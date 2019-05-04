AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 12:00 am 05/04/2019 12:00am
Fines, jail time? Trump team resists oversight, Dems dig in

Justice Clarence Thomas’ moment may finally have arrived

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Putin and the no-collusion chorus

Wyoming US Sen. Mike Enzi won’t seek re-election in 2020

Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans

Beer pong 2020: Will Gillibrand’s cool campaign pay off?

The Latest: Biden says world leaders uneasy over Trump

Biden: Trump, Republicans allowing Jim Crow to return

Hiring surge lifts economy – and Trump’s reelection chances

Trump discusses ‘Russian Hoax’ in long call with Putin

