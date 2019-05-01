202
AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 12:00 am 05/01/2019 12:00am
Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff

US hopes for Venezuela change fizzle for 3rd time this year

Trump, GOP states ask appeals court to kill ‘Obamacare’

The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats after Barr testimony

Barr, Mueller trade barbs as Russia probe rift goes public

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Barr distort Mueller report findings

O’Rourke reverses course, rejects big fossil fuel donations

Biden’s rise tests Trump plan of casting foes as socialists

Trump says violence against people of all faiths must end

‘The Mueller Report’ is officially a best-seller

