BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 35923 31.65 31.35 31.58+.33 Agilent .66 8040 69.10 67.60 68.88+1.24 Alibaba 49784 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 35923 31.65 31.35 31.58+.33 Agilent .66 8040 69.10 67.60 68.88+1.24 Alibaba 49784 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 18310 10.04 9.97 10.03+.04 Ambev .05e 32941 4.15 4.09 4.15+.01 Anadarko 1.20 8980 73.05 72.76 72.81—.06 Annaly 1.20e 7360 9.56 9.53 9.56+.03 ArborRT 1.12f 18301 13.23 13.01 13.17—.29 AuroraCn 35120 8.79 8.65 8.68 BcoBrads .06a 11819 8.22 8.16 8.20—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 13160 4.64 4.59 4.63+.07 BkofAm .60 75290 28.77 28.43 28.73+.44 BarrickGld 10969 12.43 12.33 12.38—.12 BrMySq 1.64 23477 47.23 46.63 47.19+.56 CVSHealth 2 9467 53.14 52.61 53.09+.30 CallonPet 7745 8.36 8.10 8.35+.25 CntryLink 1m 9993 11.11 10.90 10.92—.03 ChesEng 89546 2.60 2.53 2.58+.08 Chevron 4.76 x13340 121.55 120.75 121.04+.09 CienaCorp 8804 34.22 33.08 34.06+.76 CgpVelLCrd 14291 20.53 20.24 20.51+.73 CgpVelICrd 20972 5.72 5.63 5.64—.20 Citigroup 1.80 14004 65.76 65.17 65.73+.86 ClevCliffs .20 11594 10.09 9.92 9.98+.05 CocaCola 1.60 10256 49.39 49.21 49.32+.14 Corning .80 11221 30.76 30.42 30.54+.27 Coty .50 19398 13.57 13.12 13.51+.22 DenburyR 12139 1.95 1.90 1.91+.01 DBXHvChiA .29e 9981 27.13 27.01 27.12+.43 DxSOXBrrs 31592 5.93 5.79 5.88+.31 DxGBullrs 12392 15.19 14.77 14.84—.54 DrGMBllrs .09e 29275 7.03 6.86 6.94—.26 DirSPBears 15781 20.23 19.80 19.83—.57 DxSPOGBrrs 8296 9.80 9.57 9.60—.41 DxBiotBllrs 8049 46.96 43.90 46.66+3.38 DxSPOGBls 14818 10.18 9.95 10.17+.40 DxSCBearrs 28049 9.50 9.25 9.25—.31 DrxSCBulls .41e 7899 63.21 61.63 63.19+2.00 DrxSPBulls 8797 48.72 47.73 48.66+1.33 Disney 1.76f 12052 135.98 134.81 135.81+1.13 DowDuPnt .56 8902 30.46 30.26 30.41+.31 EnCanag .07 17974 6.87 6.80 6.85+.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9915 15.09 15.01 15.04+.10 ExxonMbl 3.48f 8501 76.95 76.33 76.87+.50 Farfetchn 22401 23.90 21.83 22.10—3.23 Fitbitn 9023 5.15 5.06 5.12+.04 FordM .60a 43689 10.44 10.30 10.38+.02 FrptMcM .20 22320 11.02 10.75 10.79—.07 GenElec .04 43375 10.29 10.20 10.23—.03 Gerdau .02e 9444 3.45 3.42 3.45+.02 HalconRsn 12244 .30 .28 .28+.00 Hallibrtn .72 10397 26.05 25.67 25.87+.28 HarmonyG .05 12338 1.64 1.60 1.62—.01 HeclaM .01e 8998 1.58 1.53 1.55—.03 HPEntn .45e 7260 14.55 14.43 14.48+.06 Huyan 8023 22.05 21.08 21.11—.40 ICICIBk .16e 11285 10.87 10.80 10.86+.18 iShGold 14820 12.38 12.35 12.36—.04 iShBrazil .67e 35683 38.22 38.02 38.17—.27 iShHK .61e 7514 25.60 25.52 25.59+.17 iShSilver 10997 13.82 13.77 13.78—.07 iShChinaLC .87e 16247 41.80 41.64 41.78+.31 iShEMkts .59e 64874 41.27 41.15 41.24+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 21682 65.12 64.91 65.09+.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 21051 86.04 85.80 86.01+.30 iShR2K 1.77e 20616 155.77 154.44 155.75+1.71 iShCorEafe 1.56e 11345 60.99 60.77 60.96+.34 Infosyss 10942 10.55 10.47 10.51+.12 Inphi 7954 48.42 43.95 44.01—7.46 iSTaiwnrs 9197 33.92 33.79 33.89—.14 iShCorEM .95e 8700 49.69 49.56 49.65+.01 ItauUnHs 9352 7.88 7.83 7.86—.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 14306 111.65 110.59 111.41+1.51 JohnJn 3.80f 12994 137.96 136.97 137.90+.99 JohnContln 1.04 7415 39.16 38.93 39.00—.05 Kemet .20 10815 18.67 17.70 18.52+1.94 Keycorp .56 14964 16.86 16.66 16.85+.28 KindMorg 1f 8087 20.30 20.16 20.19+.05 Kinrossg 16142 3.16 3.10 3.12—.05 Macys 1.51 30998 21.91 21.35 21.50—.20 MarathnO .20 10939 15.72 15.53 15.70+.27 Merck 2.20 7100 79.15 77.73 79.09+1.54 MitsuUFJ 33924 4.55 4.49 4.55—.08 MorgStan 1.20 14924 44.22 43.92 44.20+.30 NYCmtyB .68 26592 10.67 10.20 10.43—.25 NewmtM .56 7957 30.70 30.27 30.35—.34 NokiaCp .19e 369298 4.99 4.89 4.96+.19 OasisPet 11201 5.64 5.51 5.62+.13 OcciPet 3.12 9258 54.62 53.72 53.84—.41 Oracle .96f 10863 55.06 54.72 55.01+.45 PG&ECp 2.12f 26840 18.25 17.80 18.16+.10 PPLCorp 1.65 7961 30.75 30.49 30.51—.14 Penney 9957 1.25 1.21 1.23—.02 PetrbrsA 8606 12.88 12.76 12.85—.04 Petrobras 17704 14.07 13.97 14.04—.12 Pfizer 1.44 21175 41.59 41.15 41.51+.36 Pinterestn 14498 29.65 28.45 29.26+.63 PUltSP500s 16756 51.28 50.25 51.22+1.36 PrUShCrds 9143 15.19 15.05 15.07—.39 ProctGam 2.87 13342 107.90 106.59 107.88+1.18 ProShSPrs 7841 27.46 27.27 27.28—.25 PrUShSPrs 12507 32.71 32.25 32.27—.57 PrUShD3rs 7116 13.85 13.63 13.64—.37 RegionsFn .56 10801 14.66 14.44 14.65+.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 90289 287.76 285.76 287.63+2.57 SpdrBiots .44e 26266 84.84 82.88 84.66+2.20 SpdrS&PRB .74e 10178 53.64 53.21 53.64+.71 SpdrRetls .49e 7510 43.55 43.17 43.53+.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 18242 30.30 30.05 30.27+.40 STMicro .40 8179 17.48 17.32 17.43+.08 Schlmbrg 2 7916 39.90 39.47 39.72+.39 Schwab .68f 9764 43.70 42.96 43.67+.93 SeaLtdn 8816 26.50 25.60 26.39+.79 SmithAOs .88 24602 48.19 44.07 44.31—3.83 SnapIncAn 49642 11.22 10.72 11.13+.47 SwstnEngy 11544 4.15 4.07 4.14+.04 Sprint 9017 6.14 6.03 6.10+.03 Squaren 13673 66.35 65.05 66.16+.93 SPHlthC 1.01e 11319 88.89 88.07 88.87+.93 SPCnSt 1.28e 14819 58.12 57.63 58.12+.63 SPEngy 2.04e 8194 64.55 64.21 64.49+.44 SPDRFncl .46e 37816 27.13 26.86 27.12+.33 SPInds 1.12e 7456 75.58 75.16 75.54+.57 SPTech .78e 10183 75.81 75.25 75.76+.46 SPUtil 1.55e 11996 58.43 57.87 58.37+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 13246 41.64 41.22 41.41—.56 Target 2.56 7659 71.94 71.33 71.64+.83 TevaPhrm .73e 31971 11.54 11.28 11.49+.05 Transocn 21367 7.75 7.46 7.74+.33 TurqHillRs 12498 1.40 1.31 1.32+.04 Twilion 18027 142.29 136.00 140.40+4.95 Twitter 20474 38.65 38.05 38.54+.64 UberTchn 51442 42.39 41.25 41.90+.61 USOilFd 35238 13.15 13.08 13.13+.16 USSteel .20 14399 15.22 14.93 14.97—.09 ValeSA .29e 24882 12.18 12.08 12.12+.12 VanEGold .06e 26990 20.74 20.53 20.57—.22 VnEkRus .01e 9065 21.37 21.31 21.35+.18 VnEkSemi .58e 34392 107.78 106.89 107.29—1.75 VEckOilSvc .47e 8986 15.66 15.50 15.62+.15 VanEJrGld 13256 28.81 28.56 28.65—.30 VangEmg 1.10e 17135 41.08 40.96 41.05+.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 7210 40.89 40.74 40.88+.23 VerizonCm 2.41 10782 57.37 56.82 57.20+.39 Visa s 1 x10049 164.54 162.86 164.45+1.91 WPXEngy 9022 13.29 12.96 13.26+.42 WalMart 2.12f 52188 103.73 101.53 103.59+3.71 WellsFargo 1.80 20056 46.53 45.97 46.38+.54 Yamanag .02 10005 2.04 2.00 2.02—.02 iPtShFutn 53746 29.15 28.23 28.29—1.07 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.