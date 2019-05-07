AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:00 am 05/07/2019 12:00am
Top US diplomat makes secret Iraq trip amid Iran tensions

White House launches new uphill bid to overhaul immigration

US to send hospital ship to help with Venezuelan refugees

Biden in Nevada: Trump uses immigration ‘to demonize people’

Newspaper: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994

Barack Obama’s book not expected to be released in 2019

Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts

Ex-White House lawyer defies House subpoena for Mueller docs

Gillibrand says she’ll only pick judges who back Roe v. Wade

US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat

