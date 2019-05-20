AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

Cohen claims Trump lawyer shaped false statement to Congress In Pennsylvania, Trump touts 2020 chances, swipes at Biden Judge sides with Congress over Trump in demands for records Ex-White House lawyer won’t testify after Trump…
Cohen claims Trump lawyer shaped false statement to Congress
In Pennsylvania, Trump touts 2020 chances, swipes at Biden
Judge sides with Congress over Trump in demands for records
Ex-White House lawyer won’t testify after Trump direction
The Latest: Trump claims Biden ‘deserted’ Pennsylvania
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is overpromising on border wall
Architects of post-9/11 CIA interrogation program to testify
Trump team to brief Congress on Iran; Dems seek counterpoint
Trump’s EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states
In Alabama, Sanders makes appeal to Deep South black voters
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.