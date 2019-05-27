Autism Spectrum Therapies

An array of therapies are available that can help manage the symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and help people with ASD reach their educational and social potential, says Dr. Wendy J. Ross, a developmental and…

An array of therapies are available that can help manage the symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and help people with ASD reach their educational and social potential, says Dr. Wendy J. Ross, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician who’s director of Jefferson Health’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity in Philadelphia.

“If I were a parent of a child with autism, I’d consider everything,” Ross says. “I had one patient who for 16 years was nonverbal and now uses a letter board to communicate. For someone who’s nonverbal, he’s extremely eloquent. I think there’s always potential in people.”

ASD, which impairs a child’s ability to communicate and interact with others, manifests itself differently for each person. Common ASD behaviors include:

— Poor eye contact.

— A lack of facial expression.

— A resistance to cuddling or hand-holding.

— Lack of outward emotions.

— Inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behavior with others.

— Repetitive body movements like rocking, spinning or hand-flapping.

— A strong need for routine.

— An obsessive attachment to objects like keys or rubber bands.

— A preoccupation with a topic, such as numbers or maps.

The earlier a child with ASD gets treatment, the better, Ross says. The most obvious signs of ASD tend to appear between ages 2 and 3, and the average age of diagnosis in the U.S. is between 4 and 5, according to Autism Speaks, a global advocacy organization that supports people with autism and their families. About 44% of children diagnosed with ASD have average to above average intellectual ability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one-third have an intellectual disability.

[See: 10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health.]

Non-Pharmacological Therapies for ASD

A variety of non-pharmacological therapies can help people with ASD improve their use of speech and language and their social skills, says Kiti Freier Randall, a pediatric neurodevelopmental psychologist at Loma Linda University Health Care in Loma Linda, California. She’s also medical director of the Inland Empire Autism Assessment Center of Excellence. For parents of a child with ASD, getting a comprehensive evaluation is crucial to determining which type of therapy is best for their son or daughter, she says. “Whatever therapy your child is involved in, be engaged and learn the strategies,” Randall says. “We learn by repetition in multiple environments. I can learn something repetitively at school and use it there, but I may need to learn it at home, too.”

Here are some commonly used non-pharmaceutical therapies for people with ASD:

— Applied behavioral analysis.

— Floortime.

— Occupational therapy.

— TEACCH.

— Speech therapy.

— Relationship development intervention.

Here is how these therapies work:

1. Applied behavioral analysis.

The goal of ABA is to “increase behaviors that are helpful and decrease behaviors that are harmful or affect learning,” according to Autism Speaks. ABA aims to:

— Increase language and communication skills.

— Improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics.

— Decrease problem behaviors.

ABA can involve positive reinforcement to encourage or discourage certain types of behaviors, Ross says. For example, if a child is not consistently answering to his or her name, the ABA therapist can offer the child’s favorite object or activity as a reward for responding to his or her name. Or consider a child who refuses to clean up a play area after play time. A therapist could gently place her hand on the child’s hand to guide the cleanup, while praising the youngster instead of letting him or her escape the task with a tantrum, Ross says. (In ABA, reinforcers are typically given only with parental approval).

2. Floortime.

Floortime is sometimes an alternative to ABA therapies or used in combination with ABA, according to Autism Speaks. The name of the therapy derives from the fact that it promotes parents getting down on the floor to play and interact with their child with ASD. Floortime aims to improve emotional and intellectual growth. It promotes:

— Self-regulation and interest in the world.

— Intimacy, or engagement in relationships.

— Two-way communication.

— Complex communication.

— Emotional ideas.

— Emotional thinking.

The floortime approach is good for building interactive skills in a child with ASD, Ross says. A typical floortime therapy session involves the parent or therapist joining in the child’s activities — say, playing with toy cars — and engaging with the youngster. “If a child is rolling a toy car back and forth looking at the wheels, I’d start a narrative,” Ross says. “I’d say, ‘Oh, the car is going to the zoo.’ The goal is to build interactive skills.”

3. Occupational therapy.

“I’m a huge fan of occupational therapy, because it addresses the child and the environment.” Ross says. An occupational therapist helps someone with ASD “work on cognitive, physical, social and motor skills,” according to Autism Speaks. This type of therapy helps people with ASD improve their learning and playing skills and abilities to take care of their basic day-to-day needs. According to Autism Speaks, common goals of occupational therapy include:

— Independent dressing.

— Eating.

— Grooming.

— Using the bathroom.

— Improving fine motor skills like writing, coloring and cutting with scissors.

OT for someone with ASD often involves the therapist writing a series of goals for the child, like dressing himself or herself, Ross says. The therapist might reward the youngster with a favorite video or toy when the child reaches a goal.

[See: 15 Ways Occupational Therapy Can Help You.]

4. TEACCH.

TEACCH is a clinical training and research program developed in the 1960s. The TEACCH Autism Program at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, conducts training for educators, mental health providers, caregivers, residential care providers and others who work with kids and adults with ASD. TEACCH’s structured teaching methodologies are based on an understanding of autism as a neurological learning disability, says Laura Klinger, director of the program. Visual supports and other routine strategies are used to help individuals with autism understand their environment and the expectations of others, she says. TEACCH is widely used in classroom settings for children with autism, says Tanya Scott, chief business development officer and founder of Juvo, a firm that provides behavioral health services to people with autism and other special needs in Oakland, California, and Northeast Massachusetts. She’s also a board certified behavior analyst. “(TEACCH) uses visual tools like a checklist made with pictures instead of words to show a student what activities (he or she) needs to independently complete before they earn some down time to do something they want, such as read or draw,” she says.

5. Speech therapy.

Speech therapy can help people with autism “improve their verbal, nonverbal and social communication,” according to Autism Speaks. A speech therapist can help someone with ASD improve their speaking skills and ability to read nonverbal cues. Among the skills speech therapy can work on are:

— Strengthening the muscles in the neck, jaw and mouth.

— Making clearer speech sounds.

— Matching emotions with the correct facial expression.

— Understanding body language.

— Responding to questions.

— Matching a picture with its meaning.

— Using a speech app on an iPad to produce the correct word.

— Modulating tone of voice.

[See: 10 Ways to Support Self-Sufficiency for People With Disabilities.]

6. Relationship development intervention.

RDI is a family-based behavioral treatment that focuses on the core symptoms of autism and promotes building social and emotional skills. In many programs, therapists train parents to become, in effect, the primary RDI therapist for their child. Relationship development intervention can help people with ASD form emotional bonds and share experiences with others, according to Autism Speaks. In RDI, a parent may limit how much a child uses spoken language, which encourages the youngster to focus on eye contact and nonverbal communication.

RDI aims to promote:

— The ability to learn from the emotional and subjective experience of others.

— The skills to observe and control one’s own behavior to successfully participate in social relationships.

— The capacity to use language and nonverbal communication to express curiosity, invite others to interact, share feelings and perceptions and plan with others.

— The ability to alter plans in response to changing circumstances.

— The capacity to put situations into context and solve problems that lack clear-cut or “right or wrong” solutions.

— The ability to use past experiences to anticipate future possibilities.

Pharmacological Therapies for People With ASD

There are no medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration to improve the core symptoms of autism. The FDA has approved two medications to treat irritability associated with ASD, Ross says. The two medications are aripiprazole, which is known by the brand names Abilify, Abilify Maintena and Aristada, and risperidone, which is widely known by the brand name Risperidal. Both medications carry the risk of serious side effects, like an increased risk of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, Ross says. “They’re scary,” she says of the side effects. In 2016, the FDA warned that “uncontrollable urges to gamble, binge eat, shop and have sex” had been reported with the use of aripiprazole, including its brand names and generic medications. “These impulse-control problems are rare, but they may result in harm to the patient and others if not recognized,” according to the FDA safety announcement.

More from U.S. News

13 Tips for Getting Kids Health-Ready for Back to School

The 11 Most Dangerous Places in Your Home for Babies and Small Kids

7 Ways to Build Resilience for Crises and Everyday Life Challenges

Autism Spectrum Therapies originally appeared on usnews.com