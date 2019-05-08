Amazon’s new landlord needed to raise money to make money

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stands to make a substantial amount of money helping Amazon.com Inc. build out its second headquarters in Arlington County, but as it disclosed with its first quarter earnings report Tuesday,…

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stands to make a substantial amount of money helping Amazon.com Inc. build out its second headquarters in Arlington County, but as it disclosed with its first quarter earnings report Tuesday, it takes money to make money. A lot of it.

The Chevy Chase developer plans to raise $400 million through property sales and recapitalizations this year, but JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly said in the company’s quarterly letter to shareholders that those funds wouldn’t be enough to fully seize upon the opportunity that is HQ2. Hence, its recent $472.3 million equity raise.

“To capitalize on these opportunities in a timely fashion with prudent leverage will require ample liquidity,” Kelly wrote. “While we intend to continue individual asset sales for as long as the window remains open, the capital sourced in our recent equity offering enables us to execute our near-term Amazon-relate growth opportunities without taking extended cap rate risk on future asset sales as a primary…