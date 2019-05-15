AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

Want a bridge? Trump blurs line between governing, campaign White House escalates resistance to House probes NYC mayor announces Iowa trip ahead of expected 2020 entry Alabama law moves abortion to the center of 2020…
Want a bridge? Trump blurs line between governing, campaign
White House escalates resistance to House probes
NYC mayor announces Iowa trip ahead of expected 2020 entry
Alabama law moves abortion to the center of 2020 campaign
Trump pardons author of flattering Trump biography
Trump to launch new immigration overhaul push
Trump issues order apparently aimed at China’s Huawei
Perdue says farmer aid package still a work in progress
Senate backs appeals court judge from Calif. as Dems protest
Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.