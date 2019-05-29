BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 13047 18.38 18.33 18.34—.15 AKSteel 10096 1.88 1.81 1.85—.07 AT&TInc 2.04 38568 32.17 31.79 32.17+.24 AberFitc…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 13047 18.38 18.33 18.34—.15 AKSteel 10096 1.88 1.81 1.85—.07 AT&TInc 2.04 38568 32.17 31.79 32.17+.24 AberFitc .80 61917 20.20 18.75 19.18—5.83 Alibaba 78478 154.39 150.88 151.59—3.22 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 18405 9.70 9.61 9.62—.16 Altria 3.20 11168 49.75 48.70 49.72—.15 Ambev .05e 27018 4.35 4.29 4.33+.07 AEagleOut .55 12575 18.32 17.48 18.15—.74 Annaly 1.20e 50872 9.02 8.89 8.92—.10 Aphrian 13635 7.09 6.88 6.94—.30 AuroraCn 60684 8.27 8.10 8.14—.19 Avon 20810 3.85 3.75 3.79—.07 BRFSA 11923 7.36 7.18 7.26—.25 BcoBrads .06a 26152 9.01 8.86 8.96+.20 BkofAm .60 59724 27.70 27.48 27.51—.40 BkNYMel 1.12 8866 44.00 43.64 43.75—.58 BarrickGld 17715 11.97 11.73 11.88+.14 BauschHl 9625 22.44 21.54 21.72—.86 Blackstone 2.17e 9049 39.49 38.92 39.13—.75 BrMySq 1.64 18322 45.65 44.96 45.22—.64 BritATobs 2.70e 10089 35.13 34.95 34.98—1.35 CVSHealth 2 10119 52.59 52.15 52.24—.46 CdaGoosen 48266 42.06 37.75 38.14—10.88 CanopyGrn 11528 44.26 42.59 42.94—1.70 CapriHld 18899 36.43 34.95 35.29—3.60 CntryLink 1 17242 10.29 10.12 10.18+.05 ChesEng 62830 1.94 1.90 1.94—.01 CgpVelLCrd 23306 15.50 15.15 15.32—.99 CgpVelICrd 38928 7.29 7.14 7.21+.40 Citigroup 1.80 17404 63.22 62.72 62.77—1.02 ClevCliffs .20 13706 9.12 8.89 8.89—.35 CocaCola 1.60 11139 49.03 48.64 48.92—.18 Coty .50 9765 13.01 12.91 12.94—.07 DenburyR 27595 1.51 1.46 1.49—.07 DeutschBk .12e 12506 6.91 6.86 6.86—.17 DBXHvChiA .29e 22401 26.30 26.17 26.28+.15 DevonE .32 21509 26.39 25.95 26.10—.50 DicksSptg 1.10f 21976 37.00 35.03 35.93+.15 DxSOXBrrs 38078 7.90 7.75 7.80+.15 DxGBullrs 10533 14.72 14.53 14.63+.10 DrGMBllrs .09e 19908 6.56 6.45 6.50+.03 DirSPBears 20526 21.98 21.77 21.88+.43 DxSPOGBrrs 11240 14.41 14.03 14.21+.76 DxSPOGBls 23712 6.57 6.36 6.47—.40 DxSCBearrs 33020 10.81 10.56 10.71+.30 DrxSPBulls 8766 44.19 43.74 43.95—.85 DowDuPnt .56 14940 30.57 30.23 30.53—.25 EnCanag .07 37533 5.77 5.64 5.68—.18 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 15644 14.22 14.01 14.09—.24 EnscoRrs 11694 8.54 8.30 8.36—.42 ExxonMbl 3.48f 15192 72.31 71.71 72.18—.43 Fitbitn 10298 4.84 4.73 4.80—.08 FordM .60a 53668 9.71 9.55 9.61—.18 FrptMcM .20 16121 9.93 9.79 9.81—.23 GenElec .04 53000 9.35 9.21 9.22—.14 GenMills 1.96 19790 49.11 47.89 48.08—3.01 Gerdau .02e 8755 3.45 3.42 3.43—.04 HPInc .64 9800 19.59 19.43 19.47—.19 Hallibrtn .72 13980 22.71 22.49 22.52—.47 HeclaM .01e 10772 1.32 1.26 1.30+.04 IAMGldg 1.52f 8365 2.42 2.36 2.38—.01 ICICIBk .16e 15093 12.01 11.85 11.91—.25 iShGold 21703 12.30 12.27 12.27+.03 iShBrazil .67e 36524 40.74 40.34 40.47+.19 iShSKor .65e 10751 54.62 54.46 54.55—.91 iShSilver 14729 13.57 13.51 13.52+.06 iShChinaLC .87e 20588 40.19 40.10 40.17+.04 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 15984 109.77 109.72 109.73+.16 iShEMkts .59e 112540 39.98 39.88 39.97—.12 iSh20yrT 3.05 16165 129.88 129.60 129.75+.96 iSEafe 1.66e 65541 63.69 63.54 63.61—.55 iShiBxHYB 5.09 24131 85.52 85.37 85.41—.16 iShR2K 1.77e 29505 148.90 147.71 148.22—1.37 iShREst 2.76e 11377 87.70 86.17 86.42—.78 Infosyss 20220 10.34 10.26 10.31+.01 InvitHmn .52 24833 25.31 25.18 25.30—.11 iSTaiwnrs 10385 32.24 32.17 32.21—.23 iShCorEM .95e 35205 48.22 48.10 48.21—.10 ItauUnHs 30994 8.63 8.51 8.57+.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 11570 108.22 107.28 107.76—.76 JohnJn 3.80f 23129 135.89 131.90 132.97—4.10 JohnContln 1.04 12879 38.39 38.04 38.18—.28 Keycorp .56 9318 16.30 16.10 16.14—.21 KindMorg 1f 10725 19.74 19.60 19.65—.24 Kinrossg 11108 3.24 3.20 3.21 Kroger s .56f 12213 23.45 22.93 22.99—.63 Lowes 1.92 16535 93.36 91.60 93.00+1.13 Macys 1.51 12096 20.95 20.57 20.88—.16 MarathnO .20 14389 14.07 13.83 13.93—.40 Merck 2.20 16283 80.37 79.05 79.82—.44 MorgStan 1.20 10285 41.99 41.61 41.73—.44 Nabors .24 16079 2.25 2.16 2.18—.08 NewResid 2 11064 16.42 16.09 16.18—.22 NikeB s .88 9287 80.86 79.53 79.56—1.64 NokiaCp .19e 27982 4.97 4.94 4.95—.06 OasisPet 11570 4.90 4.80 4.88—.11 OcciPet 3.12 8872 52.14 51.49 51.91—.37 Oracle .96f 16296 51.69 51.05 51.63—.12 Penney 17095 .91 .86 .87—.03 Petrobras 9187 14.37 14.22 14.27—.05 Pfizer 1.44 20442 41.79 41.41 41.62—.28 PionEnSvc 13011 .37 .31 .33—.06 PrUCruders 12897 19.74 19.46 19.57—.81 ProShSPrs 9772 28.26 28.16 28.22+.19 PrUShSPrs 18570 34.60 34.37 34.50+.47 Realogy .27p 9074 7.72 7.37 7.50+.26 RegionsFn .56 14777 13.90 13.77 13.79—.15 SpdrGold 8643 121.26 120.98 121.05+.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 123835 278.92 277.98 278.36—1.79 SpdrS&PRB .74e 10572 51.62 51.18 51.31—.56 SpdrRetls .49e 11716 41.08 40.56 40.67—.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 41782 26.36 26.12 26.25—.46 Schlmbrg 2 17362 36.01 35.46 35.82—.68 SnapIncAn 21602 11.44 11.24 11.38—.19 SwstnEngy 11809 3.62 3.54 3.59—.05 Sprint 32316 6.95 6.82 6.84—.07 Squaren 12405 65.06 64.17 64.60—1.22 SPHlthC 1.01e 32165 87.86 87.19 87.58—.70 SPCnSt 1.28e 16765 56.37 56.06 56.22—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 15553 60.30 60.00 60.21—.77 SPDRFncl .46e 57110 26.46 26.32 26.35—.20 SPInds 1.12e 13834 72.79 72.08 72.64—.46 SPTech .78e 13381 72.66 72.38 72.59—.50 SPUtil 1.55e 19476 59.05 58.70 58.90+.05 TJX .92f 8686 50.21 49.51 49.90—.17 TaiwSemi .73e 24056 37.54 37.18 37.25—.40 TangerFac 1.42f 8459 17.77 17.20 17.22—.54 TevaPhrm .73e 53172 9.28 9.03 9.09—.44 Transocn 24710 6.57 6.40 6.47—.22 Travelport .30 21549 15.66 15.63 15.66+.08 TurqHillRs 9996 1.19 1.15 1.16+.02 Twitter 19527 37.19 36.73 37.01—.28 Tyson 1.50 12472 79.61 76.84 77.30—3.02 UberTchn 26652 40.71 39.79 39.85—1.10 USOilFd 42833 12.04 11.95 11.99—.24 USSteel .20 17579 13.15 12.86 12.87—.39 ValeSA .29e 28061 12.35 12.26 12.29—.11 VanEGold .06e 19346 20.55 20.45 20.51+.09 VnEkSemi .58e 22502 98.21 97.61 97.97—.58 VEckVcREr .50a 14972 15.50 15.19 15.20+.36 VangREIT 3.08e 11654 87.21 86.12 86.36—.83 VangEmg 1.10e 18666 39.97 39.88 39.95—.03 Vereit .55 25179 8.60 8.46 8.52—.07 VerizonCm 2.41 12377 58.93 58.54 58.81+.08 WPXEngy 10518 11.03 10.50 10.94—.23 WellsFargo 1.80 19073 45.58 45.31 45.47—.12 Yamanag .02 10357 1.88 1.84 1.87+.03 ZayoGrp 13839 32.65 32.47 32.62+.28 iPtShFutn 46287 30.24 29.84 29.92+.65 