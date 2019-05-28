AP Top Political News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 12:00 am 05/28/2019 12:00am
US national security adviser in UAE amid tensions with Iran

2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up

Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship

Flattery in Japan in rearview, Trump returns to DC snarls

Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules

2020 hopeful Moulton shares mental health woes as war vet

Key Senate Democrat warns of Barr’s expanded powers

Biden unveils education policy plan before teachers union

Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathrooms

