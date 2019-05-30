AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants The Latest: Mexican leader warns against ‘coercive measures’ Pence says US-Canada relationship has ‘never been stronger’ Trump administration…
To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls
Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants
The Latest: Mexican leader warns against ‘coercive measures’
Pence says US-Canada relationship has ‘never been stronger’
Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA
Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records
Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions
Lawyers: Docs show census changed to give Republicans edge
The Latest: Barr: Mueller could have decided on obstruction
Trump erupts after special counsel says he’s not exonerated
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.