Announcing our 2019 Business of Pride honorees

As part of the Washington Business Journal’s Business of Pride awards, we’re honoring 15 Greater Washington business and nonprofit leaders, as well as two area businesses for outstanding practices in advancing LGBTQ leadership and equality.…

As part of the Washington Business Journal’s Business of Pride awards, we’re honoring 15 Greater Washington business and nonprofit leaders, as well as two area businesses for outstanding practices in advancing LGBTQ leadership and equality.

These LGBTQ and ally leaders are leading the way for diversity and inclusion not only in the corporate world, but in the D.C.-area community through nonprofit work and more.

Meet our class of 2019 by clicking through the slideshow above, and mark your calendar for our June 13 Business of Pride Awards party from 6-9 p.m. at the Watergate Hotel. You can find more info here.