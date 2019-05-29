BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 13047 18.38 18.33 18.34—.15 AKSteel 10096 1.88 1.81 1.85—.07 AT&TInc 2.04 38568 32.17 31.79 32.17+.24 AberFitc…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|13047
|18.38
|18.33
|18.34—.15
|AKSteel
|10096
|1.88
|1.81
|1.85—.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|38568
|32.17
|31.79
|32.17+.24
|AberFitc .80
|61917
|20.20
|18.75
|19.18—5.83
|Alibaba
|78478
|154.39
|150.88
|151.59—3.22
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|18405
|9.70
|9.61
|9.62—.16
|Altria 3.20
|11168
|49.75
|48.70
|49.72—.15
|Ambev .05e
|27018
|4.35
|4.29
|4.33+.07
|AEagleOut .55
|12575
|18.32
|17.48
|18.15—.74
|Annaly 1.20e
|50872
|9.02
|8.89
|8.92—.10
|Aphrian
|13635
|7.09
|6.88
|6.94—.30
|AuroraCn
|60684
|8.27
|8.10
|8.14—.19
|Avon
|20810
|3.85
|3.75
|3.79—.07
|BRFSA
|11923
|7.36
|7.18
|7.26—.25
|BcoBrads .06a
|26152
|9.01
|8.86
|8.96+.20
|BkofAm .60
|59724
|27.70
|27.48
|27.51—.40
|BkNYMel 1.12
|8866
|44.00
|43.64
|43.75—.58
|BarrickGld
|17715
|11.97
|11.73
|11.88+.14
|BauschHl
|9625
|22.44
|21.54
|21.72—.86
|Blackstone 2.17e
|9049
|39.49
|38.92
|39.13—.75
|BrMySq 1.64
|18322
|45.65
|44.96
|45.22—.64
|BritATobs 2.70e
|
|10089
|35.13
|34.95
|34.98—1.35
|CVSHealth 2
|10119
|52.59
|52.15
|52.24—.46
|CdaGoosen
|48266
|42.06
|37.75
|38.14—10.88
|CanopyGrn
|11528
|44.26
|42.59
|42.94—1.70
|CapriHld
|18899
|36.43
|34.95
|35.29—3.60
|CntryLink 1
|17242
|10.29
|10.12
|10.18+.05
|ChesEng
|62830
|1.94
|1.90
|1.94—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|23306
|15.50
|15.15
|15.32—.99
|CgpVelICrd
|38928
|7.29
|7.14
|7.21+.40
|Citigroup 1.80
|17404
|63.22
|62.72
|62.77—1.02
|ClevCliffs .20
|13706
|9.12
|8.89
|8.89—.35
|CocaCola 1.60
|11139
|49.03
|48.64
|48.92—.18
|Coty .50
|9765
|13.01
|12.91
|12.94—.07
|DenburyR
|27595
|1.51
|1.46
|1.49—.07
|DeutschBk .12e
|12506
|6.91
|6.86
|6.86—.17
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|22401
|26.30
|26.17
|26.28+.15
|DevonE .32
|21509
|26.39
|25.95
|26.10—.50
|DicksSptg 1.10f
|21976
|37.00
|35.03
|35.93+.15
|DxSOXBrrs
|38078
|7.90
|7.75
|7.80+.15
|DxGBullrs
|10533
|14.72
|14.53
|14.63+.10
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|19908
|6.56
|6.45
|6.50+.03
|DirSPBears
|20526
|21.98
|21.77
|21.88+.43
|DxSPOGBrrs
|11240
|14.41
|14.03
|14.21+.76
|DxSPOGBls
|23712
|6.57
|6.36
|6.47—.40
|DxSCBearrs
|33020
|10.81
|10.56
|10.71+.30
|DrxSPBulls
|8766
|44.19
|43.74
|43.95—.85
|DowDuPnt .56
|14940
|30.57
|30.23
|30.53—.25
|EnCanag .07
|37533
|5.77
|5.64
|5.68—.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|15644
|14.22
|14.01
|14.09—.24
|EnscoRrs
|11694
|8.54
|8.30
|8.36—.42
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|15192
|72.31
|71.71
|72.18—.43
|Fitbitn
|10298
|4.84
|4.73
|4.80—.08
|FordM .60a
|53668
|9.71
|9.55
|9.61—.18
|FrptMcM .20
|16121
|9.93
|9.79
|9.81—.23
|GenElec .04
|53000
|9.35
|9.21
|9.22—.14
|GenMills 1.96
|19790
|49.11
|47.89
|48.08—3.01
|Gerdau .02e
|8755
|3.45
|3.42
|3.43—.04
|HPInc .64
|9800
|19.59
|19.43
|19.47—.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|13980
|22.71
|22.49
|22.52—.47
|HeclaM .01e
|10772
|1.32
|1.26
|1.30+.04
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8365
|2.42
|2.36
|2.38—.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|15093
|12.01
|11.85
|11.91—.25
|iShGold
|21703
|12.30
|12.27
|12.27+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|36524
|40.74
|40.34
|40.47+.19
|iShSKor .65e
|10751
|54.62
|54.46
|54.55—.91
|iShSilver
|14729
|13.57
|13.51
|13.52+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20588
|40.19
|40.10
|40.17+.04
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|15984
|109.77
|109.72
|109.73+.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|112540
|39.98
|39.88
|39.97—.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|16165
|129.88
|129.60
|129.75+.96
|iSEafe 1.66e
|65541
|63.69
|63.54
|63.61—.55
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24131
|85.52
|85.37
|85.41—.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|29505
|148.90
|147.71
|148.22—1.37
|iShREst 2.76e
|11377
|87.70
|86.17
|86.42—.78
|Infosyss
|20220
|10.34
|10.26
|10.31+.01
|InvitHmn .52
|24833
|25.31
|25.18
|25.30—.11
|iSTaiwnrs
|10385
|32.24
|32.17
|32.21—.23
|iShCorEM .95e
|35205
|48.22
|48.10
|48.21—.10
|ItauUnHs
|30994
|8.63
|8.51
|8.57+.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|11570
|108.22
|107.28
|107.76—.76
|JohnJn 3.80f
|23129
|135.89
|131.90
|132.97—4.10
|JohnContln 1.04
|12879
|38.39
|38.04
|38.18—.28
|Keycorp .56
|9318
|16.30
|16.10
|16.14—.21
|KindMorg 1f
|10725
|19.74
|19.60
|19.65—.24
|Kinrossg
|11108
|3.24
|3.20
|3.21
|Kroger s .56f
|12213
|23.45
|22.93
|22.99—.63
|Lowes 1.92
|16535
|93.36
|91.60
|93.00+1.13
|Macys 1.51
|12096
|20.95
|20.57
|20.88—.16
|MarathnO .20
|14389
|14.07
|13.83
|13.93—.40
|Merck 2.20
|16283
|80.37
|79.05
|79.82—.44
|MorgStan 1.20
|10285
|41.99
|41.61
|41.73—.44
|Nabors .24
|16079
|2.25
|2.16
|2.18—.08
|NewResid 2
|11064
|16.42
|16.09
|16.18—.22
|NikeB s .88
|9287
|80.86
|79.53
|79.56—1.64
|NokiaCp .19e
|27982
|4.97
|4.94
|4.95—.06
|OasisPet
|11570
|4.90
|4.80
|4.88—.11
|OcciPet 3.12
|8872
|52.14
|51.49
|51.91—.37
|Oracle .96f
|16296
|51.69
|51.05
|51.63—.12
|Penney
|17095
|.91
|.86
|.87—.03
|Petrobras
|9187
|14.37
|14.22
|14.27—.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|20442
|41.79
|41.41
|41.62—.28
|PionEnSvc
|13011
|.37
|.31
|.33—.06
|PrUCruders
|12897
|19.74
|19.46
|19.57—.81
|ProShSPrs
|9772
|28.26
|28.16
|28.22+.19
|PrUShSPrs
|18570
|34.60
|34.37
|34.50+.47
|Realogy .27p
|9074
|7.72
|7.37
|7.50+.26
|RegionsFn .56
|14777
|13.90
|13.77
|13.79—.15
|SpdrGold
|8643
|121.26
|120.98
|121.05+.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|123835
|278.92
|277.98
|278.36—1.79
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|10572
|51.62
|51.18
|51.31—.56
|SpdrRetls .49e
|11716
|41.08
|40.56
|40.67—.76
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|41782
|26.36
|26.12
|26.25—.46
|Schlmbrg 2
|17362
|36.01
|35.46
|35.82—.68
|SnapIncAn
|21602
|11.44
|11.24
|11.38—.19
|SwstnEngy
|11809
|3.62
|3.54
|3.59—.05
|Sprint
|32316
|6.95
|6.82
|6.84—.07
|Squaren
|12405
|65.06
|64.17
|64.60—1.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|32165
|87.86
|87.19
|87.58—.70
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16765
|56.37
|56.06
|56.22—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15553
|60.30
|60.00
|60.21—.77
|SPDRFncl .46e
|57110
|26.46
|26.32
|26.35—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|13834
|72.79
|72.08
|72.64—.46
|SPTech .78e
|13381
|72.66
|72.38
|72.59—.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19476
|59.05
|58.70
|58.90+.05
|TJX .92f
|8686
|50.21
|49.51
|49.90—.17
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24056
|37.54
|37.18
|37.25—.40
|TangerFac 1.42f
|8459
|17.77
|17.20
|17.22—.54
|TevaPhrm .73e
|53172
|9.28
|9.03
|9.09—.44
|Transocn
|24710
|6.57
|6.40
|6.47—.22
|Travelport .30
|21549
|15.66
|15.63
|15.66+.08
|TurqHillRs
|9996
|1.19
|1.15
|1.16+.02
|Twitter
|19527
|37.19
|36.73
|37.01—.28
|Tyson 1.50
|12472
|79.61
|76.84
|77.30—3.02
|UberTchn
|26652
|40.71
|39.79
|39.85—1.10
|USOilFd
|42833
|12.04
|11.95
|11.99—.24
|USSteel .20
|17579
|13.15
|12.86
|12.87—.39
|ValeSA .29e
|28061
|12.35
|12.26
|12.29—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|19346
|20.55
|20.45
|20.51+.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|22502
|98.21
|97.61
|97.97—.58
|VEckVcREr .50a
|
|14972
|15.50
|15.19
|15.20+.36
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|11654
|87.21
|86.12
|86.36—.83
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18666
|39.97
|39.88
|39.95—.03
|Vereit .55
|25179
|8.60
|8.46
|8.52—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12377
|58.93
|58.54
|58.81+.08
|WPXEngy
|10518
|11.03
|10.50
|10.94—.23
|WellsFargo 1.80
|19073
|45.58
|45.31
|45.47—.12
|Yamanag .02
|10357
|1.88
|1.84
|1.87+.03
|ZayoGrp
|13839
|32.65
|32.47
|32.62+.28
|iPtShFutn
|46287
|30.24
|29.84
|29.92+.65
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.