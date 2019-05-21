202
AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

Research on children’s health risks in doubt over EPA funds

Trump officials to Congress: Goal is deterring Iran, not war

AG Barr says nationwide rulings are hampering Trump’s agenda

Questions raised over Florida Cabinet meeting in Israel

Biden: Congress should protect abortion rights, if necessary

Biden: Trump can’t relate to the average family’s struggles

Kentuckians set up Bevin vs. Beshear gubernatorial showdown

The Latest: Top officials say US doesn’t want war with Iran

Democratic impeachment calls swell as McGahn defies subpoena

Trump calls for taking up trade pact before infrastructure

