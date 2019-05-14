BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 10373 16.40 16.20 16.35+.24 AKSteel 9270 2.32 2.25 2.28+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 75230 31.26 30.62 31.22+.75 AbbVie…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|10373
|16.40
|16.20
|16.35+.24
|AKSteel
|9270
|2.32
|2.25
|2.28+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|75230
|31.26
|30.62
|31.22+.75
|AbbVie 4.28
|9139
|78.94
|77.00
|78.31+1.44
|AlcoaCp
|7318
|25.30
|24.70
|25.25+.71
|Alibaba
|40411
|174.60
|171.48
|172.01+2.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11450
|9.90
|9.82
|9.88+.09
|Ambev .05e
|24971
|4.30
|4.26
|4.28—.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|6813
|51.26
|50.73
|51.23+.51
|Anadarko 1.20
|10878
|72.98
|72.80
|72.86+.09
|Annaly 1.20e
|10050
|9.59
|9.57
|9.57+.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|25875
|38.00
|37.75
|37.92+.64
|AuroraCn
|32256
|8.29
|8.10
|8.29+.27
|Avon
|13445
|3.23
|3.09
|3.13+.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|12980
|41.67
|41.52
|41.57+.34
|BcBilVArg .27e
|11185
|5.67
|5.64
|5.66+.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|8717
|8.50
|8.42
|8.43—.01
|BkofAm .60
|63449
|28.45
|28.21
|28.43+.18
|BarrickGld
|11768
|12.33
|12.19
|12.31
|BestIncn
|7088
|5.86
|4.86
|4.93—.50
|Boeing 8.22
|7525
|340.00
|337.23
|339.25+1.88
|BrMySq 1.64
|11670
|46.44
|45.99
|46.33+.43
|CVSHealth 2
|10177
|54.23
|53.75
|53.82+.00
|CannTrHln
|18682
|6.21
|5.91
|6.18+.45
|CanopyGrn
|10983
|45.45
|44.61
|45.02+1.26
|CntryLink 1m
|13478
|10.87
|10.62
|10.86+.35
|ChesEng
|103837
|2.53
|2.42
|2.52+.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|15714
|19.35
|19.04
|19.22+.78
|CgpVelICrd
|13816
|6.09
|5.98
|6.04—.24
|Citigroup 1.80
|18296
|64.78
|64.35
|64.70+.32
|ClevCliffs .20
|9204
|9.94
|9.76
|9.88+.04
|CocaCola 1.60
|20758
|49.09
|48.35
|49.06+1.01
|Coty .50
|31908
|12.04
|11.80
|12.01+.28
|CousPrp .29f
|8710
|9.23
|9.15
|9.20+.01
|DenburyR
|14669
|1.90
|1.82
|1.87+.08
|DeutschBk .12e
|9353
|7.69
|7.61
|7.64—.01
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|19522
|26.44
|26.32
|26.37+.71
|DxSOXBrrs
|27400
|6.01
|5.84
|5.93—.24
|DxGBullrs
|12697
|15.57
|15.23
|15.50—.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|31200
|7.43
|7.25
|7.32—.07
|DirSPBears
|13046
|21.09
|20.84
|20.95—.34
|DxSPOGBls
|15568
|9.25
|8.97
|9.24+.43
|DxSCBearrs
|23668
|10.03
|9.84
|9.95—.08
|DirxChiBull .38e
|7820
|19.22
|18.91
|18.98+.79
|DrxSPBulls
|12384
|46.36
|45.82
|46.13+.77
|Disney 1.76f
|20583
|133.62
|132.05
|132.66+1.32
|DowDuPnt .56
|9405
|30.63
|30.31
|30.48+.24
|DukeEngy 3.71
|8341
|87.62
|86.56
|87.12—.93
|EnCanag .07
|27992
|6.64
|6.47
|6.63+.24
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11040
|15.00
|14.85
|14.90+.12
|EnscoRrs
|10952
|11.33
|11.00
|11.30+.40
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|8710
|76.42
|75.81
|76.39+.68
|FNBCpPA .48
|7798
|11.47
|11.24
|11.27—.20
|FordM .60a
|41439
|10.23
|10.13
|10.17+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|12807
|10.94
|10.80
|10.86+.15
|GenElec .04
|60554
|9.100
|9.91
|9.96+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|7197
|37.16
|36.68
|36.96+.40
|Gerdau .02e
|14771
|3.50
|3.44
|3.47+.05
|HPInc .64
|7893
|18.36
|18.17
|18.27
|HalconRsn
|69086
|.40
|.32
|.38+.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|9789
|25.21
|24.76
|25.19+.54
|HeclaM .01e
|14482
|1.62
|1.55
|1.61+.03
|HPEntn .45e
|7318
|14.29
|14.19
|14.22+.06
|Huyan
|10704
|20.44
|19.60
|20.26+.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|9337
|10.79
|10.75
|10.79+.17
|iShGold
|20984
|12.44
|12.42
|12.42—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|25843
|39.12
|38.89
|38.93+.09
|iShHK .61e
|6815
|25.29
|25.19
|25.21+.30
|iShSilver
|14737
|13.92
|13.87
|13.88+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|56702
|41.37
|41.14
|41.20+.58
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|7965
|284.87
|283.75
|284.39+1.59
|iShEMkts .59e
|148649
|41.17
|40.98
|41.03+.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7981
|125.65
|125.46
|125.64—.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16278
|64.36
|64.21
|64.26+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|29654
|85.66
|85.53
|85.61+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22650
|152.60
|151.70
|152.11+.48
|iShChina .61e
|11728
|58.92
|58.45
|58.56+.72
|Intelsat
|10126
|23.48
|22.06
|22.94+1.07
|iSTaiwnrs
|8445
|34.02
|33.88
|33.93+.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|32456
|49.57
|49.34
|49.38+.49
|ItauUnHs
|12337
|8.08
|8.00
|8.01+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|13425
|110.55
|109.50
|110.23+.78
|Keycorp .56
|6921
|16.66
|16.52
|16.63+.10
|KindMorg 1f
|11393
|19.94
|19.72
|19.90+.23
|Macys 1.51
|17008
|21.76
|21.08
|21.15—.44
|MarathnO .20
|x11766
|15.37
|15.03
|15.35+.37
|MarathPts 2.12
|9058
|51.36
|50.69
|51.01+.29
|Merck 2.20
|7651
|77.80
|77.36
|77.70+.53
|MorgStan 1.20
|11751
|44.27
|44.04
|44.19+.01
|Nabors .24
|10010
|3.67
|3.56
|3.63+.07
|NewmtM .56
|7844
|30.89
|30.63
|30.81—.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|64070
|4.85
|4.82
|4.84+.02
|OasisPet
|11175
|5.14
|5.00
|5.13+.19
|OcciPet 3.12
|8155
|54.70
|54.15
|54.28+.11
|Oracle .96f
|11265
|54.06
|53.36
|53.99+.56
|Petrobras
|8075
|14.45
|14.32
|14.38+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|22169
|40.87
|40.56
|40.67+.10
|Pinterestn
|10790
|27.96
|27.02
|27.20+.57
|PUltSP500s
|11147
|48.82
|48.25
|48.58+.77
|PrUShCrds
|8292
|15.86
|15.68
|15.76—.44
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|7833
|106.14
|105.67
|105.97—.14
|ProShSPrs
|10335
|27.84
|27.73
|27.79—.14
|PrUShSPrs
|11586
|33.61
|33.34
|33.47—.36
|PrUShD3rs
|7653
|14.43
|14.30
|14.35—.21
|RegionsFn .56
|13378
|14.44
|14.28
|14.33—.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|95396
|282.97
|281.85
|282.49+1.63
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7406
|81.29
|80.38
|80.47+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8645
|53.22
|52.77
|52.91+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32352
|29.30
|28.98
|29.28+.52
|STMicro .40
|12500
|16.75
|16.55
|16.66+.95
|Schlmbrg 2
|12085
|39.18
|38.36
|39.13+.97
|Schwab .68f
|x6883
|44.32
|43.62
|44.25+.61
|SnapIncAn
|37738
|10.44
|10.20
|10.43+.32
|SwstnEngy
|18510
|4.06
|3.99
|4.04+.10
|Sprint
|30775
|6.03
|5.94
|5.98—.05
|Squaren
|13253
|63.35
|62.48
|62.94+.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13735
|88.11
|87.47
|87.72+.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9977
|57.14
|56.84
|57.11+.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10439
|63.70
|63.23
|63.66+.71
|SPDRFncl .46e
|48830
|26.85
|26.71
|26.84+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|15418
|74.55
|74.27
|74.48+.38
|SPTech .78e
|18521
|74.13
|73.62
|73.93+.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23795
|58.62
|58.22
|58.49—.09
|TALEducs
|9198
|34.83
|33.78
|34.75+1.19
|TaiwSemi .73e
|6871
|41.67
|41.40
|41.56+.57
|TakedaPhn
|7638
|19.00
|18.00
|18.32—1.17
|Target 2.56
|x9881
|71.04
|70.24
|70.39—.65
|TevaPhrm .73e
|22910
|12.49
|12.23
|12.38+.15
|Transocn
|18081
|7.34
|7.16
|7.34+.28
|TurqHillRs
|13476
|1.34
|1.25
|1.26—.07
|Twilion
|7677
|126.65
|124.22
|125.49+2.10
|Twitter
|18080
|37.11
|36.60
|36.69+.10
|UBSGrp .69e
|6928
|11.75
|11.70
|11.73—.06
|UberTchn
|117411
|38.50
|36.85
|36.92—.18
|USOilFd
|30227
|12.88
|12.81
|12.84+.16
|USSteel .20
|18133
|14.95
|14.65
|14.92+.20
|ValeSA .29e
|18204
|12.07
|11.98
|12.01+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|38677
|20.90
|20.74
|20.86—.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|12622
|21.07
|20.99
|21.02+.36
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|19928
|107.29
|106.36
|106.81+1.47
|VanEJrGld
|9547
|29.32
|29.08
|29.17—.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16322
|40.86
|40.67
|40.71+.43
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7083
|40.44
|40.33
|40.37+.28
|Vereit .55
|8362
|8.48
|8.44
|8.46—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|11534
|57.19
|56.50
|57.01+.26
|Vipshop
|8294
|8.10
|7.93
|8.09+.39
|Visa s 1
|7374
|159.29
|157.94
|159.24+1.91
|WellsFargo 1.80
|33432
|46.43
|45.98
|46.32—.01
|ZayoGrp
|8825
|33.04
|32.86
|32.98+.06
|iPtShFutn
|68650
|31.44
|30.72
|31.03—1.42
|—————————
