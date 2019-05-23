AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 12:00 am 05/23/2019 12:00am
US charges WikiLeaks founder with publishing classified info

Insults flying, Pelosi hits Trump’s fitness, he fires back

Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies

ISO affirmation: Trump has aides vouch that he’s ‘very calm’

Trump considering loophole for Saudi arms sale

In new charges against Assange, groups see cause for concern

Watch out: Protocol pitfalls abound as Trump heads abroad

DeVos becoming popular target for Democrats in 2020 race

Congress on cusp of delivering long-overdue disaster aid

Older Americans more likely to cite workplace discrimination

