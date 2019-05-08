AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 12:00 am 05/08/2019 12:00am
On Trump’s tax returns, many unanswered questions

Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Donald Trump Jr.

House panel votes Barr in contempt, escalating Trump dispute

Trump’s Iran policy put to test as end to nuclear deal looms

The Latest: Trump: Don’t worry about US-China trade talks

Sessions, Christie say US not facing ‘constitutional crisis’

Trump promises more hurricane relief for Florida Panhandle

TV pitches for prescription drugs will have to include price

AP FACT CHECK: Trump brings Puerto Rico fiction to Florida

Pence slams district court rulings against Trump policies

