Amazon wants to foster tech talent, and it’s starting young

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 17, 2019 11:56 am 05/17/2019 11:56am
Amazon.com Inc. pointed to Greater Washington’s existing tech talent as a big reason why it choose Arlington for its second headquarters, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s enough software developers to go around.

The company is working to increase the overall talent nationwide, and part of that effort was seen Thursday as 14 seniors from Gwynn Park High School in Maryland were celebrated for completing an advance placement computer science course funded by Amazon Future Engineer, the company’s childhood-to-career program.

Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development for HQ2, congratulated the class and said that programing today is as important as reading was when she was a child.

“These classes aren’t just technical. It’s also about learning to tackle problems, not give up, how to be creative and to work as a team,” Williams said. This was her second visit to the Maryland school.

While this is a national program, Amazon has collaborated with local institutions…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

