Asana Partners moves into D.C. with new retail acquisitions

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Asana Partners came onto Greater Washington’s real estate scene buying up retail space in Old Town Alexandria. Now, it’s looking north to D.C.

An entity affiliated with Asana purchased two retail condominiums in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, near the Navy Yard, for $7.1 million, deed records show. The units are located in the Bower condominium building at 1300 Fourth St. SE, which was developed by PN Hoffman and opened last year. The Bower has a total of 12,000 square feet of retail space, according to our previous reporting.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the condominiums were occupied; we’ve reached out to PN Hoffman for more information on which retail spaces were sold and will update this post when we learn more. Reed Kracke, director of development for Asana Partners, declined to comment.

Asana Partners, which was formed in 2015 by two former Edens executives, has been flexing its muscles in the retail market in Old Town…