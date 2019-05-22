AP Top Political News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 12:00 am 05/22/2019 12:00am
Trump’s campaign centered on fighting Democrats, not policy

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

US officials say foreign election hacking is inevitable

3 minutes: Trump meeting with Democrats goes bust in a flash

Warren campaign releases bankruptcy cases she assisted in

Trump stalks out on Democrats, demands end of investigations

Q&A: The Democratic debate over impeaching President Trump

Justice Department to turn over some Mueller documents

New York puts Democrats a step closer to Trump tax returns

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

