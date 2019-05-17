202
Amazon points to past multibillion-dollar acquisitions as indicator of what HQ2 might house

May 17, 2019
Keep an eye on what companies Amazon.com Inc. buys next. It could be what fills HQ2.

Acquisitions will likely determine what jobs and teams develop at the second headquarters in Arlington, said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development.

“Who knew we were going to buy Whole Foods? That was a decision and now we grow a team to support Whole Foods,” Sullivan said while answering a question Thursday during a packed CRE Connect Summit luncheon at The Wharf on what Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) business segments will go into the second headquarters.

Sullivan did not say a division of Whole Foods Market, which Amazon purchased in 2017 for $13.4 billion, was destined for Greater Washington. Nor did she reference CEO Jeff Bezos by name.

Her point was that HQ2 could be a home for acquisitions and new industries that Amazon looks to grow into. Since its founding in 1994, Amazon went from selling just books to conquering the cloud computing market and creating a streaming service…

