AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:00 am 05/31/2019 12:00am
US acting defense chief calls out China over South China Sea

On eve of UK visit, Trump backs Boris Johnson, dings duchess

Transcript of Trump lawyer message in Flynn case is released

Ex-Roger Stone aide testifies on WikiLeaks before grand jury

Trump to make 2020 bid official – again – at Florida rally

The Latest: Shanahan calls out China over South China Sea

Trump’s tariff plan shows the risks he’s willing to take

Trump to award Medal of Freedom to ‘Trumponomics’ co-author

Biden, Harris friendship faces the test of a campaign

California Dems in crisis as presidential hopefuls descend

