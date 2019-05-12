202
AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 12:00 am 05/12/2019 12:00am
Channeling maybe-yes, maybe-no Mueller: Speak, Bob, speak!

White House hopefuls swarm rival’s home turf of California

Top WH adviser Kudlow admits US consumers pay tariffs

Manning refusing to testify at grand jury probing WikiLeaks

Pompeo skips Moscow to meet with European officials on Iran

Self-impeach? Talk shifts toward Trump defiance of Congress

Booker plays up Vegas connection in crucial Nevada caucus

Washington to offer first ‘public option’ insurance in US

For Harris, memories of a warrior mother guide her campaign

Shanahan says military won’t leave until border is secure

