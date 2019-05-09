202
AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 12:00 am 05/09/2019 12:00am
Trump to nominate Shanahan for top Pentagon post

Democratic presidential candidates embrace staff unionizing

Crisis point? High stakes in Trump’s showdown with Congress

Trump calls on Congress to end ‘surprise medical bills’

Sen. Burr takes GOP fire over Trump Jr subpoena

Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at iconic Hollywood gay bar

Escalation in Trump tariffs looms over US-China trade talks

Trump backs Fla. plan to import lower-cost meds from abroad

Former Trump campaign advisers say Biden would be tough foe

Hundreds gather at ceremony to bid farewell to Rosenstein

