd
|65117
|12.94
|12.87
|12.89—.34
|USSteel .20
|41757
|14.84
|14.40
|14.55—.72
|ValeSA .29e
|21278
|12.39
|12.27
|12.36—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|39271
|20.41
|20.23
|20.34—.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11818
|16.06
|15.86
|16.04—.11
|VanEJrGld
|17280
|28.41
|28.14
|28.29—.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13930
|43.32
|43.17
|43.31+.14
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12891
|57.00
|56.68
|56.86+.34
|WPXEngy
|15263
|13.21
|12.80
|12.99—.24
|Wabtec .48
|35621
|75.49
|73.82
|74.88—.23
|Wayfair
|13834
|156.51
|146.37
|152.86—10.67
|WeathfIntl
|200390
|.44
|.29
|.37—.06
|WellsFargo 1.80
|24266
|48.49
|48.13
|48.26+.03
|WhitngPetrs
|19530
|24.65
|22.93
|24.55—1.98
|WmsCos 1.52f
|10692
|27.95
|27.35
|27.59—.39
|YETIHln
|14210
|33.35
|30.65
|31.91—2.01
|Yamanag .02
|24613
|2.13
|2.06
|2.06—.10
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.