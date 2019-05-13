Are Fermented Foods Good for Digestive Health?

Fermented foods and drinks like kombucha tea are getting a lot of attention of late and enjoying a surge in popularity. Of course the process that fundamentally changes a wide variety of what lands on…

Of course the process that fundamentally changes a wide variety of what lands on tables and is poured into glasses, from yogurt and the fermented milk drink kefir to wine, isn’t new — not by a long shot. “Fermentation has been around for thousands of years, and it was originally used to preserve food,” says Torey Armul, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Columbus, Ohio, and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Before refrigerators and high-tech food packaging that we have today, our ancestors have long used fermentation to extend the shelf life of perishable foods — cheeses, dairy foods, vegetables and alcohol.” This chemical breakdown that alters composition to make or enhance many endeared foods and drinks is achieved by adding elements like whey or yeast or live bacteria.

Beyond reducing food waste and being used to enhance taste, the focus more recently has turned to the potential health benefits of consuming fermented foods. “The probiotics that are created through fermentation are very beneficial for digestive health,” Armul says. “Fermented foods produce bacteria … and when you eat that, it adds to the healthy bacteria in your gut.”

The process may even make the foods themselves healthier in some instances. “Fermenting foods can also change the nutritional content a little bit. It can increase the B vitamins in a food,” Armul says. “That has been linked to bowel regularity, even improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar control. There’s a lot of things that happen when a food is fermented — the probiotics, the nutritional value of things and (it’s) easier to break down — that can lead to benefits to your gut health.”

Adds Erica Ingraham, a registered dietitian nutritionist and yoga teacher based in Arlington, Virginia area: “What we’ve determined is that not only does it help preserve foods and make them last longer, but it can help with the digestive process, and it can also make certain nutrients more bioavailable — meaning more readily and easily accessible by our bodies.” Eating probiotic-rich foods can also provide other benefits, too — like supporting the immune system, she says.

However, much still remains to be studied to better understand to what degree the science may — or may not — underscore the buzz around fermented foods. A 2017 research review published in the Current Opinion in Biotechnology found that, generally speaking, research is still limited regarding the potential health benefits of fermented foods; and there’s not enough data to, say, recommend consuming a certain daily amount of these foods or drink as part of dietary guidelines. And while live bacteria, or probiotics are thought to add to the healthy mix of microbes in our gut — determining to what extent eating fermented foods with those microbes may actually improve our gut health still requires further study.

Adding Fermented Foods to Your Diet — If You Weren’t Eating Them Already

But even as many questions remain, most experts agree that it’s worth having some fermented foods in one’s diet — if you don’t already (whether you’re aware of that are not).

Some things are clearly established, too — such as how fermentation transforms foods and makes things like lactose easier to digest, notes Maria Marco, a professor of food science and technology at UC Davis, and lead author of the 2017 review in Current Opinion in Biotechnology. Even at a cellular level, fermentation helps in this way. “I’m a proponent to include these foods, because first of all they are changing the way that the microbes have already started to break down the macromolecular structure of those foods for us,” Marco says. “And that helps with digestion.”

Microbes used in fermentation do the type of work that normally occurs only after a person has eaten.” It’s almost like predigested food that we’re eating. Fermented foods tend to be a little easier to digest for us, because it’s already been started by the bacteria,” she says. “That’s why some people that may be lactose intolerant can actually eat yogurt or kefir.” And the result of that kind of predigestion process is usually more appetizing than it may sound, too, though of course individual tastes vary.

Some fermented foods experts suggest trying if you haven’t already include:

— Yogurt

— Kefir

— Sauerkraut

— Kimchi, a traditional Korean cuisine featuring fermented vegetables

— Tempeh or miso, made from fermented soybeans

— Kombucha tea

In our modern, industrialized food culture though, just because something is said to be fermented doesn’t mean you’re getting live microbes. On store shelves, it’s a little harder to actually find fermented foods that haven’t been pasteurized — where all the healthy bacteria has been killed off with high heat, Armul says. “So make sure you look for the term live cultures on your yogurt and your kefir — and that lets you know that bacteria is still live and active,” she says. With other fermented foods it can be trickier to get store-bought versions with live cultures, “like the sauerkraut you buy in a jar that’s usually been pasteurized for food safety,” she says.

Speaking of sauerkraut — which has a strong taste that accounts for the love or hate reaction people have to it — dietary experts say there’s no point in pushing things so far that you’re eating foods you don’t like. “Even knowing the health benefits, some of these things are just not for me. So I pick and choose. I’m a yogurt girl more than sauerkraut girl,” Armul says.

“You can also risk having upset stomach, especially with kombucha tea or something like that,” she says. Given the live bacteria, some fermented foods “can be a little unsettling sometimes to your stomach,” Armul says. While overall, consuming fermented foods may provide a net benefit and keep things moving through the digestive tract, so to speak, how palatable they are and how well you stomach them is still something worth considering, experts say.

Whatever suits your tastes, to get the full benefits from fermented foods with live microbes that aren’t available in the store, one workaround is to do the fermentation yourself. If you’re game and able, follow recipes — from chefs, cooks or dietitians you trust — to make fermented foods to your liking.

You have options, whether you make it on your own or buy fermented foods that haven’t been pasteurized from a local Japanese or Korean restaurant.

One caution, however, for anyone who is immune-compromised — who may be sick, elderly or pregnant, for example — experts recommend taking a more cautious approach, like eating foods that have been pasteurized. “Make sure you get a go-ahead from your doctor,” Armul says. “Make sure you don’t have any reason to be immune compromised.” But otherwise it would be safe to kind of make your own or buy fermented foods with live cultures.

Whether you do your own fermentation or especially if you get fermented foods at the store or a restaurant, watch out for added salt and sugar, which are often used in significant quantities in fermented products. Instead, flavor things in other ways, like adding fruit to plain or vanilla yogurt that doesn’t have a lot of added sugar.

And, of course, if it’s not obvious: Don’t drink booze in excess in the name of fermented health benefits.

Staying Balanced

While incorporating fermented foods may be helpful, don’t expect that embracing the new food and drink darling will make up for an otherwise out-of-whack diet, either. And attend to non-food factors, like stress, that are seemingly tying your stomach in knots as well.

“Nobody’s eating enough fruits and vegetables,” Armul emphasizes — a bedrock dietary concern that’s so often goes ignored. “These are the nutritional powerhouses, and these are the best foods for your gut.” Fruits and veggies naturally contain probiotics of their own that support your gut bacteria, she notes. In addition, along with whole grains, they’re loaded with fiber that helps keep your bowels regular and supports a healthy immune system and a healthy digestive system, she says.

So while fermented foods that contain probiotics are getting a lot of buzz, and it’s worthwhile incorporating them, experts emphasize taking a complete approach. “It’s not a kind of one-and-done solution,” Ingraham says. “Usually digestive health really requires action in several different areas,” she says, “including stress management.” In addition to addressing non-dietary factors, she says consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables and whole grains supports gut health and diversity within the microbiome.

