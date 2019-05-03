Amazon’s HQ2 to come online next month — much earlier than expected

Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 is coming along ahead of schedule. Executives with the e-commerce and cloud computing giant told reporters and editors at The Washington Post the company will begin operating out of its second headquarters…

Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 is coming along ahead of schedule.

Executives with the e-commerce and cloud computing giant told reporters and editors at The Washington Post the company will begin operating out of its second headquarters in Arlington next month as opposed to the initial plan of October.

The execs, in a Friday report in the Post, said HQ2 is coming online earlier than expected because Virginia and Arlington County moved quickly to approve a combined $573 million in initial incentives for the company.

The WBJ recently investigated Amazon’s cozy relationship with Arlington County in a two-part special report.

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced last week Amazon leased an additional 47,512 square feet in Crystal City to meet its more immediate needs as it works with JBG Smith and the county to build out its leased space in three other buildings.

The company recently advertised its first jobs for HQ2, and more listings are expected next week, according to the…