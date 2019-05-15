202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 12:00 am 05/15/2019 12:00am
Share

Want a bridge? Trump blurs line between governing, campaign

White House escalates resistance to House probes

NYC mayor announces Iowa trip ahead of expected 2020 entry

Alabama law moves abortion to the center of 2020 campaign

Trump pardons author of flattering Trump biography

Trump to launch new immigration overhaul push

Trump issues order apparently aimed at China’s Huawei

Perdue says farmer aid package still a work in progress

Senate backs appeals court judge from Calif. as Dems protest

Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!