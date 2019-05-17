BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 32127 31.81 31.38 31.66+.04 AbbottLab 1.28 8308 76.59 76.12 76.47—.13 AbbVie 4.28 7342 78.99 78.02 78.33—1.17…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|32127
|31.81
|31.38
|31.66+.04
|AbbottLab 1.28
|8308
|76.59
|76.12
|76.47—.13
|AbbVie 4.28
|7342
|78.99
|78.02
|78.33—1.17
|Alibaba
|41633
|172.29
|169.99
|170.42—5.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|16667
|10.06
|9.100
|10.01+.01
|Altria 3.20
|10057
|52.11
|51.61
|51.67—.36
|Ambev .05e
|35335
|4.15
|4.08
|4.12—.03
|Anadarko 1.20
|8423
|72.70
|72.36
|72.57—.16
|Annaly 1.20e
|21189
|9.53
|9.46
|9.47—.07
|AuroraCn
|37163
|8.96
|8.75
|8.96+.07
|BPPLC 2.44
|9545
|42.55
|42.36
|42.40+.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|14939
|8.10
|8.00
|8.03—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14716
|4.59
|4.56
|4.57—.05
|BkofAm .60
|56651
|28.45
|28.22
|28.38—.21
|BarrickGld
|11616
|12.16
|12.04
|12.06—.12
|Boeing 8.22
|10325
|356.65
|351.16
|355.11+1.30
|BootBarn
|6796
|29.87
|26.49
|29.37+1.99
|BostonSci
|8267
|37.61
|37.07
|37.50—.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|11813
|47.01
|46.59
|46.70—.42
|CVSHealth 2
|12742
|52.52
|51.72
|52.33+.03
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|7983
|125.53
|124.11
|124.65—1.96
|CntryLink 1m
|10295
|10.65
|10.50
|10.59—.06
|ChesEng
|38182
|2.50
|2.45
|2.48—.06
|Chevron 4.76
|8884
|120.41
|119.91
|120.31—.49
|CgpVelLCrd
|10001
|20.84
|20.54
|20.59+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|13891
|5.63
|5.55
|5.62
|Citigroup 1.80
|15748
|65.44
|64.89
|65.14—.84
|ClevCliffs .20
|10835
|10.18
|9.95
|9.99—.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|14848
|49.44
|49.17
|49.21—.38
|Coty .50
|11095
|13.55
|13.18
|13.39+.15
|Deere 3.04
|12533
|141.37
|138.00
|139.36—6.63
|DenburyR
|9828
|1.91
|1.87
|1.88—.04
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|21458
|26.29
|26.05
|26.25—.71
|DxSOXBrrs
|43796
|6.16
|5.87
|5.92+.06
|DxGBullrs
|8554
|14.76
|14.55
|14.58—.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|20970
|6.82
|6.71
|6.74—.14
|DirSPBears
|14572
|20.37
|20.07
|20.17+.34
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9179
|10.09
|9.83
|10.01+.35
|DxSPOGBls
|11628
|9.92
|9.66
|9.74—.35
|DxSCBearrs
|18357
|9.66
|9.51
|9.61+.22
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|7405
|61.51
|60.53
|60.85—1.52
|DrxSPBulls
|10617
|48.09
|47.37
|47.86—.76
|Disney 1.76f
|9383
|135.05
|134.03
|135.05—.45
|DEmmett 1.04
|49057
|41.39
|41.05
|41.08—.37
|DowDuPnt .56
|13139
|30.70
|30.39
|30.65—.15
|EmergeES 2.68m
|7306
|.18
|.15
|.17—.01
|EnCanag .07
|11921
|6.76
|6.67
|6.74—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9761
|14.89
|14.74
|14.81—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|14534
|76.06
|75.59
|75.81—.55
|FiatChrys
|6776
|14.81
|14.70
|14.79—.02
|FordM .60a
|49803
|10.35
|10.24
|10.31—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|24136
|10.66
|10.44
|10.46—.20
|GenElec .04
|60773
|10.09
|9.98
|10.04—.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|8238
|37.26
|36.95
|37.00—.38
|Gerdau .02e
|7532
|3.36
|3.31
|3.33—.04
|GigCapitn
|8520
|HPInc .64
|15632
|18.97
|18.70
|18.84—.10
|HalconRsn
|27714
|.26
|.21
|.21—.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|7162
|25.80
|25.49
|25.54—.34
|HPEntn .45e
|35785
|14.90
|14.47
|14.64+.11
|Hormels .84
|8151
|40.32
|39.80
|39.99+.17
|Huyan
|19298
|21.57
|20.06
|20.92—.05
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|21298
|2.63
|2.46
|2.52—.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|10228
|11.03
|10.95
|11.02+.18
|iShGold
|30904
|12.28
|12.25
|12.26—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|40530
|37.54
|37.22
|37.36—.29
|iShHK .61e
|7034
|25.25
|25.15
|25.22—.27
|iShSKor .65e
|7176
|55.27
|55.12
|55.16—.81
|iShSilver
|9119
|13.54
|13.52
|13.52—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|57964
|41.09
|40.80
|41.01—.65
|iShEMkts .59e
|83115
|40.54
|40.31
|40.45—.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|99279
|64.99
|64.79
|64.87—.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22514
|85.89
|85.79
|85.84—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|23096
|154.37
|153.57
|153.86—1.14
|iShChina .61e
|7910
|58.10
|57.78
|57.91—1.68
|Infosyss
|10278
|10.44
|10.30
|10.31—.20
|iSTaiwnrs
|10337
|33.21
|33.06
|33.18—.61
|iShCorEM .95e
|14943
|48.81
|48.55
|48.72—.70
|ItauUnHs
|46554
|7.82
|7.71
|7.73—.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|13073
|110.86
|109.83
|110.45—.86
|JohnJn 3.80f
|8735
|137.45
|136.94
|136.99—1.22
|Keycorp .56
|7049
|16.75
|16.54
|16.73—.05
|KindMorg 1f
|12862
|20.46
|20.20
|20.38—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|7209
|24.94
|24.52
|24.93+.27
|LloydBkg .47a
|7052
|3.07
|3.05
|3.06—.05
|Macys 1.51
|13571
|21.63
|21.23
|21.50—.01
|MarathnO .20
|7082
|15.64
|15.51
|15.55—.16
|Merck 2.20
|13174
|78.59
|77.97
|78.01—1.12
|MorgStan 1.20
|11446
|43.97
|43.50
|43.83—.45
|Nabors .24
|6956
|3.78
|3.68
|3.70—.10
|NeoPhoton
|8044
|4.27
|3.57
|3.69—.85
|NokiaCp .19e
|78273
|4.97
|4.93
|4.96
|OcciPet 3.12
|8982
|53.41
|52.98
|53.03—.73
|Oracle .96f
|11259
|54.46
|54.19
|54.32—.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|12109
|18.15
|17.98
|18.02—.15
|Penney
|8126
|1.22
|1.18
|1.19
|Petrobras
|19611
|13.80
|13.59
|13.72—.13
|Pfizer 1.44
|35042
|41.62
|41.25
|41.45—.20
|Pinterestn
|98164
|27.85
|25.70
|27.53—3.33
|PUltSP500s
|11579
|50.64
|49.87
|50.36—.85
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|9002
|107.73
|107.26
|107.41—.70
|PrUShSPrs
|11536
|32.85
|32.53
|32.64+.37
|PrUShD3rs
|11462
|14.01
|13.77
|13.82+.18
|Qudiann
|9950
|6.97
|6.68
|6.73—.30
|RangeRs .08
|11039
|9.45
|8.89
|8.92—.39
|RegionsFn .56
|7428
|14.47
|14.34
|14.42—.10
|SpdrGold
|10672
|121.06
|120.83
|120.91—.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|123969
|286.59
|285.13
|286.06—1.64
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7603
|53.36
|52.89
|53.19—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|21405
|30.03
|29.76
|29.84—.34
|STMicro .40
|10454
|17.37
|17.16
|17.30—.11
|Salesforce
|8527
|156.78
|155.12
|155.93—2.55
|Schlmbrg 2
|8222
|39.69
|39.33
|39.40—.46
|Schwab .68f
|13773
|43.58
|43.04
|43.27—.47
|SmithAOs .88
|9402
|44.84
|42.97
|43.05—2.07
|SnapIncAn
|27959
|11.35
|11.09
|11.29—.14
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|x6915
|53.40
|53.01
|53.26—.18
|SwstnEngy
|8243
|4.05
|4.00
|4.01—.06
|Sprint
|17630
|6.15
|6.01
|6.14+.06
|Squaren
|12290
|65.70
|64.65
|65.17—1.23
|SPMatls .98e
|6897
|54.66
|54.41
|54.47—.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|17981
|88.43
|87.90
|88.18—.45
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13770
|57.85
|57.61
|57.75—.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10319
|64.12
|63.81
|63.93—.47
|SPDRFncl .46e
|48800
|26.93
|26.75
|26.86—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|15065
|75.18
|74.80
|74.99—.67
|SPTech .78e
|15094
|75.78
|75.20
|75.60—.39
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13137
|58.52
|58.14
|58.41—.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|23389
|40.75
|40.09
|40.70—.84
|TevaPhrm .73e
|17458
|11.59
|11.32
|11.55+.13
|3MCo 5.76
|7974
|170.00
|168.43
|169.41—2.40
|Transocn
|11239
|7.70
|7.43
|7.64+.10
|Twilion
|11556
|140.64
|137.90
|140.05—2.32
|Twitter
|17988
|38.02
|37.52
|37.80—.51
|UberTchn
|45231
|42.26
|41.27
|42.05—.95
|UndrArms
|22233
|23.04
|22.41
|22.99+1.11
|UnArCwi
|10564
|20.36
|19.84
|20.35+.99
|USOilFd
|51336
|13.21
|13.15
|13.16+.02
|USSteel .20
|12423
|14.83
|14.52
|14.58—.28
|ValeSA .29e
|41302
|11.55
|11.36
|11.43—.08
|VanEGold .06e
|14805
|20.54
|20.44
|20.45—.11
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|31019
|107.53
|105.72
|107.25—.25
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7759
|87.87
|87.48
|87.55—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12458
|40.38
|40.15
|40.30—.55
|VerizonCm 2.41
|20689
|58.11
|57.01
|57.74+.36
|Vipshop
|7553
|8.39
|8.08
|8.13—.32
|Visa s 1
|9352
|164.61
|163.20
|164.16—.71
|WalMart 2.12f
|21033
|101.84
|99.91
|101.76+.45
|WellsFargo 1.80
|18371
|45.82
|45.41
|45.69—.22
|iPtShFutn
|50696
|29.26
|28.43
|28.58+.48
|—————————
