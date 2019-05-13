Akridge’s fan-like Tysons office building likely headed for approval, eventually

D.C.-based developer Akridge is putting a temporary hold on the entitlement process for a planned Tysons office building while it works out a right-of-way deal with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Akridge’s plan for the…

Akridge’s plan for the 1.3-acre site at 1690 Old Meadow Road features a 270,161-square-foot office building and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The maximum 225-foot-tall building, dubbed One Tysons East, will replace a two-story office building and its associated parking.

The property fronts Route 123, and Akridge must acquire a sliver of land, only 0.12 acres, along that road from VDOT before it can obtain Board of Supervisors approval for its project.

Adam Gooch, Akridge’s senior vice president for development, said the developer hopes to have that deal done in a month or two. In the meantime, the project, located within a quarter-mile of the McLean Metro station, has moved within Fairfax County’s pipeline to “deferred indefinitely” status.

The project…