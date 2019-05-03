202
Home » Latest News » Announcing our 2019 Business…

Announcing our 2019 Business of Pride honorees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 3, 2019 6:57 am 05/03/2019 06:57am
Share

As part of the Washington Business Journal’s Business of Pride awards, we’re honoring 15 Greater Washington business and nonprofit leaders, as well as two area businesses for outstanding practices in advancing LGBTQ leadership and equality.

These LGBTQ and ally leaders are leading the way for diversity and inclusion not only in the corporate world, but in the D.C.-area community through nonprofit work and more.

Meet our class of 2019 by clicking through the slideshow above, and mark your calendar for our June 13 Business of Pride Awards party from 6-9 p.m. at the Watergate Hotel. You can find more info here.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!