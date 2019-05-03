Bank of America gets a new D.C. market president

Bank of America has tapped Senior Vice President and public affairs executive Larry Di Rita to be its new market president for Greater Washington. Di Rita, who has been helping manage public relations, corporate communications…

Di Rita, who has been helping manage public relations, corporate communications and brand positioning for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank since 2006, will replace current Market President Jeff Wood. Wood is staying with the bank and shifting to the role of regional managing director for private wealth management in the Mountain West region, based in Los Angeles, according to a bank announcement Friday.

Wood, who is returning to his wealth management roots after working for years with Merrill Lynch, had in turn stepped in for longtime president Bill Couper, who retired in 2012 after 40 years with Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

Given his sphere of influence, Di Rita’s appointment brings a national spotlight to the D.C. market, where the bank employs about 2,500 from Frederick, Maryland, to Fredericksburg, Virginia. A longtime D.C. resident,…