202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 12:00 am 05/20/2019 12:00am
Share

Cohen claims Trump lawyer shaped false statement to Congress

In Pennsylvania, Trump touts 2020 chances, swipes at Biden

Judge sides with Congress over Trump in demands for records

Ex-White House lawyer won’t testify after Trump direction

The Latest: Trump claims Biden ‘deserted’ Pennsylvania

AP FACT CHECK: Trump is overpromising on border wall

Architects of post-9/11 CIA interrogation program to testify

Trump team to brief Congress on Iran; Dems seek counterpoint

Trump’s EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states

In Alabama, Sanders makes appeal to Deep South black voters

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!