Africa Unites Into World’s Largest Free-Trade Area

While the United States and China carry out an escalating economic war over trade, Africa marked a historic moment on Thursday with the beginning of potentially one of the most significant trade agreements in recent history: the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, or AfCFTA.

“Historic milestone! AfCFTA Agreement has today come into force,” Albert Muchang, the African Union’s (AU) commissioner for trade and industry, wrote on his Twitter account. “We celebrate the triumph of bold, pragmatic and continent-wide commitment to economic integration. We launch to (sic) market on 7 July, 2019 and (sic) begin the journey of transformation to (sic) secure inclusive prosperity.”

The agreement was announced in Kigali, Rwanda, in March 2018, with ambitious goal: to prepare Africa to become “the world’s largest free trade area: 55 countries merging into a single market of 1.2 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion,” the United Nations announced last November.

The trade agreement is intended to create a tariff-free continent that can encourage the growth of local businesses, boost trade between countries, help revitalize industries and create new jobs.

Trade between African countries is lower than in other continents, hampered in part by poor rail systems and roadways that are used to transport goods across long distances. African countries export 15% of their goods to other nations on the continent, according to a Bloomberg report. That compares to 20% in Latin America and 58% in Asia. European countries, meanwhile, export 70% of their goods within Europe, according to a Deutsche Welle report.

Fifty-two of Africa’s 55 countries have signed the agreement. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, is missing from the list. The country is “holding out under pressure from its powerful manufacturers’ lobby and labour groups,” the Financial Times notes. Other nations not participating in the trade pact are Benin and Eritrea.

The AU Assembly adopted guidelines in February that established commitments for trade pact member countries, but a framework for rules of the pact still lacks some details. A roadmap for finalizing negotiations is due by June of 2020.

Countries began speeding up the process of ratifying the treaty since late April. On April 29 Sierra Leone and the Saharawi Republic deposited their instruments of ratification with the depositary. Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso followed on May 24 and 29, respectively. The AU will hold a summit focusing on AfCFTA in Niamey, Niger, on July 7.

