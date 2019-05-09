202
Exclusive: Airbus inks deal for more space in Northern Virginia

Washington Business Journal | May 9, 2019
Airbus Americas Inc. has inked a deal for expansion space in Loudoun County after outgrowing a smaller distribution and spare parts facility it upgraded for its Satair Group subsidiary in 2016.

The company has signed a design-build lease for about 250,000 square feet at the Northwoods Industrial Park, according to three sources familiar with the deal. The 2.1 million-square-foot business park, developed by Northwestern Mutual, Broad Street Equities and The Ardent Co., is located off Old Ox Road near Dulles International Airport.

Representatives for the development team could not be reached for comment. An Airbus spokesman declined to confirm or deny the deal but said the company has been looking for expansion sites for Satair.

“Satair, an Airbus Services Company, has been exploring several options to facilitate long term growth,” the spokesman said. “As details for that growth solution are finalized at a later date, we will communicate about them accordingly.”

