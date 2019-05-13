AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families Trump Jr. subpoena came after he backed out of interviews AP source: Prosecutor to examine Russia probe origins Ocasio-Cortez: No ‘middle ground’ on fighting climate change Rosenstein: Russia…
AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families
Trump Jr. subpoena came after he backed out of interviews
AP source: Prosecutor to examine Russia probe origins
Ocasio-Cortez: No ‘middle ground’ on fighting climate change
Rosenstein: Russia probe justified, closing it wasn’t option
Trump targets Pell Grant money for NASA’s budget boost
Enough GOP senators return to end Oregon tax bill standoff
China retaliates on tariffs, stock markets go into a slide
Activists at Venezuela Embassy served with eviction notice
Dems say Trump, GOP, twisting Tlaib’s Holocaust remarks
