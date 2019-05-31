BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 12818 18.22 18.16 18.19—.16 AKSteel 21875 1.73 1.66 1.69—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 90278 31.16 30.75 30.88—.98 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 12818 18.22 18.16 18.19—.16 AKSteel 21875 1.73 1.66 1.69—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 90278 31.16 30.75 30.88—.98 Alibaba 57690 150.68 148.93 150.36—.71 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 15383 9.60 9.54 9.59—.07 Ambev .05e 25559 4.41 4.36 4.41+.04 AnglogldA 9444 13.04 12.86 12.92+.53 Annaly 1.20e 30466 8.90 8.74 8.82—.12 Aramark .44e 15764 35.39 34.74 35.23+.34 AuroraCn 48901 7.82 7.51 7.64—.36 Avon 14143 3.78 3.65 3.70—.11 BcoBrads .06a 21304 9.39 9.24 9.38+.15 BcoSantSA .21e 11961 4.39 4.36 4.39—.11 BkofAm .60 118372 26.73 26.48 26.68—.48 BarrickGld 23124 12.18 11.99 12.16+.37 BigLots 1.20 16320 29.90 26.00 26.18+.17 Blackstone 2.17e 15651 38.58 37.55 38.39—.86 CMS Eng1.48 15018 55.94 55.55 55.88+.13 CVSHealth 2 14404 52.51 52.04 52.37—.38 CdaGoosen 11772 36.34 34.30 34.79—.65 CanopyGrn 16630 41.48 40.00 40.62—1.56 Cemex .29t 16486 4.13 3.96 4.07—.16 Cemigpf .08e 12583 3.70 3.65 3.70+.07 CntryLink 1 26063 10.69 10.31 10.62—.08 ChesEng 86891 1.98 1.90 1.96—.09 CgpVelLCrd 27328 13.37 13.03 13.34—1.07 CgpVelICrd 31748 8.35 8.17 8.18+.56 Citigroup 1.80 23634 62.48 61.97 62.33—1.28 ClevCliffs .20 13906 8.69 8.46 8.60—.22 CocaCola 1.60 9493 49.20 48.78 48.92—.33 Coeur 11474 2.97 2.84 2.85+.02 ConstellA 3f 11157 176.53 171.27 173.94—13.35 DellCn 12217 62.16 58.20 60.00—6.41 DenburyR 24303 1.49 1.40 1.47—.04 DxSOXBrrs 24167 7.73 7.54 7.57+.18 DxGBullrs 37150 16.54 16.09 16.27+1.04 DrGMBllrs .09e 44410 7.26 7.04 7.12+.32 DirSPBears 20115 22.64 22.38 22.48+.74 DxSPOGBrrs 10500 15.52 14.89 15.03+.63 DxSPOGBls 35831 6.14 5.86 6.08—.30 DxSCBearrs 31395 11.34 11.13 11.25+.50 DxFnBrrs 10919 9.12 9.00 9.02+.24 DrxSPBulls 10425 42.96 42.45 42.76—1.49 DowDuPnt .56 13227 30.68 30.28 30.43—.74 EnCanag .07 39870 5.42 5.32 5.36—.16 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 24456 13.83 13.62 13.70—.24 EnscoRrs 11508 9.01 8.67 8.84—.30 EversrceE 2.14 11576 73.03 72.50 72.70—.47 ExxonMbl 3.48f 13490 71.46 71.05 71.40—.57 FordM .60a 96293 9.52 9.33 9.40—.34 FrptMcM .20 28748 9.64 9.47 9.54—.29 Gap .97 77167 17.97 17.12 17.63—2.97 GenElec .04 57046 9.42 9.30 9.32—.15 GenMotors 1.52 23445 33.70 33.24 33.37—1.45 Gerdau .02e 11395 3.47 3.42 3.46—.01 GoldFLtd .01e 17274 4.45 4.36 4.40+.20 HPInc .64 13040 18.86 18.46 18.51—.63 Hallibrtn .72 17222 21.80 21.46 21.64—.53 HeclaM .01e 16296 1.36 1.28 1.30+.01 HPEntn .45e 20528 13.98 13.69 13.81—.41 HostHotls 1a 9339 18.23 17.90 18.03—.37 IAMGldg 1.52f 9364 2.49 2.42 2.43+.04 iShGold 19202 12.44 12.41 12.41+.08 iShBrazil .67e 36694 41.67 41.29 41.66+.30 iShMexico .78e 13207 42.79 42.14 42.65—1.89 iShChinaLC .87e 32724 40.18 40.05 40.18—.31 iShEMkts .59e 75827 40.51 40.35 40.50—.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 18366 120.65 120.39 120.56+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 23472 131.26 130.81 131.07+.87 iSEafe 1.66e 46236 63.20 63.07 63.18—.80 iShiBxHYB 5.09 27982 85.25 85.12 85.17—.35 iShR2K 1.77e 34908 146.29 145.32 145.75—2.18 iShCorEafe 1.56e 11915 59.17 59.06 59.17—.72 Invesco 1.24f 10318 20.05 19.62 19.64—.74 iShJapanrs 15704 52.60 52.50 52.57—.72 iSTaiwnrs 9491 32.95 32.87 32.95+.16 iShCorEM .95e 25978 48.85 48.67 48.84—.09 ItauUnHs 23376 8.92 8.82 8.92+.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 14061 105.99 104.84 105.98—1.08 JohnContln 1.04 14977 38.78 38.47 38.64—.29 KindMorg 1f 13485 19.99 19.78 19.95—.11 Kinrossg 13732 3.28 3.22 3.24+.05 LloydBkg .47a 9539 2.87 2.84 2.87+.03 Macys 1.51 9504 20.65 20.25 20.40—.35 MarathnO .20 20833 13.41 13.11 13.35—.27 MarathPts 2.12 16485 46.27 45.47 45.85—1.26 MorgStan 1.20 12176 41.28 40.91 41.09—.74 Myovantn 19178 9.48 8.75 9.06+.07 Nabors .24 13879 2.29 2.15 2.28—.03 NewResid 2 23686 15.41 14.84 15.03—.56 NewmtM .56 13066 32.69 32.37 32.57+.48 NokiaCp .19e 56654 5.06 4.100 5.05—.04 OasisPet 17264 5.13 5.01 5.13—.07 OcciPet 3.12 9422 51.37 51.02 51.33—.58 Oracle .96f 11832 51.35 50.89 51.22—.50 Petrobras 13215 14.46 14.34 14.46—.04 Pfizer 1.44 19878 41.98 41.58 41.75—.15 PitnyBw .20 9490 3.90 3.63 3.81—.19 PUltSP500s 13099 45.20 44.68 44.99—1.61 PrUCruders 14078 17.90 17.62 17.89—.91 ProShSPrs 10409 28.55 28.44 28.48+.32 PrUShSPrs 26351 35.28 35.02 35.14+.80 ProUShL20 12177 30.05 29.86 29.93—.43 RegionsFn .56 12491 13.85 13.70 13.81—.25 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 16613 249.42 248.64 249.13—2.74 SpdrGold 17175 122.63 122.38 122.39+.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 128535 276.36 275.29 275.91—3.12 SpdrSenLn 1.96 15662 46.31 46.16 46.20—.12 SpdrBiots .44e 9629 80.37 79.51 79.70—1.13 SpdShTBd .40e 9790 30.64 30.60 30.62+.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 14642 50.61 50.18 50.59—.70 SpdrOGEx .73e 42174 25.82 25.43 25.74—.42 Schlmbrg 2 13863 34.91 34.46 34.72—.46 SnapIncAn 25852 11.99 11.76 11.82—.18 SwstnEngy 20449 3.53 3.45 3.49—.08 Sprint 50575 7.03 6.91 6.98—.18 Squaren 14700 62.50 61.31 61.85—1.82 SPMatls .98e 10440 52.79 52.54 52.68—.67 SPHlthC 1.01e 11660 87.43 86.99 87.13—.78 SPCnSt 1.28e 21827 56.05 55.62 55.69—.72 SPEngy 2.04e 22459 59.28 58.89 59.23—.59 SPDRFncl .46e 73057 26.13 25.99 26.11—.30 SPInds 1.12e 26113 72.37 71.99 72.19—.86 SPTech .78e 17233 72.34 72.00 72.20—.91 SpdrRESel 9982 36.23 36.04 36.21+.04 SPUtil 1.55e 28911 58.30 57.92 58.01+.03 Sysco 1.56 10143 74.46 72.20 72.39—2.13 TaiwSemi .73e 13290 38.65 38.25 38.63+.59 TevaPhrm .73e 63264 8.79 8.35 8.38—.46 Transocn 25309 6.51 6.31 6.40—.23 Twilion 18915 126.29 123.00 126.16—.78 Twitter 16456 36.96 36.30 36.63—.51 UberTchn 64218 41.57 39.41 39.67—.13 USOilFd 47779 11.48 11.38 11.47—.29 USSteel .20 31828 11.97 11.70 11.88—.34 ValeSA .29e 18998 12.49 12.34 12.49—.04 ValeroE 3.60 12461 71.48 69.44 70.26—2.61 VanEGold .06e 77604 21.40 21.19 21.28+.51 VnEkSemi .58e 42792 99.06 98.30 98.95—.69 VEckOilSvc .47e 9881 13.24 13.05 13.16—.28 VanEJrGld 18264 29.19 28.89 28.99+.49 VangEmg 1.10e 26612 40.42 40.25 40.41—.08 VangFTSE 1.10e 10469 39.69 39.61 39.68—.47 VerizonCm 2.41 49449 55.27 54.41 54.59—2.25 WashPrGp 1 13330 4.25 3.87 3.87—.55 WellsFargo 1.80 25415 44.66 44.22 44.63—.42 WmsSon 1.92f 33762 59.64 56.11 57.08+5.49 Yamanag .02 23603 1.96 1.91 1.94+.07 Zuoran 54657 14.24 