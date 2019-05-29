Atlanta company makes first shopping center buy in D.C. area, and it may be looking for more

A Giant Food-anchored shopping center in Bowie has sold to a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The all-cash acquisition of the 264,152-square-foot Free State marks the first buy in Greater Washington for New…

The all-cash acquisition of the 264,152-square-foot Free State marks the first buy in Greater Washington for New Market Properties LLC, a Preferred Apartment company that focuses on grocery anchored shopping centers. The seller appears to be Rockville-based Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), which listed Free State among its assets in its most recent quarterly earnings report. Maryland records list the owner as FLV Free State LTD Partnership.

Terms were not disclosed. The property last sold in 2007 for $64 million, and has an assessed value currently of about $35 million.

Free State, located at 15500 Annapolis Road, covers 29 acres and counts among its tenants T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and Office Depot. The Giant stands at 73,000 square feet.

The purchase bulks up New Market’s portfolio to 47 shopping centers across nine states, largely in the…