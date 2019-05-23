Amazon investors reject demands for action on climate change, facial recognition

Amazon shareholders on Wednesday rejected proposals including those to curb the potential harms of facial recognition technology and detail how the Seattle-based company plans to reduce dependence on climate-warming fossil fuels. The results came after…

The results came after a passionate showing from Amazon employees who expressed urgency in addressing climate change.

“Speed is everything,” employee Emily Cunningham said on behalf of more than 7,000 Amazon employees who expressed support for a proposal asking the company to reduce fossil fuel reliance and come up with a plan to deal with disruptions caused by climate change.

Cunningham asked CEO Jeff Bezos to appear on stage to hear her plea, but he did not.

Amazon shareholders rejected 12 proposals, including two requesting the company investigate how its Rekognition facial recognition technology might harm civil rights.

American Civil Liberties Union of Washington Director Shankar Narayan asked Amazon, which is in the process of standing up its second…