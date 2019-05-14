AP Top Political News at 10:11 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:00 am 05/14/2019 12:00am
Trump’s defense of tariffs based on dubious claims

GOP scrambles to ease blow from Trump’s trade war

GOP senators question immigration plan presented by Kushner

Global worries flare over whether US sliding toward Iran war

The Latest: AP sources: Panel, Trump Jr. agree to interview

Judge skeptical of Trump effort to keep records from House

Joe Biden steps up the retail politics in New Hampshire

Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

‘Bathroom bill’ sponsor Bishop wins N. Carolina GOP primary

New Hampshire’s governor to seek 3rd term, not Senate seat

