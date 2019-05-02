BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18165 2.33 2.25 2.32—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 33761 30.97 30.76 30.83+.04 Alibaba 19782 192.03 189.10 192.00+2.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18165 2.33 2.25 2.32—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 33761 30.97 30.76 30.83+.04 Alibaba 19782 192.03 189.10 192.00+2.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12791 9.93 9.85 9.86—.09 Ambev .05e 24471 4.68 4.60 4.67+.02 Anadarko 1.20 22407 72.47 72.02 72.18—.19 Annaly 1.20e 70407 9.95 9.81 9.87—.14 AnteroMid .45e 10138 11.93 11.21 11.64—.39 AnteroRes 1 14689 7.34 6.82 6.96—.17 Apache 1 9484 31.45 29.85 31.03—.68 ArcelorMrs .10p 8837 21.06 20.89 21.02—.30 Arconic .08m x8981 22.21 21.90 22.07+.63 AuroraCn 25384 9.00 8.91 8.93—.07 Avon 18685 2.99 2.83 2.89—.27 BcoBrads .06a 20104 8.96 8.83 8.95+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 85770 4.96 4.93 4.95+.03 BkofAm .60 55719 30.53 30.23 30.49+.23 BarrickGld 19797 12.60 12.41 12.53—.07 BerryPlas .12p 17967 54.45 50.00 52.07—6.68 BostonSci 16697 36.43 36.11 36.25—.13 BrMySq 1.64 17123 47.07 46.51 46.91+.33 CVSHealth 2 19554 57.37 56.50 57.13—.21 CannTrHln 171357 5.90 5.55 5.76—.68 CanopyGrn 9703 50.63 49.66 50.32—.36 CntryLink 1m 11085 11.40 11.28 11.32—.04 ChesEng 74974 2.83 2.72 2.82—.01 Chevron 4.76 12949 118.26 117.03 118.00+.19 ChinaGreen .10e 16262 .68 .55 .64+.15 CgpVelLCrd 18989 19.71 19.39 19.46—1.62 CgpVelICrd 40189 6.00 5.92 5.99+.44 Citigroup 1.80 15182 70.33 69.71 70.10+.14 ClevCliffs .20 14284 9.85 9.59 9.84+.23 ConocoPhil 1.22 10691 63.31 62.03 62.89+.22 CottCp .24 11964 14.76 13.74 14.15—1.09 CousPrp .29f 8887 9.60 9.47 9.56+.04 DenburyR 19423 1.95 1.90 1.95 DevonE .32 12622 32.00 30.89 31.62—.22 DxSOXBrrs 26723 4.82 4.59 4.60—.18 DxGBullrs 20373 14.65 14.25 14.49—.41 DrGMBllrs .09e 65267 6.83 6.62 6.75—.37 DirSPBears 9609 19.15 18.97 18.98—.06 DxSPOGBrrs 11442 10.83 10.32 10.41+.29 DirDGlBrrs 8937 24.22 23.61 23.87+.67 DxSPOGBls 19354 9.77 9.28 9.70—.30 DxSCBearrs 17986 9.23 9.00 9.01—.16 Disney 1.76f 33084 135.69 133.53 134.76—1.62 DowIncn .70p 10348 56.49 54.72 55.59—.54 DowDuPnt .56 x20079 36.90 35.90 36.22—.95 EnCanag .07 36966 6.57 6.42 6.54—.15 EnscoRrs 12430 13.38 12.34 12.52—.71 Eventbrn 35440 16.96 15.30 16.50—7.65 ExxonMbl 3.48f 19606 78.45 77.83 77.99—.68 FiatChrys 9196 15.24 15.09 15.13+.03 Fitbitn 28800 5.46 5.19 5.29—.08 Fluor .84 32389 30.06 28.00 29.57—9.59 FordM .60a 51996 10.31 10.20 10.30—.01 FrptMcM .20 28284 11.72 11.43 11.68—.03 GenElec .04 110137 10.25 10.08 10.21+.11 GenMotors 1.52 15261 38.75 38.35 38.67—.08 Gerdau .02e 9376 3.54 3.50 3.52+.02 GraphPkg .30 10814 13.85 13.59 13.74+.04 Hallibrtn .72 12811 27.67 27.21 27.64+.05 Hanesbdss .60 17490 19.10 17.50 17.98—.16 HarmonyG .05 10188 1.66 1.62 1.65—.07 HeclaM .01e 8986 2.07 2.01 2.01—.07 HostHotls 1a 9094 19.99 19.46 19.96+.48 iShGold 14517 12.16 12.12 12.16—.05 iShBrazil .67e 38693 40.83 40.50 40.78+.08 iShSilver 12194 13.73 13.68 13.71—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 17555 44.40 44.29 44.38+.10 iShEMkts .59e 74729 43.80 43.66 43.78+.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 15307 118.74 118.57 118.67—.16 iSEafe 1.66e 12801 66.46 66.35 66.42+.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 31514 86.41 86.29 86.38+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 26747 157.71 156.37 157.58+.79 iShREst 2.76e 9279 87.82 86.77 87.64+.70 iShCorEM .95e 16341 52.73 52.56 52.71+.26 ItauUnHs x14806 8.61 8.49 8.59+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 10361 115.78 115.08 115.58+.42 Kellogg 2.24 10511 58.23 56.45 56.63—2.76 KindMorg 1f 12295 19.59 19.46 19.54—.05 Kinrossg 16241 3.07 3.02 3.05—.01 Kroger s .56f 8846 26.10 25.34 25.39—.19 LaredoPet 23897 3.22 2.87 3.17+.20 MarathnO .20 48439 16.27 15.67 16.03—.50 Merck 2.20 10026 79.37 78.61 79.30+.58 MetLife 1.76f 15199 48.13 46.57 47.72+2.01 Nabors .24 11740 3.59 3.50 3.56—.07 NewmtM .56 9284 30.42 29.94 30.40+.08 NobleCorp .08 9974 2.55 2.35 2.47—.09 NokiaCp .19e 85097 5.22 5.17 5.19—.03 OasisPet 22742 5.67 5.49 5.64—.09 OcciPet 3.12 16475 57.86 57.29 57.46—.02 PG&ECp 2.12f 15062 22.60 21.54 21.71+.01 ParsleyEn 12056 19.75 18.52 19.56+.48 PetrbrsA 14723 13.50 13.38 13.46+.01 Petrobras 23042 15.01 14.81 14.96+.03 Pfizer 1.44 14807 41.00 40.65 40.87+.10 Pier1 .28 8979 .91 .80 .85—.05 Pinterestn 39698 31.68 28.86 29.53—1.70 PrUCruders 11716 22.98 22.75 22.81—1.20 Qudiann 19546 7.94 7.61 7.94+.43 RangeRs .08 9677 8.95 8.75 8.84—.20 Realogy .27p 11105 12.32 11.22 11.40—1.71 RegionsFn .56 14014 15.50 15.17 15.49+.32 RoyDShllA 3.76 9562 64.37 64.09 64.34+1.62 SpdrGold 14148 119.90 119.54 119.85—.55 S&P500ETF 4.13e 67301 292.30 291.34 292.23+.42 SpdrLehHY 2.30 30436 36.03 35.98 36.02+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 17471 56.02 55.22 55.97+.85 SpdrOGEx .73e 56046 29.73 29.23 29.65—.30 Schlmbrg 2 10787 41.41 40.68 41.40+.03 SnapIncAn 13753 11.25 11.12 11.14—.06 SwstnEngy 18048 3.86 3.75 3.86—.02 Sprint 9042 5.63 5.55 5.59+.03 Squaren 85965 70.50 67.61 67.95—5.67 SPMatls .98e 21227 56.44 55.88 56.33—.08 SPHlthC 1.01e 19986 89.57 88.83 89.40+.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 19539 57.21 56.80 56.83—.17 SPEngy 2.04e 29400 64.73 64.18 64.52—.27 SPDRFncl .46e 37304 27.94 27.75 27.92+.13 SPInds 1.12e 17086 77.56 77.01 77.52+.02 SPTech .78e 15293 78.75 78.25 78.70+.19 SpdrRESel 14033 36.46 36.04 36.40+.37 SPUtil 1.55e 18178 58.31 57.98 58.11—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 12454 44.10 43.75 44.08+.26 TevaPhrm .73e 72359 14.90 14.26 14.70—.53 3MCo 5.76f 9563 186.50 183.38 185.81—.26 Transocn 51593 7.49 7.23 7.45—.19 Twilion 10741 131.96 126.75 130.29+1.72 Twitter 23511 40.00 39.15 39.52+.23 UndrArms 50215 24.10 23.10 23.26+1.22 UnArCwi 18441 21.65 20.75 20.88+1.20 USOilFd 65117 12.94 12.87 12.89—.34 USSteel .20 41757 14.84 14.40 14.55—.72 ValeSA .29e 21278 12.39 12.27 12.36—.02 VanEGold .06e 39271 20.41 20.23 20.34—.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 11818 16.06 15.86 16.04—.11 VanEJrGld 17280 28.41 28.14 28.29—.52 VangEmg 1.10e 13930 43.32 43.17 43.31+.14 VerizonCm 2.41 12891 57.00 56.68 56.86+.34 WPXEngy 15263 13.21 12.80 12.99—.24 Wabtec .48 35621 75.49 73.82 74.88—.23 Wayfair 13834 156.51 146.37 152.86—10.67 WeathfIntl 200390 .44 .29 .37—.06 WellsFargo 1.80 24266 48.49 48.13 48.26+.03 WhitngPetrs 19530 24.65 22.93 24.55—1.98 WmsCos 1.52f 10692 27.95 27.35 27.59—.39 YETIHln 14210 33.35 30.65 31.91—2.01 Yamanag .02 24613 2.13 2.06 