Antiviral or Antiretroviral Drugs for Fibromyalgia?

Living with chronic pain is no picnic, and for the 2% to 4% of Americans — some 6 to 12 million people — that the American Chronic Pain Association estimates are living with fibromyalgia, widespread pain is a daily reality.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder of how the brain processes pain signals that causes symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, digestive problems, migraines and cognitive issues, and it can be challenging to diagnose and treat. But there are some approaches and medications that have been proven useful.

What Are Antiviral and Antiretroviral Drugs?

Most of the time, when you get sick from a virus, there’s not a lot the doctor can do for you. Whereas antibiotics can be useful in treating bacterial infections, there aren’t as many options for treating infections caused by viruses. Common viruses cause the flu, measles, polio, rabies and other diseases, and some of these conditions have vaccines that can prevent you from contracting those diseases at all. Retroviruses are another type of virus that work a little differently from other viruses, and the humanimmunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS is an example of a retrovirus.

A relatively new group of drugs has been developed to combat these viral infections. Called antiviral or antiretroviral drugs, these medications can be used to treat diseases caused by certain viruses and retroviruses, and it’s been suggested that perhaps there’s a role for some of these medications in treating fibromyalgia, too.

Why Might Antiviral Agents Help With Fibromyalgia?

Often, fibromyalgia occurs after some sort of triggering event, and in a small cohort of people, it’s believed that this triggering event could be related to contraction of a viral disease, such as Epstein-Barr, the virus that causes mononucleosis. The theory goes that if you can knock out that triggering virus, the symptoms of fibromyalgia will go away, but it’s anything but settled science.

“The hypothesis is that fibromyalgia may result from an underlying viral infection,” and antiviral agents have been suggested as a potential help for the disorder, says Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, a rheumatologist at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. The idea was that preventing or treating recurrent infections from common viruses might help alleviate symptoms of chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia. But so far, “that has not been borne out to be effective,” and using antiviral agents for fibromyalgia “is not considered a mainstream treatment. It’s entirely experimental,” Hackshaw says.

Although research is ongoing into whether antiviral or antiretroviral therapies might someday have wider applications in the treatment of fibromyalgia, Dr. David Trock, a rheumatologist at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut, says “my instincts tell me it’s not going to be an answer for this. The inciting factors that cause fibromyalgia are usually not viral. There may be a post-infectious fibromyalgia phenomena sometimes, for example in people who have the Epstein-Barr virus, and people with HIV probably have a little more fibromyalgia than the average population. But if you give an antiviral therapy to a patient who has something like mono or chronic fatigue syndrome, their fibromyalgia symptoms don’t necessarily improve.” In some cases, the symptoms might actually worsen, he says. “In fact, if you use interferon-like drugs (a form of antiviral therapy), these patients feel more tired and achy as a rule.”

That said, ” one clinical trial of something called famciclovir, an antiretroviral drug, piggybacked to celecoxib (Celebrex), showed that some people who received the combination treatment did a little better than the people who took the placebo, so there might be something there to explore,” Trock notes. For the “tiny cohort of people who have a virus or retrovirus,” these medications might help, but so far the findings have been largely anecdotal rather than proven epidemiological science.

Again, he points to the triggering cause of the fibromyalgia as being a critical piece of the puzzle in determining whether that approach could work in more people. “What does (an antiviral agent) have to do with someone who’s had a whiplash injury, or a concussion,” which can trigger fibromyalgia, ” or Lyme disease,” which is caused by a bacterium. Those causes are “not viral or retroviral disease. So there may be people out there who have a retrovirus, like HIV, who get an antiretroviral drug that helps them and makes them feel better, but in the big picture that’s not going to be the solution for most people who have fibromyalgia.”

He adds that “when you look at the causes of fibromyalgia a lot of it is genetic. For example, if you have a mother or a sister with fibromyalgia, your risk of getting it is 8 times increased. So it’s not a viral or retroviral issue — in that setting it’s what you’ve inherited in the way your brain processes pain,” he says.

What Treatments Are Available for Fibromyalgia?

Although the jury is still out on whether antiviral agents will eventually become a more mainstream treatment option for some people with fibromyalgia, there are several ways you can feel better with fibromyalgia today. First among them is regular exercise — and aerobic exercise is best.

“We don’t know the entire reason why exercise is helpful in alleviating pain, but it is considered the No. 1 frontline approach to treating fibromyalgia for several reasons,” Hackshaw says. “One is that many — not all, but many — patients with fibromyalgia are relatively sedentary, so increasing their muscle mass can help to increase their pain threshold. And since fibromyalgia is characterized by relatively innocuous pressure causing pain, increasing the pain threshold can perhaps minimize that type of reaction.” In addition, fibromyalgia features fatigue as a primary symptom, so “anything we can do to build up an individual’s endurance can also help with pain,” he says.

There’s no one best form of exercise for patients with fibromyalgia. Rather, look to adopt an exercise regimen that you can stick with for the long haul. “A lot of these patients are just so totally sedentary they’re not doing any exercise at all. So, we want them doing something,” Hackshaw says. Good aerobic exercises you can build up to include:

— Swimming or water aerobics.

— Using an elliptical trainer.

— Riding a stationary bicycle.

— Walking.

And if you can push your workout into the aerobic zone, “that’s really ideal,” Hackshaw says. You’ll know you’re working in the aerobic zone when your heart rate is between 55 and 85 percent of maximum. (The Mayo Clinic offers an in-depth guide for calculating target heart rates.) But generally speaking, if you “work up a sweat,” you’re in the right zone, Hackshaw says.

That said, you should resist the temptation to go overboard and remember to build up slowly over time. “Many patients will experience a situation where they feel more pain after exercising, and then they’re dissuaded from continuing. What we emphasize is 45 minutes to one hour per day of exercise where their pulse rate does not need to achieve aerobic levels, but if they’re working up a sweat, that’s good.”

Manual therapies such as chiropractic massage and physical therapy may also help some patients with fibromyalgia. Stretching, alongside physical exercise, can also be useful.

Are There Medications for Fibromyalgia?

If these approaches become “ineffective or inadequate to control or cope with the pain, we then have a series of medications that we can use,” to help patients with fibromyalgia, Hackshaw says. Currently, three drugs are approved by the FDA: duloxetine (Cymbalta), milnacipran HCL (Savella) and pregabalin (Lyrica) to treat fibromyalgia.

Medications to treat fibromyalgia and associated symptoms may include:

— Tricyclic antidepressants. These medications “increase levels of norepinephrine or serotonin at nerve endings, and both of these chemicals have been shown to be important” in how we experience nerve pain, Hackshaw says. “They’re being used not in antidepressant dosages, but in dosages that are more effective in treating neuropathic pain,” or pain that results from a problem in the peripheral or central nervous system. Examples include nortriptyline (Pamelor), amitriptyline, doxepin (Prudoxin, Silenor or Zonalon) and imipramine (Tofranil).

— Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. SNRIs affect the neurotransmitters serotonin and norepinephrine that the brain uses to send messages between cells. They are used to treat depression, anxiety and chronic nerve pain disorders like fibromyalgia, and include medications such as duloxetine (Cymbalta), milnacipran HCL (Savella), desvenlafaxine (Pristiq, Khedezla) and levomilnacipran (Fetzima).

— Anticonvulsants. Formally called alpha 2-delta ligand agents, these drugs are effective in preventing seizures in people with epilepsy. They have also been shown to help some people with fibromyalgia by blocking nerve signaling in the brain. Pregablin (Lyrica) and gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise or Neuraptine) are two drugs in this category that have been shown to be effective in treating fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome.

— Muscle relaxants and sleep aids. Because fatigue and nonrestorative sleep are primary features of fibromyalgia, you may be prescribed medications that help relax your muscles or help you sleep.

— Stimulants. In a few cases, the addition of a stimulant might help alleviate cognitive symptoms, such as brain fog or memory difficulties.

— Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories. Over-the-counter pain medications such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen sodium (Aleve) can offer some limited help in relieving pain, “but that’s not the solution for fibromyalgia,” Trock says.

— Cannabidiol. Also called CBD, this compound found in marijuana plants has recently gained traction as an alternative approach that some people with fibromyalgia say helps them cope with pain. “CBD is becoming more popular as a holistic supplement where patients are using hemp oil either to apply (to the site of pain) or take as a tincture or pill by mouth,” Trock says. This agent offers the “benefits of marijuana without getting stoned and hits cannabinoid receptors in the body,” to alleviate pain. Trock says he’s seen it work best in patients who also have post-traumatic stress disorder alongside fibromyalgia “because it also helps them sleep better and relieves some of their angst and pain.”

Hackshaw says that if your doctor prescribes a medication, it will be based on your specific symptoms and could take a little time to find the right medication or combination of medications for your particular situation.

It’s also important to note that narcotic pain killers are not the right approach to dealing with the chronic pain that fibromyalgia causes. Trock says patients with fibromyalgia should “stay away from narcotic pain killers and stay away from benzodiazepines,” a group of drugs used to treat anxiety and insomnia disorders. “They might help you sleep, but they’re not going to improve quality sleep.”

No matter what you may be prescribed to help with fibromyalgia, it needs to be used in conjunction with a solid plan of self-care. “If you just write a prescription for one of those drugs and do nothing else, the result is not going to be great, since there’s no cure the best treatment is very holistic,” Trock says. Managing fibromyalgia requires effort on the patient’s part, focused in four areas:

1. Trying to get a good night’s sleep.

2. Keeping your stress levels down.

3. Eating a clean, colorful diet that’s low in carbohydrates.

4. And engaging in frequent aerobic exercise.

“If you do those four things, you may not get cured but you’ll do better,” he says.

