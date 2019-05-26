AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EDT

Trump says he backs Japan’s efforts to talk with Iran The Latest: Trumps and emperor, empress, exchange gifts Impeach Trump? Most 2020 Democrats tiptoe past the question On North Korea, Trump seems to undermine a…
Trump says he backs Japan’s efforts to talk with Iran
The Latest: Trumps and emperor, empress, exchange gifts
Impeach Trump? Most 2020 Democrats tiptoe past the question
On North Korea, Trump seems to undermine a senior adviser
Rep. Hurd says US isn’t prepared to combat altered videos
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and a tale of 2 sheets of paper
Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum
State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon
2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.