Amazon asked Arlington to remove total square feet requirement from incentive deal

As Arlington Economic Development official Christina Winn worked on the $23 million HQ2 incentive agreement, she wanted to get the nod from Amazon.com Inc. before she sent the draft to County Manger Mark Schwartz the next day and the board went into closed session to review the documents.

But Lloyd Chee, corporate counsel for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), pointed out a problem with the agreement, which sets up what Amazon must do to earn annual incentive payments.

“It appears that there was a fundamental misunderstanding about the total square footage that we’ll be building out,” Chee wrote Feb. 21, with Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of economic development, copied. “Our current plans are for 4M sq. ft., although there are scenarios where we may build an additional 2M sq. ft. Given this, we feel it is more appropriate to have the agreement reflect the initially planned 4M.”

