Aperiomics lands deal for new HQ

Aperiomics Inc., a Northern Virginia biotech with a test to diagnose mysterious chronic infections, is relocating its corporate headquarters within Loudoun County. The local startup will move from 45085 University Drive in Ashburn to a…

Aperiomics Inc., a Northern Virginia biotech with a test to diagnose mysterious chronic infections, is relocating its corporate headquarters within Loudoun County.

The local startup will move from 45085 University Drive in Ashburn to a 4,700-square-foot space at 45925 Horseshoe Drive in Sterling, about 10 minutes down the road. Lease terms are still being finalized, CEO Crystal Icenhour said, and the company is planning to move in June.

The building, owned by Franklin Street Properties Corp., is within one of the county’s two opportunity zones. Opportunity zones are census tracts identified in the 2017 tax reform law that offer incentives for investment of capital gains.

“I think the benefit of being there is the incentives to have other groups come in after us and continue to develop and put companies in,” Icenhour said.

The location was attractive, she said, because of proximity to surrounding health care leaders, the area’s growing reputation as a tech hub and access to…