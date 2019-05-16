BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 35923 31.65 31.35 31.58+.33 Agilent .66 8040 69.10 67.60 68.88+1.24 Alibaba 49784 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|35923
|31.65
|31.35
|31.58+.33
|Agilent .66
|8040
|69.10
|67.60
|68.88+1.24
|Alibaba
|49784
|178.25
|174.75
|175.57—2.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|18310
|10.04
|9.97
|10.03+.04
|Ambev .05e
|32941
|4.15
|4.09
|4.15+.01
|Anadarko 1.20
|8980
|73.05
|72.76
|72.81—.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|7360
|9.56
|9.53
|9.56+.03
|ArborRT 1.12f
|18301
|13.23
|13.01
|13.17—.29
|AuroraCn
|35120
|8.79
|8.65
|8.68
|BcoBrads .06a
|11819
|8.22
|8.16
|8.20—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|13160
|4.64
|4.59
|4.63+.07
|BkofAm .60
|75290
|28.77
|28.43
|28.73+.44
|BarrickGld
|10969
|12.43
|12.33
|12.38—.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|23477
|47.23
|46.63
|47.19+.56
|CVSHealth 2
|9467
|53.14
|52.61
|53.09+.30
|CallonPet
|7745
|8.36
|8.10
|8.35+.25
|CntryLink 1m
|9993
|11.11
|10.90
|10.92—.03
|ChesEng
|89546
|2.60
|2.53
|2.58+.08
|Chevron 4.76
|
|x13340
|121.55
|120.75
|121.04+.09
|CienaCorp
|8804
|34.22
|33.08
|34.06+.76
|CgpVelLCrd
|14291
|20.53
|20.24
|20.51+.73
|CgpVelICrd
|20972
|5.72
|5.63
|5.64—.20
|Citigroup 1.80
|14004
|65.76
|65.17
|65.73+.86
|ClevCliffs .20
|11594
|10.09
|9.92
|9.98+.05
|CocaCola 1.60
|10256
|49.39
|49.21
|49.32+.14
|Corning .80
|11221
|30.76
|30.42
|30.54+.27
|Coty .50
|19398
|13.57
|13.12
|13.51+.22
|DenburyR
|12139
|1.95
|1.90
|1.91+.01
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|9981
|27.13
|27.01
|27.12+.43
|DxSOXBrrs
|31592
|5.93
|5.79
|5.88+.31
|DxGBullrs
|12392
|15.19
|14.77
|14.84—.54
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|29275
|7.03
|6.86
|6.94—.26
|DirSPBears
|15781
|20.23
|19.80
|19.83—.57
|DxSPOGBrrs
|8296
|9.80
|9.57
|9.60—.41
|DxBiotBllrs
|8049
|46.96
|43.90
|46.66+3.38
|DxSPOGBls
|14818
|10.18
|9.95
|10.17+.40
|DxSCBearrs
|28049
|9.50
|9.25
|9.25—.31
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|7899
|63.21
|61.63
|63.19+2.00
|DrxSPBulls
|8797
|48.72
|47.73
|48.66+1.33
|Disney 1.76f
|12052
|135.98
|134.81
|135.81+1.13
|DowDuPnt .56
|8902
|30.46
|30.26
|30.41+.31
|EnCanag .07
|17974
|6.87
|6.80
|6.85+.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9915
|15.09
|15.01
|15.04+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|8501
|76.95
|76.33
|76.87+.50
|Farfetchn
|22401
|23.90
|21.83
|22.10—3.23
|Fitbitn
|9023
|5.15
|5.06
|5.12+.04
|FordM .60a
|43689
|10.44
|10.30
|10.38+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|22320
|11.02
|10.75
|10.79—.07
|GenElec .04
|43375
|10.29
|10.20
|10.23—.03
|Gerdau .02e
|9444
|3.45
|3.42
|3.45+.02
|HalconRsn
|12244
|.30
|.28
|.28+.00
|Hallibrtn .72
|10397
|26.05
|25.67
|25.87+.28
|HarmonyG .05
|12338
|1.64
|1.60
|1.62—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|8998
|1.58
|1.53
|1.55—.03
|HPEntn .45e
|7260
|14.55
|14.43
|14.48+.06
|Huyan
|8023
|22.05
|21.08
|21.11—.40
|ICICIBk .16e
|11285
|10.87
|10.80
|10.86+.18
|iShGold
|14820
|12.38
|12.35
|12.36—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|35683
|38.22
|38.02
|38.17—.27
|iShHK .61e
|7514
|25.60
|25.52
|25.59+.17
|iShSilver
|10997
|13.82
|13.77
|13.78—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|16247
|41.80
|41.64
|41.78+.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|64874
|41.27
|41.15
|41.24+.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|21682
|65.12
|64.91
|65.09+.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|21051
|86.04
|85.80
|86.01+.30
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|20616
|155.77
|154.44
|155.75+1.71
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|11345
|60.99
|60.77
|60.96+.34
|Infosyss
|10942
|10.55
|10.47
|10.51+.12
|Inphi
|7954
|48.42
|43.95
|44.01—7.46
|iSTaiwnrs
|9197
|33.92
|33.79
|33.89—.14
|iShCorEM .95e
|8700
|49.69
|49.56
|49.65+.01
|ItauUnHs
|9352
|7.88
|7.83
|7.86—.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|14306
|111.65
|110.59
|111.41+1.51
|JohnJn 3.80f
|12994
|137.96
|136.97
|137.90+.99
|JohnContln 1.04
|7415
|39.16
|38.93
|39.00—.05
|Kemet .20
|10815
|18.67
|17.70
|18.52+1.94
|Keycorp .56
|14964
|16.86
|16.66
|16.85+.28
|KindMorg 1f
|8087
|20.30
|20.16
|20.19+.05
|Kinrossg
|16142
|3.16
|3.10
|3.12—.05
|Macys 1.51
|30998
|21.91
|21.35
|21.50—.20
|MarathnO .20
|10939
|15.72
|15.53
|15.70+.27
|Merck 2.20
|7100
|79.15
|77.73
|79.09+1.54
|MitsuUFJ
|33924
|4.55
|4.49
|4.55—.08
|MorgStan 1.20
|14924
|44.22
|43.92
|44.20+.30
|NYCmtyB .68
|26592
|10.67
|10.20
|10.43—.25
|NewmtM .56
|7957
|30.70
|30.27
|30.35—.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|369298
|4.99
|4.89
|4.96+.19
|OasisPet
|11201
|5.64
|5.51
|5.62+.13
|OcciPet 3.12
|9258
|54.62
|53.72
|53.84—.41
|Oracle .96f
|10863
|55.06
|54.72
|55.01+.45
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|26840
|18.25
|17.80
|18.16+.10
|PPLCorp 1.65
|7961
|30.75
|30.49
|30.51—.14
|Penney
|9957
|1.25
|1.21
|1.23—.02
|PetrbrsA
|8606
|12.88
|12.76
|12.85—.04
|Petrobras
|17704
|14.07
|13.97
|14.04—.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|21175
|41.59
|41.15
|41.51+.36
|Pinterestn
|14498
|29.65
|28.45
|29.26+.63
|PUltSP500s
|16756
|51.28
|50.25
|51.22+1.36
|PrUShCrds
|9143
|15.19
|15.05
|15.07—.39
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|13342
|107.90
|106.59
|107.88+1.18
|ProShSPrs
|7841
|27.46
|27.27
|27.28—.25
|PrUShSPrs
|12507
|32.71
|32.25
|32.27—.57
|PrUShD3rs
|7116
|13.85
|13.63
|13.64—.37
|RegionsFn .56
|10801
|14.66
|14.44
|14.65+.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|90289
|287.76
|285.76
|287.63+2.57
|SpdrBiots .44e
|26266
|84.84
|82.88
|84.66+2.20
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|10178
|53.64
|53.21
|53.64+.71
|SpdrRetls .49e
|7510
|43.55
|43.17
|43.53+.59
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18242
|30.30
|30.05
|30.27+.40
|STMicro .40
|8179
|17.48
|17.32
|17.43+.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|7916
|39.90
|39.47
|39.72+.39
|Schwab .68f
|9764
|43.70
|42.96
|43.67+.93
|SeaLtdn
|8816
|26.50
|25.60
|26.39+.79
|SmithAOs .88
|24602
|48.19
|44.07
|44.31—3.83
|SnapIncAn
|49642
|11.22
|10.72
|11.13+.47
|SwstnEngy
|11544
|4.15
|4.07
|4.14+.04
|Sprint
|9017
|6.14
|6.03
|6.10+.03
|Squaren
|13673
|66.35
|65.05
|66.16+.93
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11319
|88.89
|88.07
|88.87+.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14819
|58.12
|57.63
|58.12+.63
|SPEngy 2.04e
|8194
|64.55
|64.21
|64.49+.44
|SPDRFncl .46e
|37816
|27.13
|26.86
|27.12+.33
|SPInds 1.12e
|7456
|75.58
|75.16
|75.54+.57
|SPTech .78e
|10183
|75.81
|75.25
|75.76+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11996
|58.43
|57.87
|58.37+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13246
|41.64
|41.22
|41.41—.56
|Target 2.56
|7659
|71.94
|71.33
|71.64+.83
|TevaPhrm .73e
|31971
|11.54
|11.28
|11.49+.05
|Transocn
|21367
|7.75
|7.46
|7.74+.33
|TurqHillRs
|12498
|1.40
|1.31
|1.32+.04
|Twilion
|18027
|142.29
|136.00
|140.40+4.95
|Twitter
|20474
|38.65
|38.05
|38.54+.64
|UberTchn
|51442
|42.39
|41.25
|41.90+.61
|USOilFd
|35238
|13.15
|13.08
|13.13+.16
|USSteel .20
|14399
|15.22
|14.93
|14.97—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|24882
|12.18
|12.08
|12.12+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|26990
|20.74
|20.53
|20.57—.22
|VnEkRus .01e
|9065
|21.37
|21.31
|21.35+.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|34392
|107.78
|106.89
|107.29—1.75
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8986
|15.66
|15.50
|15.62+.15
|VanEJrGld
|13256
|28.81
|28.56
|28.65—.30
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17135
|41.08
|40.96
|41.05+.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7210
|40.89
|40.74
|40.88+.23
|VerizonCm 2.41
|10782
|57.37
|56.82
|57.20+.39
|Visa s 1
|x10049
|164.54
|162.86
|164.45+1.91
|WPXEngy
|9022
|13.29
|12.96
|13.26+.42
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|52188
|103.73
|101.53
|103.59+3.71
|WellsFargo 1.80
|20056
|46.53
|45.97
|46.38+.54
|Yamanag .02
|10005
|2.04
|2.00
|2.02—.02
|iPtShFutn
|53746
|29.15
|28.23
|28.29—1.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.