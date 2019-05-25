AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EDT

Trump and Abe tee off amid US-Japan trade tensions The Latest: Abe drives Trump around golf course near Tokyo Trump downplays North Korean missile treat AP FACT CHECK: Trump and a tale of 2 sheets…
Trump and Abe tee off amid US-Japan trade tensions
The Latest: Abe drives Trump around golf course near Tokyo
Trump downplays North Korean missile treat
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and a tale of 2 sheets of paper
State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon
2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Trump asks Citizenship and Immigration Services head to quit
US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran
Trump cites Iran to bypass Congress on Saudi arms sales
