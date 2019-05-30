AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 12:00 am 05/30/2019 12:00am
To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls

Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants

The Latest: Mexican leader warns against ‘coercive measures’

Pence says US-Canada relationship has ‘never been stronger’

Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA

Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records

Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions

Lawyers: Docs show census changed to give Republicans edge

The Latest: Barr: Mueller could have decided on obstruction

Trump erupts after special counsel says he’s not exonerated

