AP Top Political News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

Hiring surge lifts economy – and Trump’s re-election chances
Trump discusses ‘Russian Hoax’ in long call with Putin
Pushing off impeachment, Democrats find unity attacking Barr
The Latest: Trump says he and Putin discussed Mueller report
What’s known about surveillance of Trump campaign aides
Felon voting bill goes to Florida governor amid outcry
Biden to test appeal among black voters in South Carolina
Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan
Judges declare Ohio’s congressional map unconstitutional
2020 campaign staffers being trained to handle cyber threats
