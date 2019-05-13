202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 12:00 am 05/13/2019 12:00am
Share

AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families

Trump Jr. subpoena came after he backed out of interviews

AP source: Prosecutor to examine Russia probe origins

Ocasio-Cortez: No ‘middle ground’ on fighting climate change

Rosenstein: Russia probe justified, closing it wasn’t option

Trump targets Pell Grant money for NASA’s budget boost

Enough GOP senators return to end Oregon tax bill standoff

China retaliates on tariffs, stock markets go into a slide

Activists at Venezuela Embassy served with eviction notice

Dems say Trump, GOP, twisting Tlaib’s Holocaust remarks

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!