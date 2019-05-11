AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Self-impeach? Talk shifts toward Trump defiance of Congress For Harris, memories of a warrior mother guide her campaign Shanahan says military won’t leave until border is secure Trump has long seen previous US trade agreements…
Self-impeach? Talk shifts toward Trump defiance of Congress
For Harris, memories of a warrior mother guide her campaign
Shanahan says military won’t leave until border is secure
Trump has long seen previous US trade agreements as losers
Trump’s tariffs on China: What are they? How do they work?
Trump says voters don’t care about his personal tax returns
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fog of misinformation on trade
Trump’s tweeting about Russia probe, China trade
Beto O’Rourke plans ‘reintroduction’ as 2020 buzz fizzles
Trump lawyer Giuliani threatens, then abandons, Ukraine trip
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.