AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 12:00 am 05/25/2019 12:00am
Trump and Abe tee off amid US-Japan trade tensions

The Latest: Abe drives Trump around golf course near Tokyo

Trump downplays North Korean missile treat

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and a tale of 2 sheets of paper

State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon

2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout

Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall

Trump asks Citizenship and Immigration Services head to quit

US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran

Trump cites Iran to bypass Congress on Saudi arms sales

