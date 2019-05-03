202
AP Top Political News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 12:00 am 05/03/2019 12:00am
Hiring surge lifts economy – and Trump’s re-election chances

Trump discusses ‘Russian Hoax’ in long call with Putin

Pushing off impeachment, Democrats find unity attacking Barr

The Latest: Trump says he and Putin discussed Mueller report

What’s known about surveillance of Trump campaign aides

Felon voting bill goes to Florida governor amid outcry

Biden to test appeal among black voters in South Carolina

Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan

Judges declare Ohio’s congressional map unconstitutional

2020 campaign staffers being trained to handle cyber threats

