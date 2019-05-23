Airbnb, Robinhood are part of a wave of hotly-anticipated IPOs. Here’s who will benefit locally.

All eyes in the tech community are firmly fixed on the massive multi-billion dollar “unicorns” hurtling toward their initial public offerings (and long-awaited exits) — and there are some local investors who could reap the…

All eyes in the tech community are firmly fixed on the massive multi-billion dollar “unicorns” hurtling toward their initial public offerings (and long-awaited exits) — and there are some local investors who could reap the potential rewards.

So far, the results of these massive IPOs have been decidedly mixed. Car-sharing juggernaut Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and its Pepsi equivalent Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) have both fallen from their initial public offering prices earlier this year, shedding billions of dollars in market value. Recipe repository and “pinnable” social sharing site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has done better, now trading at about $24 per share, higher than its $19 per share initial offering.

But there are still more of these mega-startups on the horizon, with local investors, yet to make their public market debut, including:

Airbnb: The home-sharing and house rental marketplace recently sold shares at a $35 billion valuation and has raised more than $4.4 billion since…