AP Top Political News at 10:04 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 12:00 am 05/16/2019 12:00am
US: Flynn described efforts to interfere with cooperation

Trump pushes immigration plan favoring ‘merit’ over family

Trump, de Blasio: Both look in mirror and see a president

Trump tries to tamp down talk of war with Iran

Congressional leaders get classified briefing on Iran

Harris in Vegas calls Trump immigration plan ‘shortsighted’

Florida lawmakers push FBI to name counties hacked by Russia

Economic sanctions on Huawei could backfire on US firms

Dems push bill on health care, drug prices through House

Trump disclosure shows revenue steady at key properties

