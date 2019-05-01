AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff US hopes for Venezuela change fizzle for 3rd time this year Trump, GOP states ask appeals court to kill ‘Obamacare’ The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats after Barr…
Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff
US hopes for Venezuela change fizzle for 3rd time this year
Trump, GOP states ask appeals court to kill ‘Obamacare’
The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats after Barr testimony
Barr, Mueller trade barbs as Russia probe rift goes public
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Barr distort Mueller report findings
O’Rourke reverses course, rejects big fossil fuel donations
Biden’s rise tests Trump plan of casting foes as socialists
Trump says violence against people of all faiths must end
‘The Mueller Report’ is officially a best-seller
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.