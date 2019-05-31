BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 12818 18.22 18.16 18.19—.16 AKSteel 21875 1.73 1.66 1.69—.06 AT&TInc 2.04 90278 31.16 30.75 30.88—.98 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|12818
|18.22
|18.16
|18.19—.16
|AKSteel
|21875
|1.73
|1.66
|1.69—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|90278
|31.16
|30.75
|30.88—.98
|Alibaba
|57690
|150.68
|148.93
|150.36—.71
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|15383
|9.60
|9.54
|9.59—.07
|Ambev .05e
|25559
|4.41
|4.36
|4.41+.04
|AnglogldA
|9444
|13.04
|12.86
|12.92+.53
|Annaly 1.20e
|30466
|8.90
|8.74
|8.82—.12
|Aramark .44e
|15764
|35.39
|34.74
|35.23+.34
|AuroraCn
|48901
|7.82
|7.51
|7.64—.36
|Avon
|14143
|3.78
|3.65
|3.70—.11
|BcoBrads .06a
|21304
|9.39
|9.24
|9.38+.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11961
|4.39
|4.36
|4.39—.11
|BkofAm .60
|118372
|26.73
|26.48
|26.68—.48
|BarrickGld
|23124
|12.18
|11.99
|12.16+.37
|BigLots 1.20
|16320
|29.90
|26.00
|26.18+.17
|Blackstone 2.17e
|
|15651
|38.58
|37.55
|38.39—.86
|CMS Eng1.48
|15018
|55.94
|55.55
|55.88+.13
|CVSHealth 2
|14404
|52.51
|52.04
|52.37—.38
|CdaGoosen
|11772
|36.34
|34.30
|34.79—.65
|CanopyGrn
|16630
|41.48
|40.00
|40.62—1.56
|Cemex .29t
|16486
|4.13
|3.96
|4.07—.16
|Cemigpf .08e
|12583
|3.70
|3.65
|3.70+.07
|CntryLink 1
|26063
|10.69
|10.31
|10.62—.08
|ChesEng
|86891
|1.98
|1.90
|1.96—.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|27328
|13.37
|13.03
|13.34—1.07
|CgpVelICrd
|31748
|8.35
|8.17
|8.18+.56
|Citigroup 1.80
|23634
|62.48
|61.97
|62.33—1.28
|ClevCliffs .20
|13906
|8.69
|8.46
|8.60—.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|9493
|49.20
|48.78
|48.92—.33
|Coeur
|11474
|2.97
|2.84
|2.85+.02
|ConstellA 3f
|
|11157
|176.53
|171.27
|173.94—13.35
|DellCn
|12217
|62.16
|58.20
|60.00—6.41
|DenburyR
|24303
|1.49
|1.40
|1.47—.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|24167
|7.73
|7.54
|7.57+.18
|DxGBullrs
|37150
|16.54
|16.09
|16.27+1.04
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|44410
|7.26
|7.04
|7.12+.32
|DirSPBears
|20115
|22.64
|22.38
|22.48+.74
|DxSPOGBrrs
|10500
|15.52
|14.89
|15.03+.63
|DxSPOGBls
|35831
|6.14
|5.86
|6.08—.30
|DxSCBearrs
|31395
|11.34
|11.13
|11.25+.50
|DxFnBrrs
|10919
|9.12
|9.00
|9.02+.24
|DrxSPBulls
|10425
|42.96
|42.45
|42.76—1.49
|DowDuPnt .56
|13227
|30.68
|30.28
|30.43—.74
|EnCanag .07
|39870
|5.42
|5.32
|5.36—.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|24456
|13.83
|13.62
|13.70—.24
|EnscoRrs
|11508
|9.01
|8.67
|8.84—.30
|EversrceE 2.14
|11576
|73.03
|72.50
|72.70—.47
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|13490
|71.46
|71.05
|71.40—.57
|FordM .60a
|96293
|9.52
|9.33
|9.40—.34
|FrptMcM .20
|28748
|9.64
|9.47
|9.54—.29
|Gap .97
|77167
|17.97
|17.12
|17.63—2.97
|GenElec .04
|57046
|9.42
|9.30
|9.32—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|23445
|33.70
|33.24
|33.37—1.45
|Gerdau .02e
|11395
|3.47
|3.42
|3.46—.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|17274
|4.45
|4.36
|4.40+.20
|HPInc .64
|13040
|18.86
|18.46
|18.51—.63
|Hallibrtn .72
|17222
|21.80
|21.46
|21.64—.53
|HeclaM .01e
|16296
|1.36
|1.28
|1.30+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|20528
|13.98
|13.69
|13.81—.41
|HostHotls 1a
|9339
|18.23
|17.90
|18.03—.37
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9364
|2.49
|2.42
|2.43+.04
|iShGold
|19202
|12.44
|12.41
|12.41+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|36694
|41.67
|41.29
|41.66+.30
|iShMexico .78e
|13207
|42.79
|42.14
|42.65—1.89
|iShChinaLC .87e
|32724
|40.18
|40.05
|40.18—.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|75827
|40.51
|40.35
|40.50—.07
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|18366
|120.65
|120.39
|120.56+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|23472
|131.26
|130.81
|131.07+.87
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46236
|63.20
|63.07
|63.18—.80
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|27982
|85.25
|85.12
|85.17—.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|34908
|146.29
|145.32
|145.75—2.18
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|11915
|59.17
|59.06
|59.17—.72
|Invesco 1.24f
|10318
|20.05
|19.62
|19.64—.74
|iShJapanrs
|15704
|52.60
|52.50
|52.57—.72
|iSTaiwnrs
|9491
|32.95
|32.87
|32.95+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|25978
|48.85
|48.67
|48.84—.09
|ItauUnHs
|23376
|8.92
|8.82
|8.92+.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|14061
|105.99
|104.84
|105.98—1.08
|JohnContln 1.04
|14977
|38.78
|38.47
|38.64—.29
|KindMorg 1f
|13485
|19.99
|19.78
|19.95—.11
|Kinrossg
|13732
|3.28
|3.22
|3.24+.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|9539
|2.87
|2.84
|2.87+.03
|Macys 1.51
|9504
|20.65
|20.25
|20.40—.35
|MarathnO .20
|20833
|13.41
|13.11
|13.35—.27
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|16485
|46.27
|45.47
|45.85—1.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|12176
|41.28
|40.91
|41.09—.74
|Myovantn
|19178
|9.48
|8.75
|9.06+.07
|Nabors .24
|13879
|2.29
|2.15
|2.28—.03
|NewResid 2
|23686
|15.41
|14.84
|15.03—.56
|NewmtM .56
|13066
|32.69
|32.37
|32.57+.48
|NokiaCp .19e
|56654
|5.06
|4.100
|5.05—.04
|OasisPet
|17264
|5.13
|5.01
|5.13—.07
|OcciPet 3.12
|9422
|51.37
|51.02
|51.33—.58
|Oracle .96f
|11832
|51.35
|50.89
|51.22—.50
|Petrobras
|13215
|14.46
|14.34
|14.46—.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|19878
|41.98
|41.58
|41.75—.15
|PitnyBw .20
|9490
|3.90
|3.63
|3.81—.19
|PUltSP500s
|13099
|45.20
|44.68
|44.99—1.61
|PrUCruders
|14078
|17.90
|17.62
|17.89—.91
|ProShSPrs
|10409
|28.55
|28.44
|28.48+.32
|PrUShSPrs
|26351
|35.28
|35.02
|35.14+.80
|ProUShL20
|12177
|30.05
|29.86
|29.93—.43
|RegionsFn .56
|12491
|13.85
|13.70
|13.81—.25
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|16613
|249.42
|248.64
|249.13—2.74
|SpdrGold
|17175
|122.63
|122.38
|122.39+.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|128535
|276.36
|275.29
|275.91—3.12
|SpdrSenLn 1.96
|15662
|46.31
|46.16
|46.20—.12
|SpdrBiots .44e
|9629
|80.37
|79.51
|79.70—1.13
|SpdShTBd .40e
|9790
|30.64
|30.60
|30.62+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|14642
|50.61
|50.18
|50.59—.70
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|42174
|25.82
|25.43
|25.74—.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|13863
|34.91
|34.46
|34.72—.46
|SnapIncAn
|25852
|11.99
|11.76
|11.82—.18
|SwstnEngy
|20449
|3.53
|3.45
|3.49—.08
|Sprint
|50575
|7.03
|6.91
|6.98—.18
|Squaren
|14700
|62.50
|61.31
|61.85—1.82
|SPMatls .98e
|10440
|52.79
|52.54
|52.68—.67
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11660
|87.43
|86.99
|87.13—.78
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|21827
|56.05
|55.62
|55.69—.72
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22459
|59.28
|58.89
|59.23—.59
|SPDRFncl .46e
|73057
|26.13
|25.99
|26.11—.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|26113
|72.37
|71.99
|72.19—.86
|SPTech .78e
|17233
|72.34
|72.00
|72.20—.91
|SpdrRESel
|9982
|36.23
|36.04
|36.21+.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|28911
|58.30
|57.92
|58.01+.03
|Sysco 1.56
|10143
|74.46
|72.20
|72.39—2.13
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13290
|38.65
|38.25
|38.63+.59
|TevaPhrm .73e
|63264
|8.79
|8.35
|8.38—.46
|Transocn
|25309
|6.51
|6.31
|6.40—.23
|Twilion
|18915
|126.29
|123.00
|126.16—.78
|Twitter
|16456
|36.96
|36.30
|36.63—.51
|UberTchn
|64218
|41.57
|39.41
|39.67—.13
|USOilFd
|47779
|11.48
|11.38
|11.47—.29
|USSteel .20
|31828
|11.97
|11.70
|11.88—.34
|ValeSA .29e
|18998
|12.49
|12.34
|12.49—.04
|ValeroE 3.60
|12461
|71.48
|69.44
|70.26—2.61
|VanEGold .06e
|77604
|21.40
|21.19
|21.28+.51
|VnEkSemi .58e
|42792
|99.06
|98.30
|98.95—.69
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9881
|13.24
|13.05
|13.16—.28
|VanEJrGld
|18264
|29.19
|28.89
|28.99+.49
|VangEmg 1.10e
|26612
|40.42
|40.25
|40.41—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10469
|39.69
|39.61
|39.68—.47
|VerizonCm 2.41
|49449
|55.27
|54.41
|54.59—2.25
|WashPrGp 1
|13330
|4.25
|3.87
|3.87—.55
|WellsFargo 1.80
|25415
|44.66
|44.22
|44.63—.42
|WmsSon 1.92f
|33762
|59.64
|56.11
|57.08+5.49
|Yamanag .02
|23603
|1.96
|1.91
|1.94+.07
|Zuoran
|54657
|14.24
|13.35
|13.85—6.05
|iPtShFutn
|56538
|30.89
|30.49
|30.58+1.27
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.