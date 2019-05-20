Amazon relabels Ballston job listings as HQ2-specific

Amazon.com Inc. has added new job posts to its HQ2 job website. But this time, the company relabeled positions from its Ballston location to the second headquarters. The changes show that the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)…

Amazon.com Inc. has added new job posts to its HQ2 job website. But this time, the company relabeled positions from its Ballston location to the second headquarters.

The changes show that the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) jobs posted as Ballston could be headed for their HQ2 office at 2345 Crystal Drive in Crystal City. About three-fourths of the more than 125 D.C.-area job listings on Amazon’s website are labeled as Ballston, where Amazon leases some 52,000 square feet at 4250 N. Fairfax Drive in a building owned by Piedmont Office Realty Trust. Amazon had that location before it selected Crystal City and Pentagon City for its second headquarters.

Amazon quietly changed the location of four Ballston posts sometime Friday — three software development engineers and one software manager — to Arlington and added three graphs to each job description specifying they are now HQ2-specific jobs.

